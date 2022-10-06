Read full article on original website
More than 200 animals seized from Pa. farm
The Pennsylvania State Police recently seized more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm after reports of animal cruelty.
11 Workers Charged with Animal Cruelty After Abuse of Turkeys Caught on Video
Eleven people have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania while working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers. WITF's Anthony Orozco reports state police say they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys – in five counties. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/06/11-turkey-farm-workers-in-pa-charged-with-cruelty-caught-on-video/. (Original air-date:...
Dynamite truck explosion at Pennsylvania quarry sends 5 to hospital
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was...
Unknown man poses as ‘courier,’ takes $8k from Centre County elderly woman
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Rockview are looking for a “courier” that stopped by a woman’s house and collected money on behalf of a fake attorney. The incident happened on Oct. 6 in Huston Township, according to state police. An 84-year-old woman, of Port Matilda, was contacted by a blocked phone number […]
Pa. American Water donates $500 each to 142 fire companies, including 13 locally
Pennsylvania American Water said today it is donating $71,000 in grants to 142 fire companies and rescue units in honor of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week through its Firefighting Support Grant Program. Since launching the grant program in 2009, Pennsylvania American Water said it has donated more than...
Businesses allegedly caught selling booze to minors
Williamsport, Pa. — The state's liquor control officers cited numerous businesses in the region last month, including four that sold alcohol to minors, police say. Officers in the District Enforcement region 6, which covers Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties, received 88 complaints in September. Of the 17 businesses checked for age compliance, five failed, records show. Police made three arrests, issued 10...
$10,000 reward offered for info to solve Union County missing child cold case
New Columbia, Pa. — State police may be closer to solving the 1986 case of a missing toddler from Union County and are offering a $10,000 cash reward. Police said new information received points to a family member being involved in the abduction of 2-year-old Corey James Edkin from his home on Second Street in New Columbia. Edkin was reported missing after he disappeared from his mother's bed on Oct. 13, 1986. ...
Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
Nescopeck man accused of plowing car through crowd faces 38 new charges
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nescopeck man accused of running his car through a crowd of people at a Berwick fundraiser is facing an additional 19 counts of attempted homicide. On Monday, state police announced Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, is facing 19 additional counts of attempted criminal homicide and 19 counts […]
Tractor-trailer rollover spills paint on Route 350 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge fire crews spent hours Sunday night into Monday morning cleaning up after a tractor-trailer crash spilled paint onto a section of Route 350. The Mountain Top Fire Company was sent to the 4600 Block of Tyrone Pike at 8:58 p.m. for a tractor-trailer that rolled over. No one […]
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry
2:05 update According to Schuylkill County Firewire, OSHA & Mine Safety and Health Administration are restricting access to those who don't need to be there. -- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care. The condition of the individuals injured in the explosion and the cause of the explosion are unknown at this time. NCPA will update this story as more information becomes available.
Pa. man accused of assaulting woman and infant: report
According to 6WJAC, Pennsylvania police are saying a Boalsburg man is facing multiple charges after strangling an individual while a child was present on Oct. 8. According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Walk, 29, got into a verbal argument with the victim earlier that morning, and that Walk had begun to pack his things to leave, the news outlet reported.
More charges filed against driver accused of driving into Berwick fundraiser
BERWICK, Pa. — A man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people in Columbia County is now facing attempted homicide charges. In August, Adrian Sura Reyes was charged with two counts of criminal homicide after allegedly driving into a crowd of people at a fundraiser in Berwick and then killing his mother.
Attack sends woman to the hospital
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man is accused of viciously beating his ex-girlfriend, leaving her with broken bones and a punctured lung. Liam Conner Schum, 25, is now facing a felony assault charge for the alleged attack that sent the woman to the hospital on Sept. 15. Police were called to the woman's home on E. Fifth Street around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, another woman on the porch directed...
Arrest warrant issued in Lycoming County
OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old Lycoming Township police have issued a felony arrest warrant for 54-year-old Timothy Wayne Berry. Police say Berry has been charged with multiple counts of felony forgery and theft by deception after cashing counterfeit checks in multiple area banks throughout September 2022. According to police, Berry, whose last […]
Christmas tree from Schuylkill County farm selected to decorate the White House this year
AUBURN, Pa. — A tree grown on a farm in Schuylkill County will grace the White House for the holiday season this year, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Monday. Deputy Secretary Fred Strathmeyer Jr. joined White House Executive Usher Robert Downing and officials from the National Christmas Tree...
Bullet shot through window at elementary school
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Milton are investigating after a teacher at the Danville Area School District reported that she found a bullet hole in her classroom window. Officials say it appears that someone shot through a window at the Liberty Valley Elementary School sometime between...
Man falls for Bitcoin scam, receives toilet paper and books instead of cash
Port Trevorton, Pa. — A man who believed he was receiving a large cash payment for a Bitcoin investment instead received a briefcase containing toilet paper and books. State police at Selinsgrove say the man in Snyder County had fallen for the Bitcoin scam on Oct. 8 while using the social media app Instagram. The man used Cash App and bitcoin to pay the scammer $23,000 for the fraudulent investment. A short time later, the man received a briefcase that supposedly contained $210,000 for his cash investment, said Trooper Brian Smyers. The scammer then told the man he had to pay $9,000 more to receive the code to open the briefcase, which ended up not having the cash inside. State police continue to investigate.
Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time but no one was injured. The cause...
PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
