A new episode of the third part of the final season of “The Walking Dead” will air on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. Episodes will air every Sunday until the finale on November 20. Viewers looking to stream the final episodes can do so with Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV stream. All three streaming services offer free trials.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO