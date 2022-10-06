ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Shreveport cancer survivor spreads awareness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Paul Savage Jr. knew something was wrong in 2019 when he felt a cyst on his testicle, he was advised to take antibiotics and that would take care of the cyst. The antibiotic did not work and it got bigger and more painful. After this doctors broke the news to Paul that it was cancer and he needed an orchiectomy immediately.
ktalnews.com

Teen raises money to help children in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Driven by a passion to help others, 14-year-old Emma Caraway donated $1,300 dollars to Maggie Lee’s Closet, a non-profit which provides clothing for children in need. Maggie Lee’s Closet is named in honor of Jinny and John Henson’s daughter, who died in a church...
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Restaurant Fight Leads to Gun-Battle Injuring Two

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:48pm Shreveport Police Department responded to Hunter Crab on E. Kings Hwy and E. 70th in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival SPD didn’t locate a gunshot victim. Initial reports were that SPD locate a unconscious male possibly assaulted. That male was transported to WK Pierremont to be treated.
KTBS

Public help asked to find missing Bossier Parish woman

BENTON, La. - The Benton Police Department and the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman. Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on Oct. 7 at around 8 a.m., when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton. Way is...
ktoy1047.com

Shreveport driver shot on Sunday night

Officers responded after receiving a call from a driver on Martin Luther King Drive who realized he’d been hit after hearing gunshots. Two bullet holes were found in the man’s vehicle, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police are still searching for suspects. Shreveport...
KTBS

Southern University Shreveport searches for new chancellor

SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport. The search committee met Monday at SUSLA's Academy of Excellence. The committee is comprised of representatives of the university, alumni, and overall community of Shreveport. Members were appointed by the Southern University System President Dennis J. Shields.
q973radio.com

This Shreveport Baker Makes Hyper-Realistic Cakes

Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. But, she’s making more than birthday cakes – she makes cakes that look like items.. and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they weren’t cakes. This pot of spaghetti looks so realistic and...
KTBS

Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft

BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
News Radio 710 KEEL

The Bossier City Maker’s Fair is this Saturday, October 15th!

The Bossier City Maker's Fair is this Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at the Louisiana Boardwalk from 11 am - 6 pm. If you love handmade art, crafts, food, etc... you'll love the Bossier City Maker's Fair! It's touted as having the largest 'gathering of handmade goods' in the Ark-La-Tex, so if you're thinking of going ahead and knocking out some Christmas shopping in an open-air environment, this is your chance.
calcasieu.info

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In consideration of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending the following suspects wanted for domestic violence offenses:. Nathan Pierce, 47, is wanted...
avoyellestoday.com

Clay H. Swindler 52, Mansura formerly of Shreveport

Clay H. Swindler age 52, a resident of Mansura formerly of Shreveport, passed away on 10/7/22 surrounded by his family. Clay enjoyed fishing, football, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He was most happy watching LSU football and being a dad. He had a great sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. Clay was a Sales Representative for Carry- On- Trailer for 17 years.
ktoy1047.com

Shreveport police investigate early-morning stabbing

The stabbing took place around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 72nd Street. The victim was stabbed in the back before the attacker fled the scene. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police are still seeking the suspect. A former Texas High School employee...
westcentralsbest.com

SPD: School zone speed cameras showing positive results

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Speeding in Shreveport school zones has decreased by over 90% in areas where speed enforcement cameras are located, according to Shreveport police. Cameras are located in 20 school zones throughout the city and more are added each week. "We want to remind our citizens to shown caution...
SHREVEPORT, LA

