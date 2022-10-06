Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty showers this evening, cold front arrives tomorrow
A pleasant afternoon is in store today, with highs in the 70s and 80s across the state. Clouds will mix in with our blue skies, especially for those in the southern half of the state. This evening, a few spotty showers will be possible along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line as...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slim rain chances early this week, cool air to come
A system that has been parked to the southwest of us for the last several days is making the march to the northeast. This is sparking a few showers and heavy downpours. This will linger into the overnight as this system lifts to the northeast. A clap of thunder is possible but chances for severe weather remain low.
KSN.com
Early week rain chances and warmth
Expect a nice start to the new week. Conditions are quiet across the Sunflower State this morning. There is a front to our north but that is where it will stay. Attention will be to the south in Oklahoma where there have been a few showers and storms. This activity...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frost overnight, warming up for the end of the weekend
Temperatures today were on the chilly side, with highs only reaching into the mid-60s for most. A blanket of thick cloud cover helped to keep us on the cool side today, but clouds will give way to clear skies overnight. Temperatures will still fall into the low 40s and upper...
Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota
It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Weekend begins on a cool note, warmer air follows
We have a strong fall feel on the way for the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures were in the 30s and 40s this morning and will not warm too terribly much into the afternoon. Most of us are expecting low to mid 60s. Winds remain light today which will be a welcomed change.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings big changes overnight
Enjoy today’s warm, above-average temperatures while they last because a big change is coming to the forecast overnight. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s will be the story today, with cloud cover gradually increasing as we head into the evening. Conditions will be perfect for...
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
First frost advisory hits central Pa. early, this year
The National Weather Service has issued its first frost warning of the season for central Pennsylvania this weekend. There could be patches of frost throughout the midstate, especially in low-altitude areas such as valleys and along the Susquehanna, between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. tonight, according to Rachel Buvala, a meteorologist with the NWS.
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Gambling with the 2023 Wheat Crop
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 4, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought. Exceptional drought is enveloping most of Southeast Kansas and moving into South Central Kansas along with a good portion of Southwest and moving in Northwest Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (October 11 to 15) indicates near normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 13 to 19) indicates continued near normal temperatures and precipitation.
krcgtv.com
What will winter bring Missouri and the rest of the country?
Since 1970, we have seen a slight warming trend for the snow months to the tune of about 3.5 F overall or about 0.01 as per data taken in 2017. When looking back, we can find years similar in conditions leading up to winter to this year and use that data as a rough outlook on how Winter may want to play out.
I-70 westbound closed near Kansas border due to early morning vehicle fire
An early morning fire involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 70 westbound coming into Colorado from Kansas. The fire happened just east of Burlington, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported first about 5 a.m., and has closed the interstate for about 11 miles from the Rose Avenue exit in Burlington to the Kansas border. The Colorado DOT advised drivers to use Old U.S. 24 as an alternate route and expect...
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
One killed in K-15 crash Monday, road reopens
One person died in a crash at Kansas Highway 15 and 55th Street South.
KWCH.com
1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita late Monday morning. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 5900 S. Broadway. Sedgwick County 911 confirmed the fatality, but had no other information. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will...
bigislandnow.com
Flood advisory issued for East Hawai‘i
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for East Hawai‘i till 7:30 p.m. At 5:31 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over windward sections of the Big Island from Hilo to Waipi‘o Valley. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Honoka‘a, Laupahoehoe, O‘okala, Pa‘auilo, Ninole, Honomū, Hakalau, Pepe‘ekeo, Papaikou, Kukuihaele, Kamuela, Waipi‘o Valley, Mountain View, Waimanu Valley, Glenwood, Pauka‘a and Wainaku.
KWCH.com
Rural Kansas towns face elevated fire risk, struggles to find volunteer firefighters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rural towns across Kansas face continued drought conditions compounded by a concern with a lack of available firefighters. The small community of Paradise has seen firsthand how bad an emergency fire situation can get and how valuable volunteer firefighters are. Last December, a fire devastated the town. With aid from volunteers from outside the community, they were able to put it out.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
