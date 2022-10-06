TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (10/6/22): New Disney Attraction Holiday Overlays, ‘Who Wants to Win a Lot of Corbucks?’, and Tom Tours a Crazy Game Mansion

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 10/6/22 (Creature from the Black Lagoon Mold-A-Rama Figure, No ‘Ghoulish’ Showings, Scare Zone Fun at HHN, and More)
Welcome to another spooky night here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s time to head back into the fog for another night of Halloween Horror Nights, but first, let’s make a quick visit to the Dead Coconut Club. If you’re a fan of Mold-A-Rama wax figures, there’s a...
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Mini-Backpack & Wallpaper Shoulder Bag Arrive at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Welcome, foolish mortals, to Disneyland! We found two new Loungefly bags — a backpack and a shoulder bag —themed to the Haunted Mansion. They were both at the Emporium on our latest visit. Haunted Mansion...
WDW News Today
The Creature From the Black Lagoon Mold-A-Rama Surfaces in Dead Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk Orlando
A Mold-A-Rama machine for The Creature from the Black Lagoon has been added to the Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando. With these machines, guests can make their own molded figure. One figure is $8. The figures are limited edition and the machine’s signage indicates a new monster is...
WDW News Today
New ‘Hercules’ Muses Dress and T-Shirt at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A Muses-inspired dress and a Pegasus T-shirt have joined the “Hercules” 25th anniversary collection at Disneyland Resort. Both pieces of apparel are a peacy color. “Hercules” Dress – $128. The flowing dress resembles...
WDW News Today
‘Disney Animation Immersive Experience’ Coming Soon, First Stops in Toronto & Cleveland
Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh experience, has teamed up with Walt Disney Animation Studios to create the “Disney Animation Immersive Experience.”. The experience will debut at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto in December 2022 before moving to Cleveland in February 2023. It’s described as “a sensory...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Disney Cruise Line In Talks To Purchase & Complete Unfinished Global Dream Cruise Ship
Shipmonk recently reported on news from a German radio report, stating that the Global Dream, a 19 story vessel filled with amenities, could be in negotiations for completion. With the original owner Genting Hong Kong going into administration due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the massive cruise ship was left unfinished and without a company to complete it. It is now rumored that Disney Cruise Line may be in negotiations with shipyard Meyer Werft to complete the massive vessel.
WDW News Today
Ashley Eckstein ‘Guided by the Light’ Star Wars Apparel Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After debuting at D23 Expo, Ashley Eckstein’s “Guided by the Light” collection of “Star Wars” apparel is now available at Disneyland Resort. We found the apparel in Star Traders at Disneyland. “Guided...
WDW News Today
The American Adventure Reopening Date Set for EPCOT
After closing on September 19th, The American Adventure has finally announced a reopening at EPCOT. As of the writing of this article, it is unknown what updates have been made, if any, during the refurbishment of this fan-favorite Audio-Animatronic show. The show is set to reopen to guests on December...
WDW News Today
Multiple Pieces of Concept Art Leak for ‘Fast and Furious – Hollywood Drift’ Roller Coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood
Concept art of a potential Fast and Furious coaster for Universal Studios Hollywood has surfaced thanks to Screamscape.com. The working title of the coaster is Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift. It would be in the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood, descend towards the Lower Lot, and then come back up.
WDW News Today
Xandarian Snack ‘Zarg Nuts’ May Be Available Soon at EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, No Word on ‘Cake Toast’
The Zarg Nuts available at the “Wonders Of Xandar” booth at the 2022 New York Comic Con have made a lasting impression with visitors, and it seems that this Xandarian delight will soon be available to more connoisseurs of galactic cuisine. The booth at New York Comic Con...
WDW News Today
Additional EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Featuring Figment Has Arrived
EPCOT 40 Magnet – $11.99. The magnet features 10 current and upcoming pavilion logos, including the infamous upcoming PLAY! pavilion and the upcoming Journey of Water attraction. The magnet also features the EPCOT 40th anniversary logo, as well as Figment happily grinning in a multitude of colors. EPCOT 40...
WDW News Today
Mysterious Signs Appear at Magic Kingdom & EPCOT Entrances, Annual Passholder Entrance Returns, Is Territory Lounge the Best Bar at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, October 10, 2022.
WDW News Today
NEW The Nightmare Before Christmas Pins and Magic Key Haunted Mansion Pin at Disneyland Resort for Halloween 2022
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New limited edition “The Nightmare Before Christmas” pins and a limited release Magic Key exclusive Haunted Mansion pin are available at Disneyland Resort this Halloween season. We found all of these in Pin Traders at Downtown Disney District. The limited edition pins all have an edition size of 5,000.
WDW News Today
Race Medals Revealed for 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend
The 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by CORKCICLE returns to Walt Disney World Resort February 23-26, 2023. Get ready to trade your glass slippers for running shoes as we share with you a first look at the finisher medals for this year’s event:. It’s a whole new...
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Tees and Fuzzy Apparel Arrive for Winter
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World has new T-shirts and a fuzzy outfit for the winter featuring the resort’s logos. Walt Disney World Mickey Head Logo Tee – $24.99. This blue tee features a yellow and blue Mickey...
WDW News Today
Discount Now Available on Frankenstein Popcorn Bucket at Universal Orlando Resort
There is now a purchase-with-purchase discount available on the Studio Screamers Frankenstein popcorn bucket from Universal Orlando Resort. This bucket was released with a $25 price, which was later raised to $38. Guests can now purchase the bucket for $28 with a qualifying purchase of $45 or more. The first...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Pumpkin Down Float from Ballast Point in Downtown Disney for Halloween 2022
Ballast Point Brewing Company at Downtown Disney District is serving up a new version of their Pumpkin Down Float this Halloween. Pumpkin Down Scottish ale, vanilla bean ice cream, rimmed with caramel drizzle and topped with a pumpkin spice strudel. This is obviously fantastic. It’s different than last year as...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/6/22 (Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin Mural Gets a New Look, Plenty of New Ears and Loungefly Backpacks, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We hopped on the Resort Monorail to Magic Kingdom and peeked out the window to see progress on Spirit of Aloha. A pathway appears to have been made, but it could just be from construction vehicles going in and out.
WDW News Today
‘The World’s Largest Pin Truck’ Attempts to Distract Guests from the Extinction of Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
During our most recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom we noticed an unusual addition to Dinoland U.S.A. With the recent removals of Primeval Whirl and Dino Diner, Dinoland U.S.A. has been missing a major attraction. Unfortunately, this is not it, as the addition is simply a pin display truck. While not a major attraction, this is a fun way to spend a few minutes and adds to the needed activities at Dinoland U.S.A. The truck displays a variety of pins no longer available, thus ”extinct”.
