Oct. 10—COLUMBUS — This week is known across the nation as Fire Prevention Week. Columbia Gas of Ohio cares about your safety and wants to use the occasion to remind Ohioans of the risks of carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless, non-corrosive gas created when fuels (such as gasoline, wood, natural gas, propane or oil) burn incompletely. Even though natural gas doesn't contain carbon monoxide, it can be produced when there's not enough oxygen for fuels to burn properly. The most reliable way to know whether you have a CO leak is to have fully functioning CO detectors at home, especially in areas where someone sleeps.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO