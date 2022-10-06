ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

New England Patriots place former Michigan State quarterback Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pox4N_0iP9jBl400
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Hoyer has carved out a nice career for himself as a coveted backup quarterback, largely spending his career with the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately, after attempting to backup Patriots’ QB Mac Jones, Hoyer was recently injured and will now be place on the Injured Reserve list.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs

On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriots WR Danny Amendola 'lost 10 pounds' and needed 'four IVs' to finish Super Bowl LI

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola received four IVs during the Patriots’ 28-3 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI. The former wide receiver made an appearance on Julian Edelman’s “Games with Names” podcast. He was a big part in the game for New England, catching eight passes to go along with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He had 78 yards in total and averaged 9.8 yards per reception.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Newly fired NFL coach already connected to Nebraska opening

A name mentioned in connection to the Nebraska job was fired from his NFL team on Monday morning. Carolina Panther’s head coach was fired after going 11-27 during his three seasons on the sidelines in Charlotte. Rhule came to Carolina from Baylor, where he had been the head coach for three seasons. Panthers’ owner David Tepper signed Rhule to a seven-year $62 million deal just three years ago. Due to his early dismissal, Rhule will now be due north of $40 million. His teams were an abysmal 1-27 when an opponent scored more than 17 points against the Panthers. Rhule’s name has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Brewster
Person
Mac Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football with Penn State up next

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football has, thus far, faced only unranked teams. On Saturday, that’s about to change. The No. 4 Wolverines (via the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll) face off against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday, the toughest test the maize and blue will have faced yet. Last year, Michigan traveled to Happy Valley and narrowly beat the Nittany Lions on the road. Thus, PSU is certainly looking for revenge.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#England#American Football#Injured Reserve
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers coaches on the hot seat after 5 games

Through five games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-4 and rank near the bottom of every major statistical category on offense and defense. There has been plenty of finger-pointing at players and coaches. At this point, every coach on the team should feel their seats heating up with how poorly this team has played. Let’s rank this team’s coaching performances through 5 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' controversial roughing the passer penalty

Another week of the 2022 NFL season has passed and officiating is at the center of the discussion. This time it’s a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones — one that negated a strip sack and fumble recovery. The 70,000-plus fans at Arrowhead Stadium were fired up over the penalty, chanting “bullshit” and “refs you suck” on multiple occasions. The penalty was discussed during the broadcast, in the postgame shows and all across social media during and after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn offers 4-star TE Walter Matthews

After years of not using the tight end position, it has become an emphasis under Bryan Harsin. This change can be seen in Auburn’s recruiting efforts, with the Tigers going after some of the top tight ends in the country. On Monday they extended an offer to Walter Matthews, the No. 4 tight end in the 2024 recruiting class.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

159K+
Followers
211K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy