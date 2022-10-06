Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
Shreveport cancer survivor spreads awareness
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Paul Savage Jr. knew something was wrong in 2019 when he felt a cyst on his testicle, he was advised to take antibiotics and that would take care of the cyst. The antibiotic did not work and it got bigger and more painful. After this doctors broke the news to Paul that it was cancer and he needed an orchiectomy immediately.
ktalnews.com
Teen raises money to help children in need
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Driven by a passion to help others, 14-year-old Emma Caraway donated $1,300 dollars to Maggie Lee’s Closet, a non-profit which provides clothing for children in need. Maggie Lee’s Closet is named in honor of Jinny and John Henson’s daughter, who died in a church...
KSLA
Walk to End Alzheimer’s hopes to raise $60,000 for the cause
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Alzheimer’s Association gathered in Bossier City on Saturday, Oct. 8 to host the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event raises money towards research to find a cure for the disease. This year’s goal was to raise $60,000 to help fund the cause.
Shreveport Restaurant Fight Leads to Gun-Battle Injuring Two
On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:48pm Shreveport Police Department responded to Hunter Crab on E. Kings Hwy and E. 70th in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival SPD didn’t locate a gunshot victim. Initial reports were that SPD locate a unconscious male possibly assaulted. That male was transported to WK Pierremont to be treated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Public help asked to find missing Bossier Parish woman
BENTON, La. - The Benton Police Department and the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman. Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on Oct. 7 at around 8 a.m., when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton. Way is...
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport driver shot on Sunday night
Officers responded after receiving a call from a driver on Martin Luther King Drive who realized he’d been hit after hearing gunshots. Two bullet holes were found in the man’s vehicle, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police are still searching for suspects. Shreveport...
KTBS
Southern University Shreveport searches for new chancellor
SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport. The search committee met Monday at SUSLA's Academy of Excellence. The committee is comprised of representatives of the university, alumni, and overall community of Shreveport. Members were appointed by the Southern University System President Dennis J. Shields.
q973radio.com
This Shreveport Baker Makes Hyper-Realistic Cakes
Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. But, she’s making more than birthday cakes – she makes cakes that look like items.. and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they weren’t cakes. This pot of spaghetti looks so realistic and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting in Shreveport’s MLK Neighborhood Leaves One Injured
On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 8:00pm Shreveport Police and Fire Department responded to a parking lot at the intersection of MLK and N. Market in reference to a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival SPD located a male, believed to be 20 yrs-old, suffering from a gunshot...
KTBS
Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft
BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
The Bossier City Maker’s Fair is this Saturday, October 15th!
The Bossier City Maker's Fair is this Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at the Louisiana Boardwalk from 11 am - 6 pm. If you love handmade art, crafts, food, etc... you'll love the Bossier City Maker's Fair! It's touted as having the largest 'gathering of handmade goods' in the Ark-La-Tex, so if you're thinking of going ahead and knocking out some Christmas shopping in an open-air environment, this is your chance.
Shreveport mayor responds to audit finding improper travel expenses
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will reimburse the city for all expenses that a legislative audit released Monday shows may have violated travel and procurement policies and procedures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calcasieu.info
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In consideration of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending the following suspects wanted for domestic violence offenses:. Nathan Pierce, 47, is wanted...
avoyellestoday.com
Clay H. Swindler 52, Mansura formerly of Shreveport
Clay H. Swindler age 52, a resident of Mansura formerly of Shreveport, passed away on 10/7/22 surrounded by his family. Clay enjoyed fishing, football, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He was most happy watching LSU football and being a dad. He had a great sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. Clay was a Sales Representative for Carry- On- Trailer for 17 years.
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Retired SPD officer Tracy Mendels runs for Shreveport mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Shreveport police officer Tracy Mendels believes her career and background give her firsthand insight into what the citizens of Shreveport need. That’s why she says she is running to become the city’s next mayor. “Crime is up top. It is up top....
VIDEO: Chaos as gunfire rings out at Louisiana high school homecoming afterparty, cheerleader wounded
A cheerleader at Huntington High School was struck by gunfire during a rolling shootout last Saturday.
KTBS
Louisiana audit shows Shreveport mayor redirected city business to personal friend
(The Center Square) — A recent state audit shows Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spent more than $35,000 on travel between 2019 and 2021 without proper documentation and redirected the city's insurance policies to send business to a longtime friend. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack conducted an investigative audit for...
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport police investigate early-morning stabbing
The stabbing took place around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 72nd Street. The victim was stabbed in the back before the attacker fled the scene. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police are still seeking the suspect. A former Texas High School employee...
westcentralsbest.com
SPD: School zone speed cameras showing positive results
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Speeding in Shreveport school zones has decreased by over 90% in areas where speed enforcement cameras are located, according to Shreveport police. Cameras are located in 20 school zones throughout the city and more are added each week. "We want to remind our citizens to shown caution...
KSLA
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A second-grader in Bossier Parish came home from school limping and bruised, according to his mom. He says a classmate hurt him. The incident has gotten quite a bit of attention on social media. This is a story KSLA has been following for weeks now....
Comments / 0