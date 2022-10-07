Read full article on original website
City Planner Confirms City Brew Is Coming to Cody This Fall
As confirmed by City Planner, Todd Stowell, the empty lot on the corner of Sheridan Ave. and 16th Street is set to become a City Brew. The lot has already been purchased by City Brew and its application has been sent to the city, which is in the final process of approving the building plans.
Bridger residents still frustrated as fatal casino arson investigation continues
Nearly six months after a fire erupted at Honest Tom’s Casino in Bridger, the building remains locked up. The investigation into the arson that killed two people is moving slowly.
Live Your Patrick Swayze Road House Fantasy In This Wyoming Barn
When my wife and I first started dating, we would have movie nights regularly and take turns cooking each other dinner. To what may be your genuine surprise, I'm the better cook. But, one of those movie nights included the 80s classic Road House. Now, this corn-fed Southern Indiana girl had never been introduced to this absolute banger.
Montana land owners in the dark about rail cleanup
It has been nearly one week since 15 train cars derailed near Bridger and as the cleanup continues, the property owners in the area say they're growing more concerned.
Wyoming Littles: The Worst Foods In The World Are Real And Dangerous
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Avoid fish pizza, dragon-fruit guacamole and roasted warthog at all costs. These are the warnings of the first graders at Powell’s Southside Elementary School, who informed Cowboy State Daily on Thursday that the world is full of terrible foods. Maggy,...
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
Eighteen Ferrets Released on Historic Wyoming Ranches
The small mammal was once thought to be extinct, but was rediscovered in Wyoming forty-one years ago. Since then, the Game and Fish has been working on their recovery. Last week the Wyoming Game and Fish released eighteen black-footed ferrets on historic recovery sites near Meeteetse, according to a news release. They coaxed twelve males and six females into burrows in their new wild lands home.
Billings man dies in ATV crash near Red Lodge
Dale Robert Squires died of blunt force injuries at the scene on mile marker 58 on Highway 212, McQuillan said.
Broncs outlast Braves in 35-25 battle of top 3A teams
Not all games featuring the top two teams live up to the hype and the billing that they receive beforehand. But Friday night’s clash between visiting Cody and Star Valley certainly did. By the end of the day the Broncs collected their 22nd straight win in a 35-25 final...
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline
BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
