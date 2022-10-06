The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday that Yuri Huntington will be the new Executive Director of the organization, beginning Monday, Oct. 3. Although Huntington will be new to the Executive Director position, she has been involved with the Chamber of Commerce currently and in the past, serving on the board since 2019. With the acceptance of the new job, she is stepping down from the position of Incoming President on the Chamber’s board, a position that Interim Executive Director Rhonda Rogers-Crawford will fill in 2023.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO