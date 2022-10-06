ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

This Town Is Home To The Last Blockbuster Video Store In The World

Bend, Oregon, is a sleepy bedroom town on the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains in the Deschutes River Valley. A self-proclaimed outdoor playground, this town of slightly over 105,000 people caters to nature lovers, outdoor adventurers, the foodie crowd, and artistic souls. But I wasn’t there to float down...
BEND, OR
luxury-houses.net

Offering Autonomy and Serenity, This Large and Versatile Custom Home Lists for $3.9M in Bend

The Home in Bend is equipped with solar, propane, well, septic, a garden, chicken coop, boat bay, and direct access to Tumalo creek & hiking trails, now available for sale. This home located at 63130 Lookout Dr, Bend, Oregon; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,520 square feet of living spaces. Call Brian Ladd – Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 541.408.3912) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bend.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Street Dog Hero hosts adoption event in Bend

The Bend-based organization hosted an adoption event at the Wilco Farm Store Sunday in Bend. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaside, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Bend, OR
Business
Bend, OR
Entertainment
City
Bend, OR
City
Richland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
centraloregondaily.com

A million pounds and counting

A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year

The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
REDMOND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Video#Linus Business#Business Industry
kpic

DCSO is searching for suspect involved in murder investigation

BEND, Ore. — What the Deschutes County Sherriff's Office was calling a 'suspicious death' is now being referred to as a murder. On Sunday, October 9, DCSO responded to the 21-thousand block of Los Serranos Drive in Bend for a reported deceased male. Officials say upon their initial investigation the cause of death was determined as suspicious.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Riverbend Park River Project to reconstruct Deschutes River banks

The Riverbend Park River Project will begin to receive materials Monday to begin restoring Deschutes River banks upstream from the park’s pedestrian bridge. “Bend Park and Recreation, through our general fund, is contributing about $264,000 towards this project, and that’s for both design and construction,” said Bend Park and Recreation Project Manager Ian Isaacson.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
KTVZ

People gather at Bend’s Peace Corner for women’s rights rally

Several peopled gathered Sunday for a women's rights rally at the Peace Corner on Wall Street in downtown Bend. The rally, one of many around the country this weekend, was intended to support a woman's right to choose in light of the overturn of Roe vs. Wade and stir up greater activism.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported

A suspicious death investigation was underway Sunday on Los Serranos Drive east of Bend and nearby residents were advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area. The post Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
BEND, OR
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy