How to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ final episodes weekly for free
A new episode of the third part of the final season of “The Walking Dead” will air on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. Episodes will air every Sunday until the finale on November 20. Viewers looking to stream the final episodes can do so with Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV stream. All three streaming services offer free trials.
How to watch ‘The Gabby Petito Story’ on Lifetime for free
“The Gabby Petito Story,” a new true-crime thriller film based on the real-life tragic disappearance and death of 22-year-old travel blogger Gabby Petito is available to stream on Lifetime. The movie premiered Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime but is still available to stream on Philo and...
'The Voice': Lana Love wowed judges last week. Wait till you see her Battle Round, she says
John Legend heard Lana Love singing, and he didn’t even wait for her to get to the song’s chorus. He turned his chair around in just 31 seconds. Love, 30, couldn’t believe it. That chair swivel meant only one thing: She’d be moving on to The Battle Rounds on “The Voice.” ...
