wclo.com
Janesville Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash
A 30-year-old Janesville man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Friday evening in the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 in Lima Township. An investigation finds the motorcyclist was trying to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor with a trailer. According to the sheriff’s office, the motorcyclist saw an oncoming car, tried to avoid it by shifting lanes, and then struck the rear driver’s side of the semi, which was driven by a 34-year-old Whitewater man. The cyclist was pronouced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released by authorities. Highway 59 was closed at Salisbury Road for nearly two hours due to the crash.
wclo.com
Beloit proclaims October 10th Indigenous Peoples Day
The city of Beloit has announced that Monday will be known as Indigenous Peoples day throughout the city. Council Vice President Nancy Forbeck made the proclamation at a city council meeting last week, noting the city recognizes the fact that the city of Beloit is built upon the homelands of indigenous people and the city hopes to bring indigenous voices to the table.
wclo.com
Lincoln-Tallman house offering presentations on the paranormal
The Lincoln Tallman house may still have some occupants, ones of the paranormal variety. Rock County Historical Society Assistant Director and Curator Cara Kinzelman says for the last year they have had investigators from the Society for Anomalous Studies on campus and they will present audio and video evidence that the Tallman family is still on campus.
wclo.com
Beloit receives financial reporting Triple Crown
The city of Beloit has been named a 2020 Triple Crown Winner when it comes to financial reporting. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says in order for cities to receive the Triple Crown, they have to have achieved a certificate for excellence in financial reporting, the popular annual financial reporting award, and the distinguished budget presentation award.
wclo.com
Fort Atkinson awarded over $1 million in TAP grants
Three projects in Fort Atkinson are being 80 percent funded by Transportation Alternatives Program Grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Director of Public Works and City Engineer Andy Selle says a $961,000 grant will go towards narrowing South Main Street and adding pedestrian path. The other two TAP grants...
wclo.com
Janesville Transit Center project moves on to next phase
The second phase of the Janesville Transit Transfer Center renovation project starts Monday. Transit Director Rebecca Smith says phase two will see the lobby improvements begin, more concrete work, and finalizing the restrooms. Smith says during phase two, transit operations along the platform will move from the facility’s east side...
wclo.com
Former Beloit Memorial High School student participates in business pitch competition in New York City
A former Beloit Memorial High School student who now attends the University of Minnesota is one of 40 students nation-wide who will pitch their business idea at the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship’s annual National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. Jaidyn Cox says he took an engineering class his freshman year of...
wclo.com
Enchanted Forest and Hollywood Hayride kick off Wednesday
The area’s only non-scary Halloween attraction begins Wednesday in Janesville’s Palmer Park. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout says the Enchanted Forest and Hollywood Hayride each cost $3.00. The event features a self-guided candlelit walk through seven scenes from famous fairytales and nursery rhymes,...
wclo.com
Janesville presents proposed 2023 city budget
Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag presented the proposed 2023 city budget to the city council at Monday night’s meeting. When asked if there was a way to avoid the proposed 5% increase in property taxes, Freitag said that in order to continue to provide the level of services the city does, residents would need to be willing to pay that amount. If they wished for that number to lower, residents would need to be willing to give up certain services.
