ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (10/6/22): New Disney Attraction Holiday Overlays, ‘Who Wants to Win a Lot of Corbucks?’, and Tom Tours a Crazy Game Mansion

By Tom Corless
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

New ‘Hercules’ Muses Dress and T-Shirt at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A Muses-inspired dress and a Pegasus T-shirt have joined the “Hercules” 25th anniversary collection at Disneyland Resort. Both pieces of apparel are a peacy color. “Hercules” Dress – $128. The flowing dress resembles...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#News Today#Disney World#Travel Agent#Wdw#Travel Destinations#Wdw News#Wdwnt#Vacationeer
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Disney Cruise Line In Talks To Purchase & Complete Unfinished Global Dream Cruise Ship

Shipmonk recently reported on news from a German radio report, stating that the Global Dream, a 19 story vessel filled with amenities, could be in negotiations for completion. With the original owner Genting Hong Kong going into administration due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the massive cruise ship was left unfinished and without a company to complete it. It is now rumored that Disney Cruise Line may be in negotiations with shipyard Meyer Werft to complete the massive vessel.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

The American Adventure Reopening Date Set for EPCOT

After closing on September 19th, The American Adventure has finally announced a reopening at EPCOT. As of the writing of this article, it is unknown what updates have been made, if any, during the refurbishment of this fan-favorite Audio-Animatronic show. The show is set to reopen to guests on December...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

Additional EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Featuring Figment Has Arrived

EPCOT 40 Magnet – $11.99. The magnet features 10 current and upcoming pavilion logos, including the infamous upcoming PLAY! pavilion and the upcoming Journey of Water attraction. The magnet also features the EPCOT 40th anniversary logo, as well as Figment happily grinning in a multitude of colors. EPCOT 40...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Mysterious Signs Appear at Magic Kingdom & EPCOT Entrances, Annual Passholder Entrance Returns, Is Territory Lounge the Best Bar at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, October 10, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

NEW The Nightmare Before Christmas Pins and Magic Key Haunted Mansion Pin at Disneyland Resort for Halloween 2022

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New limited edition “The Nightmare Before Christmas” pins and a limited release Magic Key exclusive Haunted Mansion pin are available at Disneyland Resort this Halloween season. We found all of these in Pin Traders at Downtown Disney District. The limited edition pins all have an edition size of 5,000.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Race Medals Revealed for 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

The 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by CORKCICLE returns to Walt Disney World Resort February 23-26, 2023. Get ready to trade your glass slippers for running shoes as we share with you a first look at the finisher medals for this year’s event:. It’s a whole new...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Tees and Fuzzy Apparel Arrive for Winter

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World has new T-shirts and a fuzzy outfit for the winter featuring the resort’s logos. Walt Disney World Mickey Head Logo Tee – $24.99. This blue tee features a yellow and blue Mickey...
APPAREL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Pumpkin Down Float from Ballast Point in Downtown Disney for Halloween 2022

Ballast Point Brewing Company at Downtown Disney District is serving up a new version of their Pumpkin Down Float this Halloween. Pumpkin Down Scottish ale, vanilla bean ice cream, rimmed with caramel drizzle and topped with a pumpkin spice strudel. This is obviously fantastic. It’s different than last year as...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

‘The World’s Largest Pin Truck’ Attempts to Distract Guests from the Extinction of Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

During our most recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom we noticed an unusual addition to Dinoland U.S.A. With the recent removals of Primeval Whirl and Dino Diner, Dinoland U.S.A. has been missing a major attraction. Unfortunately, this is not it, as the addition is simply a pin display truck. While not a major attraction, this is a fun way to spend a few minutes and adds to the needed activities at Dinoland U.S.A. The truck displays a variety of pins no longer available, thus ”extinct”.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy