San Diego, CA

Voice of San Diego

The Pandemic Erased Five Years of San Diego Test Score Gains

Prior to the pandemic, San Diego Unified had seen five years of largely uninterrupted increases in state standardized test scores. The pandemic has erased almost all of those gains. District scores from the 2021-2022 Smarter Balanced assessment state standardized tests show notable declines since the last reliable testing period. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CalMatters

What San Diego says about California

“It’s hard for any legislator to admit that a policy they championed, and put a lot of money behind, is going to make things worse.” That comment, from San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, came during a Saturday panel on child care at Politifest, an annual series of debates and discussions hosted by the nonprofit […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
UCSD Guardian

UCSD Requiring Proof of Engagement for Financial Aid Disbursement￼

UC San Diego introduced a new monitoring system in Summer Session I to track the commencement of academic activity for all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students, in order to disburse their federal financial aid. This system tracks and reports the commencement of academic activity for students in each class in each term, including the summer sessions, and regardless of a student’s passing status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Major Injury Wrong-Way DUI Crash | San Diego

10.07.2022 | 6:53 PM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the car with the least damage was northbound on Florida Dr and went into the southbound lanes. She collided with the female driver of the other car that was southbound head-on. The female driver of the other car had minor injuries, the female passenger suffered a compound fracture to her wrist/arm. Both victims were transported to Mercy Hospital. The female that hit the two, was “Tested and Arrested” for DUI, after refusing to complete the Field Sobriety Test. Florida Dr is closed in both directions for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son

When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Homecoming continues tonight, while school disciplines individuals involved in brawl

Students involved in the incident at Valley Center High School on Tuesday, October 4th are being held accountable and school disciplinary action is being taken following our district policies and California Education Code. The conduct and actions of each individual student has and will continue to be taken into account. The school site administration is communicating directly with each family regarding their student. We look forward to a positive and enjoyable homecoming event this evening for our students and appreciate the support of our community.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
northcoastcurrent.com

San Diego community newspapers left in limbo after losing local printer

Community newspapers in North San Diego County were left scrambling for printing services in recent days after the region’s last facility for such work shut down and dropped their contracts, local media sources said. The hit to production and distribution expanded beyond North County independents to include college and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

 https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/

