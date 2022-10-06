Read full article on original website
lanereport.com
Condrad Daniels elected 2023 Chair of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Condrad Daniels, president of HJI Supply Chain Solutions, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation for the 2023 term. Daniels succeeds Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, whose term expired on September 30. Daniels has served...
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ashland (KY)
Ashland is a beautiful city located in the northeast part of Kentucky in Boyd County in the United States. It is recognized as the most populous city in Boyd County after having a population of twenty-one thousand, six hundred and twenty-five after the 2020 census. The city forms the Tri-state...
Attorney General Morrisey sues unlicensed contractor
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted with consumers to work on projects he was not licensed to perform. He operated his business under the name J. Andrews Revive and Design from September 2020 through April of 2021—from April 26, 2021, Sansom’s business went by J. Andrews...
wymt.com
Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
wklw.com
Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office Release Property Tax Information
The following comes from Johnson Co Sheriff Doug Saylor. Property Tax bills will be mailed out by October 14th. Please remember the bill numbers change year to year. Due to the change in administration we will NOT accept debit/credit card payments this year. Taxes must be paid in full. We can NOT accept partial payments. When mailing in your payment please include a self-addressed, STAMPED envelope for your receipt.
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
middlesboronews.com
Medical marijuana’s time has come in Kentucky
Thirty-seven states have legalized marijuana for medical purposes. Kentucky, of course, is not among them. House Bill 136, that would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis as a medical treatment, passed the House on March 17 by a vote of 59-34. A thumbs-up vote by the Senate was all that stood between people in need across Kentucky and relief from debilitating pain and other chronic conditions.
How long until we change the clocks? Key sunrise and sunset dates in Charleston, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Here’s how much utilities are expected to jump in West Virginia as winter nears
"They are paying more for food, more for gas, more for childcare, more for clothes, more for everything really," she explained.
Postal operations for Columbus Day holiday
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Monday, October 10, 2022 is Columbus Day, and in observance of the holiday, post offices throughout the Kentucky-West Virginia District will be closed for retail transactions. During this time, mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service will be unavailable. Services will resume on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Post Offices […]
$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
These Kentucky Restaurants Featured on Food Network Have Since Closed
Thanks to Food Network and ANY network featuring series that spotlight American restaurants, we've all been privy to unique eateries on which television has shone its bright lights over the past decade-plus. And from that, fans have been able to plan "foodie tours" on the strength of it. Immediately, I...
“No One Should Be in Jail Simply Because of Possession of Marijuana” Says Kentucky Spokesman for Governor Beshear
On October 6, President Biden announced that he will be issuing an executive order to offer presidential pardons to Americans incarcerated for simple possession of marijuana. It is thought the order would benefit thousands of Americans who currently find themselves in jail or with criminal records for the crime and that alone.
WDTV
W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Rand Paul skips debate
GOP Sen. Rand Paul released a controversial ad accusing his Democratic opponent Charles Booker of endorsing "violent" behavior.
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
Ironton Tribune
SOMC family practice open in Ironton
Southern Ohio Medical Center is opening a new facility in Ironton, SOMC Ironton Family Practice and Specialty Associates with providers Amy Huff, FNP-BC and Dawn Watson, CNP, at 1041 Ironton Hills Drive, Unit B-1. It will provide family practice services, same-day appointments and outpatient lab and also offers services such as diabetes management, women’s health screenings and joint injections. Specialty services of cardiology, general surgery and OB/GYN will be offered.
WTVQ
Kentucky professor explains how OPEC decision could affect Kentuckians
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Gas prices could be on the rise after the OPEC+, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, announced plans earlier this week to slash production by up to two million barrels per day in November. According to OPEC leaders, the reason they’re choosing to cut production is because...
Cabell County works to combat bus driver shortage
MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School District took to the Milton Pumpkin Festival to recruit school bus drivers Sunday. Dan Gleason, the transportation director for Cabell County Schools says the festival provides the perfect opportunity to reach more people while also providing critical bus driver safety information to everyone else. As of midday […]
