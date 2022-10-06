ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Breckenridge Texan

Rosella “Sis” Harrison Humphreys

Rosella “Sis” Harrison Humphreys, 74, of Breckenridge, passed away at her residence on Friday, October 7, 2022. Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories, with John Harrison officiating. Rosella’s family will welcome friends for a visitation at the funeral home from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Jo Ann Aurand

Jo Ann Aurand, 77, of Breckenridge, passed away in Abilene on Thursday, September 29, 2022. A memorial service celebrating her life will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 14, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Graham, TX
City
Eastland, TX
City
Cisco, TX
City
Breckenridge, TX
City
Mineral Wells, TX
City
Tolar, TX
City
Lawn, TX
fox4news.com

Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody

JOSHUA, Texas - A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday. Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday. The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as...
JOSHUA, TX
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
ARLINGTON, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge’s annual National Night Out scheduled for Oct. 4

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Breckenridge Police Department will host the annual National Night Out event in Breckenridge at the Stephens County Law Enforcement Center, 210 E. Dyer St. The BPD will team up with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Breckenridge Fire Department and other first responders and community organizations to focus on growing the partnership between law enforcement and the community in the fight against crime.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Nelson
Person
Christ
Breckenridge Texan

Yuri Huntington to bring extensive work, volunteer experience to Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce’s director position

The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday that Yuri Huntington will be the new Executive Director of the organization, beginning Monday, Oct. 3. Although Huntington will be new to the Executive Director position, she has been involved with the Chamber of Commerce currently and in the past, serving on the board since 2019. With the acceptance of the new job, she is stepping down from the position of Incoming President on the Chamber’s board, a position that Interim Executive Director Rhonda Rogers-Crawford will fill in 2023.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Photo Gallery focuses on Buckaroo 2022 Homecoming Parade

Last Wednesday, ahead of Friday’s Buckaroo varsity football game, the community celebrated with a Homecoming Parade through downtown Breckenridge, followed by a pep rally beside the Stephens County Courthouse, and the Breckenridge Texan’s publisher/photographer, Tony Pilkington, was there to capture the excitement for a photo gallery. As the...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens County plea deals announced for September 2022

Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in September 2022:. James Edward Hart, 53, Breckenridge, pleaded guilty to the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B, One Gram or More but Less Than Four Grams –Methamphetamine, and was sentenced to seven years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID), and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and court costs.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#The Gathering#East Hullum Street#Eastside Church Of Christ
Breckenridge Texan

Moran’s First Baptist Church to host revival services Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 25-27

First Baptist Church of Moran will hold a Fall Revival Service on Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 25-27, at the church, 616 Post Oak St. in Moran. The three-day event will begin on Sunday, Sept. 25, with 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. services featuring Pastor Richard A. Jackson and The Pools. Monday and Tuesday’s 7 p.m. services will feature Pastor Larry Briley with music by Aaron Hinshaw. Prior to Tuesday night’s service, pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m.
MORAN, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Olivia “Libby” Cortez-Montgomery

Her funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with Fr. Dias officiating. A rosary service will be held in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories on Wednesday, September 28, beginning at 6 p.m.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Little Caesars Express hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new restaurant

The Little Caesars Pizza Express officially opened on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with a Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owners Dakota and Mindy Boulevard were joined by family, friends, employees, Chamber members and other local community members in front of the take-out restaurant Tuesday morning for the celebration at 606 W. Walker St. They will offer pizza, chicken wings and bread sticks to go.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Religion
Breckenridge Texan

Edna May Portwood

Edna Portwood, 85, of Haskell, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories, with Pastor Rayford Michael Adams officiating. She will be laid to rest at Hart Cemetery following the funeral service. Her family will welcome friends for a visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
HASKELL, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Clarence DeWayne Wright, Sr.

Clarence Wright, Sr., 88, of Breckenridge, passed away in Abilene on Friday, September 9, 2022. His memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories. His cremation has been entrusted to Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home. Clarence DeWayne Wright was born in Olney,...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
KTSM

Fatal fentanyl overdose victims identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two of the three individuals who died of apparent fentanyl overdoses over the weekend in Wichita Falls have been identified. One of the three individuals who died from a fentanyl overdose over the weekend has been identified as Alize Mariah Anita Martinez, 19, of Wichita Falls, according to her mother, Silvia […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
983
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy