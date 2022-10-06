Read full article on original website
This Town Is Home To The Last Blockbuster Video Store In The World
Bend, Oregon, is a sleepy bedroom town on the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains in the Deschutes River Valley. A self-proclaimed outdoor playground, this town of slightly over 105,000 people caters to nature lovers, outdoor adventurers, the foodie crowd, and artistic souls. But I wasn’t there to float down...
Offering Autonomy and Serenity, This Large and Versatile Custom Home Lists for $3.9M in Bend
The Home in Bend is equipped with solar, propane, well, septic, a garden, chicken coop, boat bay, and direct access to Tumalo creek & hiking trails, now available for sale. This home located at 63130 Lookout Dr, Bend, Oregon; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,520 square feet of living spaces. Call Brian Ladd – Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 541.408.3912) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bend.
The Big Playback 10/7 Pt. 1: Bend, Summit square off; Mtn. View vs. Redmond; Culver, Crook Co. fall short
Huge Central Oregon rivalry Friday night as No. 1 Summit hosts No. 2 Bend. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share...
Street Dog Hero hosts adoption event in Bend
The Bend-based organization hosted an adoption event at the Wilco Farm Store Sunday in Bend. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
A million pounds and counting
A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
Deschutes County SO identifies weekend homicide victim as Bend real estate investor, developer
Deschutes County sheriff's deputies on Monday identified a 70-year-old Bend man who was killed in a homicide just east of the city early Sunday morning, The post Deschutes County SO identifies weekend homicide victim as Bend real estate investor, developer appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year
The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
Corvallis man arrested in Prineville for stalking, attempted kidnapping and other crimes
PRINEVILLE, Ore.-- A Corvallis man is in Crook County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl and stalk multiple women. Prineville Police said this began on October 1 when 58-year-old Ian Goldberg tried to get the 12-year-old girl into his car. This happened...
kpic
DCSO is searching for suspect involved in murder investigation
BEND, Ore. — What the Deschutes County Sherriff's Office was calling a 'suspicious death' is now being referred to as a murder. On Sunday, October 9, DCSO responded to the 21-thousand block of Los Serranos Drive in Bend for a reported deceased male. Officials say upon their initial investigation the cause of death was determined as suspicious.
▶️ Riverbend Park River Project to reconstruct Deschutes River banks
The Riverbend Park River Project will begin to receive materials Monday to begin restoring Deschutes River banks upstream from the park’s pedestrian bridge. “Bend Park and Recreation, through our general fund, is contributing about $264,000 towards this project, and that’s for both design and construction,” said Bend Park and Recreation Project Manager Ian Isaacson.
▶️ Do you know her? Redmond police looking for reported Fin & Fire thief
Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole $400 worth of merchandise from a business. They say she took the merchandise from Fin & Fire on Monday, Oct. 2. That’s off Highway 97 just across from Safeway. She has long, straight blonde...
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
Bend man, 70, killed east of the city; DCSO says homicide suspect no longer in area
A 70-year-old Bend man was killed in a homicide just east of the city early Sunday morning, prompting an initial warning to residents, but Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives later said they don’t believe a suspect is still in the area. The post Bend man, 70, killed east of the city; DCSO says homicide suspect no longer in area appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Cascade Lakes Highway reopening Saturday, but some closure areas stay put
The forest closure for the Cedar Creek Fire on the Deschutes National Forest will be reduced starting Saturday, opening up the Cascade Lakes Highway. The Forest Service says the closure will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. It will open recreation areas on the eastern side of the Cascade Lakes Highway.
People gather at Bend’s Peace Corner for women’s rights rally
Several peopled gathered Sunday for a women's rights rally at the Peace Corner on Wall Street in downtown Bend. The rally, one of many around the country this weekend, was intended to support a woman's right to choose in light of the overturn of Roe vs. Wade and stir up greater activism.
ODOT clears out a camp on Bend Parkway near Reed Market Road
For safety reasons, ODOT cleared out a campsite near Reed Market Road Wednesday. Officials try to help the campers get the social services they need. Personal items recovered are stored at ODOT for 30 days.
Prineville woman dies, 6 others injured in crash at Highway 126-O’Neil Highway junction
A 68-year-old Prineville woman suffered fatal injuries and six other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday at the junction of state Highway 126 and the O’Neil Highway on the west end of Prineville, police said. The post Prineville woman dies, 6 others injured in crash at Highway 126-O’Neil Highway junction appeared first on KTVZ.
Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported
A suspicious death investigation was underway Sunday on Los Serranos Drive east of Bend and nearby residents were advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area. The post Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported appeared first on KTVZ.
FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway
An 86-year-old Bend man was critically injured Thursday evening when his SUV crashed into the back of a combine on the Powell Butte Highway near the Bend Municipal Airport, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway appeared first on KTVZ.
