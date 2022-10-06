Read full article on original website
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment Schemes
A week of upheaval for San Diego State led to a late comeback and a 16-14 win against Hawaii Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. Add a fresh quarterback, Jalen Mayden, to the changes – a shift in assignment for new offensive coordinator Jeff Horton and a new hire in quarterbacks coach Ryan Lindley – the Aztecs have logged this week.
Prior to the pandemic, San Diego Unified had seen five years of largely uninterrupted increases in state standardized test scores. The pandemic has erased almost all of those gains. District scores from the 2021-2022 Smarter Balanced assessment state standardized tests show notable declines since the last reliable testing period. The...
Court documents reveal a woman filed a restraining order against the suspected shooter in 2020, stating he harassed and stalked her while he was a teaching assistant at San Diego State University.
“It’s hard for any legislator to admit that a policy they championed, and put a lot of money behind, is going to make things worse.” That comment, from San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, came during a Saturday panel on child care at Politifest, an annual series of debates and discussions hosted by the nonprofit […]
UCSD Requiring Proof of Engagement for Financial Aid Disbursement
UC San Diego introduced a new monitoring system in Summer Session I to track the commencement of academic activity for all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students, in order to disburse their federal financial aid. This system tracks and reports the commencement of academic activity for students in each class in each term, including the summer sessions, and regardless of a student’s passing status.
A SWAT standoff was underway Monday morning at a San Ysidro home, San Diego Police Department confirmed.
An 18-year-old Marine recruit collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton and later died at the Marine Corps base hospital, officials said. Private First Class Javier F. Pong was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the hospital, USMC Capt. Joshua D. Collins said. While engaged in scheduled training,...
10.07.2022 | 6:53 PM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the car with the least damage was northbound on Florida Dr and went into the southbound lanes. She collided with the female driver of the other car that was southbound head-on. The female driver of the other car had minor injuries, the female passenger suffered a compound fracture to her wrist/arm. Both victims were transported to Mercy Hospital. The female that hit the two, was “Tested and Arrested” for DUI, after refusing to complete the Field Sobriety Test. Florida Dr is closed in both directions for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
The teacher reportedly told a student that while Hitler may have done some bad things, he also demonstrated strong leadership qualities.
San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son
When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
Amouranth suffers another stalker scare at TwitchCon San Diego, had to 'get security involved'
TwitchCon San Diego was supposed to be a source of joy for Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, and for the most part, it was. But, her meet and greet on the event’s final day was marred by a close encounter with a stalker. It’s unclear whether it was the...
One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials
Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
The California Department of Public Health on Friday provided an update on the state's Mpox outbreak, confirming a total of 419 reported cases in the San Diego region.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
SANDAG has selected plan for new trolley from San Diego to Tijuana to move forward with. It is one of 3 proposals to improve transportation in the county.
What Happened After the City Cracked Down On Homeless Camps
Mayor Todd Gloria began the summer with an edict: The city was cracking down on homeless camps. And it did. In June, San Diego police issued dozens more citations for the most frequent violation aimed at homeless residents than they had in any single month since the start of the pandemic.
Homecoming continues tonight, while school disciplines individuals involved in brawl
Students involved in the incident at Valley Center High School on Tuesday, October 4th are being held accountable and school disciplinary action is being taken following our district policies and California Education Code. The conduct and actions of each individual student has and will continue to be taken into account. The school site administration is communicating directly with each family regarding their student. We look forward to a positive and enjoyable homecoming event this evening for our students and appreciate the support of our community.
San Diego community newspapers left in limbo after losing local printer
Community newspapers in North San Diego County were left scrambling for printing services in recent days after the region’s last facility for such work shut down and dropped their contracts, local media sources said. The hit to production and distribution expanded beyond North County independents to include college and...
