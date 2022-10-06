Read full article on original website
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in NLDS. Here's the full schedule
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees leave Aroldis Chapman off playoff roster and set rotation
As the 2022 regular season neared its conclusion, there were serious, highly-justified questions about whether or not the Yankees would even roster their most expensive reliever on the team. For better or for worse, he has been a pivotal part of the story of the Yankees for the past seven years.
Pinstripe Alley
MLB Playoff Roundup: Castillo and Bieber dominate, Scherzer gets lit up
In the seventh inning of yesterday’s Seattle-Toronto matchup, ESPN commentator Tim Kurkjan, while discussing the state of offense in today’s game, remarked “I watch games every single night and I wonder ‘How does anyone get hit anymore?’”. The game Kurkjian was commentating on featured a starter working on a dazzling shutout outing. The pitcher, Luis Castillo, was one of six on the day to start a game and give up two or fewer runs.
Pinstripe Alley
What we learned about the Guardians in the Wild Card Series
The Major League Baseball postseason is one of the most exciting and unpredictable events in sports. The success of a 162-game season is defined by the outcome of a handful of games for a sport that openly mocks the usage of small sample sizes to justify conclusions about a player or a team.
Pinstripe Alley
Judge is Gone
Thank you for a wonderful season. the man bet on himself and hit the jackpot. For all of us Yankee Fans, if you think he will be back next year you are sadly mistaken. Hal will not go above the salary threshold and has proven this time and time again. I think what Cashman offered before the season started was fair and gave himself room to negotiate. Judge decided to bet on himself which I also could not blame him for doing. Hey with big risk comes big reward and with the season he produced, he made himself over a $100 million dollars. And no way Judge gives the Yanks a hometown discount, they have gotten a hometown discount for the past 6 years.
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Danyer Cueva
The Venezuelan infielder had a tremendous season for the ACL Rangers in his first season in the U.S.
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
Pinstripe Alley
2022 MLB Playoffs Preview: Seattle Mariners
After a 21-year postseason drought and some heartbreakingly close misses in recent seasons, the Seattle Mariners can finally say that they’re a playoff team again. As the second Wild Card club and No. 5 seed, the Mariners were driven by their pitching, while finally providing just enough on offense — especially thanks to likely Rookie of the Year winner Julio Rodríguez.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Mailbag: Matt Carpenter’s return and Oswald Peraza’s roster spot
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Bill A. asks: What are the odds, really, of Benintendi or Carpenter hitting well after such long layoffs? And DJ,...
Pinstripe Alley
Wild Card Series preview and MLB playoff predictions
The MLB playoffs are finally at hand. Usually, we don’t have to wade too far into October for the playoffs to arrive, but due to the spring training lockout, everything got pushed back a week. With the expansion of the playoff field, we also have a brand new round: the Wild Card Series. In every season from 2012-21 (sans the COVID-impacted 2020), the two Wild Card teams in each league would play one win-or-go-home elimination game to determine which would advance to the Division Series. Now, there are three Wild Card teams in each league, and we’ll get a quartet of best-of-three series to determine the ALDS and NLDS matchups.
Pinstripe Alley
2022 MLB Playoffs Preview: Toronto Blue Jays
Record: 92-70 Manager: John Schneider (replaced Charlie Montoyo July 13th) Position Player fWAR leader: Bo Bichette (4.5) Pitcher fWAR leader: Kevin Gausman (5.7) Okay. I may have exaggerated that introduction a little bit. Yeah, the rotation is a question mark, but if I’m being honest, I’m horrified of the Blue Jays’ lineup and top two starters. To me, that fear is enough to overcome any bullpen questions. When heading into the postseason, all you can ask for is a healthy starting nine that isn’t crawling in, two healthy starters who can go through a lineup three times, and your top bullpen guys ready to go. Anything more than that is a luxury from my point of view. This is pretty much going to be the recipe for the Jays heading into the playoffs. Let’s run through it piece-by-piece, starting with Manoah and Gausman.
Pinstripe Alley
MLB Playoff Roundup: Mets bounce back, the rest of the field sweeps
(CLE wins, 2-0) Pitching was the name of the game for this series in the first game, and that was further enforced in Game 2. But while the start of the series was one of the shortest games in recent postseason history, this one went deep into the afternoon thanks to a complete inability for either offense to figure out an effective response.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Celebrating the new AL Home Run King
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Pinstripe Alley
Who will be on the Yankees’ ALDS roster against Cleveland?
The Yankees’ roster has been in a constant state of flux over the past month due to injuries, and the expansion to 28 players in September allowed them to give a couple of young bats a shot. Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza certainly made the most of it, but now as the roster shrinks back down to 26 and players start to return in time for postseason play, the Yankees have had several questions to debate over the past week.
Pinstripe Alley
2022 MLB Playoff Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers
Once again, it’s October. Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the NL West champs, winning their ninth division title in ten years. I think this team has slightly more downside risk than other versions of the Dodgers we’ve seen over the last ten years ... but then again, this is the team that just recorded more wins than any National League team in the last 116 years.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/8/22
The playoffs are off and running, and what a first day it was. While we can debate whether expanded playoffs constitute a good thing for modern baseball, it was at least quite a lot of fun to have wall-to-wall postseason baseball for a full day. The prospect of another such day or two this weekend is an exciting one.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees have an elite defense heading into the playoffs
The Yankees offense can be inconsistent, and the bullpen outlook is uncertain, to say the least. There is a unit, however, that is unquestionably elite and is ready to help the pitching prevent some runs: the Yanks’ defense is excellent heading into the playoffs. This is very important and...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: A look at some of Roger Maris’ best performances from 1961
Roger Maris has been on the mind of Yankees’ fans a lot this season. With Aaron Judge making a run at and eclipsing Maris’ AL record 61 home run season of 1961, his name has been brought up a lot. From family members attending games as Judge was closing in on the record, to the various TV networks showing highlights of Maris’ milestone homers, he’s never been far from view during September Yankees’ games.
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Judge needed No. 62 more than he realized
It took until Game 161, but Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run of the season, breaking a tie with Roger Maris to surpass the 61-year-old record for most home runs in a single season in AL history. It’s a remarkable feat — the likes of which we may not see for a generation — and the perfect conclusion to one of the greatest offensive seasons in baseball history. However, for Judge and the Yankees, that home run served a far more important purpose than putting him in the record books.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/9/22
ESPN | Jesse Rogers: The Yankees now know the identity of their Division Series opponent. We’re not going to get a rematch of the 2020 ALDS with the Rays, but we will see New York take on Cleveland in the playoffs for the first time since their Wild Card Series matchup in that same extended postseason (Aaron Judge and a few others were also around for their memorable 2017 ALDS). Oscar Gonzalez’s walk-off homer in the 15th dispatched Tampa Bay with a 1-0 win. The Guardians’ pitching really showed up and dominated the Rays, holding them to just a single run across 24 innings overall, so the Yankees’ bats will need to be prepared for a fight.
