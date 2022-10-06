ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slim rain chances early this week, cool air to come

A system that has been parked to the southwest of us for the last several days is making the march to the northeast. This is sparking a few showers and heavy downpours. This will linger into the overnight as this system lifts to the northeast. A clap of thunder is possible but chances for severe weather remain low.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Early week rain chances and warmth

Expect a nice start to the new week. Conditions are quiet across the Sunflower State this morning. There is a front to our north but that is where it will stay. Attention will be to the south in Oklahoma where there have been a few showers and storms. This activity...
KANSAS STATE
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings big changes overnight

Enjoy today’s warm, above-average temperatures while they last because a big change is coming to the forecast overnight. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s will be the story today, with cloud cover gradually increasing as we head into the evening. Conditions will be perfect for...
NEWTON, KS
PennLive.com

First frost advisory hits central Pa. early, this year

The National Weather Service has issued its first frost warning of the season for central Pennsylvania this weekend. There could be patches of frost throughout the midstate, especially in low-altitude areas such as valleys and along the Susquehanna, between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. tonight, according to Rachel Buvala, a meteorologist with the NWS.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Gambling with the 2023 Wheat Crop

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 4, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought. Exceptional drought is enveloping most of Southeast Kansas and moving into South Central Kansas along with a good portion of Southwest and moving in Northwest Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (October 11 to 15) indicates near normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 13 to 19) indicates continued near normal temperatures and precipitation.
KANSAS STATE
krcgtv.com

What will winter bring Missouri and the rest of the country?

Since 1970, we have seen a slight warming trend for the snow months to the tune of about 3.5 F overall or about 0.01 as per data taken in 2017. When looking back, we can find years similar in conditions leading up to winter to this year and use that data as a rough outlook on how Winter may want to play out.
MISSOURI STATE
OutThere Colorado

I-70 westbound closed near Kansas border due to early morning vehicle fire

An early morning fire involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 70 westbound coming into Colorado from Kansas. The fire happened just east of Burlington, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported first about 5 a.m., and has closed the interstate for about 11 miles from the Rose Avenue exit in Burlington to the Kansas border. The Colorado DOT advised drivers to use Old U.S. 24 as an alternate route and expect...
COLORADO STATE
KWCH.com

1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita late Monday morning. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 5900 S. Broadway. Sedgwick County 911 confirmed the fatality, but had no other information. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will...
WICHITA, KS
bigislandnow.com

Flood advisory issued for East Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for East Hawai‘i till 7:30 p.m. At 5:31 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over windward sections of the Big Island from Hilo to Waipi‘o Valley. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Honoka‘a, Laupahoehoe, O‘okala, Pa‘auilo, Ninole, Honomū, Hakalau, Pepe‘ekeo, Papaikou, Kukuihaele, Kamuela, Waipi‘o Valley, Mountain View, Waimanu Valley, Glenwood, Pauka‘a and Wainaku.
HILO, HI
KWCH.com

Rural Kansas towns face elevated fire risk, struggles to find volunteer firefighters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rural towns across Kansas face continued drought conditions compounded by a concern with a lack of available firefighters. The small community of Paradise has seen firsthand how bad an emergency fire situation can get and how valuable volunteer firefighters are. Last December, a fire devastated the town. With aid from volunteers from outside the community, they were able to put it out.
PARADISE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE

