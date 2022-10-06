Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon has epic early Black Friday tech deals for October Prime Day—save on Apple, Samsung, LG
Amazon's October Prime Day is here with incredible tech deals on Apple laptops, LG TVs, Skullcandy earbuds and more ahead of Black Friday 2022.
Apple Insider
Amazon's October Prime Day deals: $269 iPad, $235 AirPods Pro 2, $799 MacBook Air & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's OctoberPrime Day deals are officially live, with bonus savings on Apple electronics, home goods, software, and much more. For Apple fans, there are special deals on AirPods, Apple Watches and MacBooks from Amazon...
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring doorbells, air fryers and more
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Oct. 10: $79 Apple TV HD, $289 50-inch Pioneer 4K Smart TV, $72 off Kindle Paperwhite bundle, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Monday's bestdeals include $550 off the 11-inch iPad Pro, reconditioned AirPods Max for $355, a Monoprice 25W Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier for $109, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
Apple's AirPods and Mac accessories could gain USB-C by 2024
The gradual shift of Apple's products to USB-C instead of Lightning could see a switch of connector on Mac accessories and all AirPods models by 2024, a report claims. As a connector, USB-C is growing in ubiquity, with it becoming more commonly used on devices instead of microUSB. While there's talk of Apple making the shift for its iPhones down the road, its possible that other hardware in Apple's product catalog could make the jump at around the same time.
RS Recommends: This AirPods Pro Deal Gets You Apple’s Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for Almost $70 Off
Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the previous model of the AirPods Pro are 28 percent off at Amazon right now, just after the launch of the new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) that happened in September. Regularly $249, the new discount on the excellent AirPods Pro brings them down to just $179.98 — that’s nearly $70 off and one of the lowest prices we’re seeing at any retailer right now. Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $179.98 The deal...
Apple Insider
Lowest price ever: 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch on sale for $749 ($550 off)
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's spacious 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch is on sale for $749, a discount of $550 off, marking the lowest price on record for the 2020 model. The exclusive $550 discount on the 1TB 11-inch...
Apple Insider
Matter certified and what it means, Dexcom G7, Sonos Sub Mini review
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In this week's episode of theHomekit Insider podcast, your hosts review the new Sonos Sub Mini, discuss what the Matter 1.0 certification means, and more!. Leading off the show, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
The ultimate AirPods buyer's guide for Christmas 2022
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple'sAirPods line is the go-to personal audio accessory range for iPhone owners. Here's what to know about each model in the range, and which is the best buy for your budget. Initially announced in...
Apple Insider
iPadOS 16.1 expected to arrive near the end of October
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple'siPadOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1 are still expected to arrive in October — but it'll be close. Apple announced in September that iPadOS 16 would arrive in October. And now, the operating system...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 lead times moderate, Pro model demand holds strong
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Lead times for the high-demandiPhone 14 Pro models are starting to moderate, analysts claim, and while iPhone 14 lead times are relatively shorter than the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Plus is said to have steady demand after its later launch.
Apple Insider
Compared: iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus vs Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Google has updated its Pixel line for fall 2022, with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sporting 50-megapixel cameras on the rear and improved performance. Here's how they compare against the similarly-pricediPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
NFL・
Apple Insider
Apple's record income makes it richer than most countries
Apple's billions upon billions in revenue is large enough to make it more valuable than most countries. Here's how Apple compares to the entire world's financial stage. By nearly any financial measure, Apple is a big deal. In January, it became the world's first company to reach a market cap of $3 trillion, but while it has slipped down to $2.25 trillion as of October 9, that's still an extremely impressive figure.
Apple Insider
How to remap caps lock, control, option & command keys in macOS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Windows-centric keyboards can be awkward when using macOS. Here's how to make any keyboard work for a Mac by remapping the modifier keys. If you've ever used a third-party keyboard, you've probably noticed that...
Apple Insider
Apple's modem may not surface in iPhones until 2025
Chip maker Qualcomm is, thanks to a patent lawsuit settlement in 2019, a chief supplier of modems to Apple, but the iPhone maker is still coming up with its own version. However, it is thought there could be quite a while to wait before Apple actually switches to using one of its own creation.
Apple Insider
SanDisk Professional G-Drive review: Fast enterprise-grade external hard drive for your Mac
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — SanDisk's Professional G-Drive is a high-capacity external drive for yourMac, with surprising access speeds for a non-SSD storage appliance. External storage drives are available in quite a few forms, with SSDs and NVMe associated...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Plus review: Bigger is better
It's clear that the iPhone 14 isn't the biggest annual update for Apple's flagship smartphone lineup. At least, that's the case for the standard, non-plus, non-Pro model. For fall 2022's releases, Apple decided to kill off the mini variant in the face of low sales. However, instead of leaving the gap in what's become the typical four-iPhone roster, Apple decided that bigger could really be better, and went from regular to large.
NFL・
Apple Insider
Rollercoaster repeatedly triggers iPhone 14 Crash Detection
The Crash Detection feature of the iPhone 14 is causing problems for a theme park near Cincinnati, with repeated false-positives from iPhones on rides leading to multiple calls to emergency services. Apple's latest iPhone and Apple Watch safety feature, Crash Detection, uses onboard sensors and mountains of crash data to...
Comments / 0