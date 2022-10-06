Read full article on original website
Friends of Historic Breckenridge to host Texas Hill concert on Friday, Oct. 14
The Friends of Historic Breckenridge will continue its 2022 concert series with a performance by Texas Hill, a vocal trio featuring Craig Wayne Boyd, Adam Wakefield and Casey James, on Friday, Oct. 14. Due to the ongoing renovations at the National Theatre — repairing damage caused by the hail storm...
Rosella “Sis” Harrison Humphreys
Rosella “Sis” Harrison Humphreys, 74, of Breckenridge, passed away at her residence on Friday, October 7, 2022. Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories, with John Harrison officiating. Rosella’s family will welcome friends for a visitation at the funeral home from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Woman’s Forum to host Murder Mystery Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 13
The Breckenridge Woman’s Forum will host a Murder Mystery Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 13. The interactive event, titled “Lights, Camera, Murder: Murder Mystery Dinner,” will be presented by Albany Mainstreet Playhouse. Tickets to the Murder Mystery Dinner will cost $60 and include a dinner of pork tenderloin,...
Jo Ann Aurand
Jo Ann Aurand, 77, of Breckenridge, passed away in Abilene on Thursday, September 29, 2022. A memorial service celebrating her life will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 14, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories.
Kody Norris Show to perform at Bailey Auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 6
The Kody Norris Show, a bluegrass band from Tennessee, will return to Breckenridge on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a performance in Bailey Auditorium, hosted by Word of Life Ministries of Breckenridge. The opening act will be The Hinshaws, a musical family from this area. Tickets for the show will cost...
fox4news.com
Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody
JOSHUA, Texas - A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday. Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday. The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as...
Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
Breckenridge’s annual National Night Out scheduled for Oct. 4
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Breckenridge Police Department will host the annual National Night Out event in Breckenridge at the Stephens County Law Enforcement Center, 210 E. Dyer St. The BPD will team up with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Breckenridge Fire Department and other first responders and community organizations to focus on growing the partnership between law enforcement and the community in the fight against crime.
Yuri Huntington to bring extensive work, volunteer experience to Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce’s director position
The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday that Yuri Huntington will be the new Executive Director of the organization, beginning Monday, Oct. 3. Although Huntington will be new to the Executive Director position, she has been involved with the Chamber of Commerce currently and in the past, serving on the board since 2019. With the acceptance of the new job, she is stepping down from the position of Incoming President on the Chamber’s board, a position that Interim Executive Director Rhonda Rogers-Crawford will fill in 2023.
Photo Gallery focuses on Buckaroo 2022 Homecoming Parade
Last Wednesday, ahead of Friday’s Buckaroo varsity football game, the community celebrated with a Homecoming Parade through downtown Breckenridge, followed by a pep rally beside the Stephens County Courthouse, and the Breckenridge Texan’s publisher/photographer, Tony Pilkington, was there to capture the excitement for a photo gallery. As the...
Stephens County plea deals announced for September 2022
Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in September 2022:. James Edward Hart, 53, Breckenridge, pleaded guilty to the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B, One Gram or More but Less Than Four Grams –Methamphetamine, and was sentenced to seven years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID), and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and court costs.
Buckaroos start district play with win over Iowa Park, 42-0
Facing a former 4A team that dropped down a classification after realignment can be a challenging for any team, but the Breckenridge Buckaroos rose to the challenge Friday night as they took on the Iowa Park Hawks. The Bucks came away with a convincing 42-0 win over the Hawks to...
Moran’s First Baptist Church to host revival services Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 25-27
First Baptist Church of Moran will hold a Fall Revival Service on Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 25-27, at the church, 616 Post Oak St. in Moran. The three-day event will begin on Sunday, Sept. 25, with 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. services featuring Pastor Richard A. Jackson and The Pools. Monday and Tuesday’s 7 p.m. services will feature Pastor Larry Briley with music by Aaron Hinshaw. Prior to Tuesday night’s service, pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Olivia “Libby” Cortez-Montgomery
Her funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with Fr. Dias officiating. A rosary service will be held in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories on Wednesday, September 28, beginning at 6 p.m.
Stephens County Tax Office to be closed Thursday morning for training for election workers
The Stephens County Tax Office will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m. until at least 1 p.m. for an election school to be held for election precinct judges and workers in regards to the upcoming November election. The office plans to re-open at 1 p.m. that same day.
Little Caesars Express hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new restaurant
The Little Caesars Pizza Express officially opened on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with a Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owners Dakota and Mindy Boulevard were joined by family, friends, employees, Chamber members and other local community members in front of the take-out restaurant Tuesday morning for the celebration at 606 W. Walker St. They will offer pizza, chicken wings and bread sticks to go.
Edna May Portwood
Edna Portwood, 85, of Haskell, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories, with Pastor Rayford Michael Adams officiating. She will be laid to rest at Hart Cemetery following the funeral service. Her family will welcome friends for a visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Commissioners Court honors retiring Texas Ranger, approves new phone system for Law Enforcement Center
The Stephens County Commissioners Court honored Texas Ranger Shane Morrow at their Monday, Sept. 12, meeting, proclaiming the day Ranger Lancer Shane Morrow Day in Stephens County. Morrow officially retired from the Texas Rangers on Aug. 31, after 26 years with the Department of Public Safety, including 14 years as...
Clarence DeWayne Wright, Sr.
Clarence Wright, Sr., 88, of Breckenridge, passed away in Abilene on Friday, September 9, 2022. His memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories. His cremation has been entrusted to Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home. Clarence DeWayne Wright was born in Olney,...
Fatal fentanyl overdose victims identified
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two of the three individuals who died of apparent fentanyl overdoses over the weekend in Wichita Falls have been identified. One of the three individuals who died from a fentanyl overdose over the weekend has been identified as Alize Mariah Anita Martinez, 19, of Wichita Falls, according to her mother, Silvia […]
