ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Sunny Balwani tries to ride coattails of Elizabeth Holmes’ new trial effort

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrHRU_0iP9gFgH00

(BCN) — Convicted Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani asked a federal judge Thursday to allow him to participate in efforts by his former business partner and lover Elizabeth Holmes to get a new trial. In July of this year, Balwani was convicted of wire fraud based on his role in selling investors and patients on Theranos’ malfunctioning blood testing technology.

Balwani and Holmes were originally charged in the same indictment with 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy. Holmes, who went to trial first, was convicted of four counts of wire fraud related to investors and acquitted of four counts related to patients.

Berkeley woman who allegedly approached teens charged with attempted kidnapping

The remaining four counts were dismissed — three because the jury could not reach a verdict and one because the prosecution failed to make various disclosures about its evidence. Balwani was later convicted of all 12 counts. Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila granted Holmes’ request for an evidentiary hearing on her claims that, in an unusual conversation with her partner William Evans at their residence months after her conviction, key prosecution witness Adam Rosendorff expressed uncertainty about the trial proceedings and regret about his role in the case.

Rosendorff is expected to appear and testify in person at the evidentiary hearing. Davila limited the hearing to the question whether prosecutors had manipulated Rosendorff or his testimony.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Balwani’s motion says that Rosendorff’s alleged change of heart, if proven, provides an even stronger basis for a new trial in his case than in Holmes. Highlighting Rosendorff’s alleged statements to Evans to the effect that “everyone at Theranos was working hard to do something good and meaningful and doing the best they could,” the Balwani motion argues that such testimony would be “a far cry” from Rosendorff’s assertions at trial that Balwani “repeatedly ignored” Rosendorff’s concerns about the development of testing procedures at the now-defunct company.

Even more, the Balwani defense argues, Rosendorff’s statements may be “the tip of the iceberg” of government misconduct in trying to “paint a misleading picture of the facts.”

Balwani, the motion asserts, should also be granted leave to participate in the evidentiary hearing because Rosendorff’s negative portrait of the “systemic reliability of Theranos’s technology” was “essential … to the patient-fraud counts.”

Those charges, Balwani, asserts, “would completely unravel with different, more honest” testimony from Rosendorff in a new trial. The evidentiary hearing in Holmes case is set for Oct. 17. Holmes’ sentencing, originally scheduled for that date, will be moved to a later date to be agreed on by her defense and federal prosecutors, if her new trial motion is denied.

Balwani, currently scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15, has asked that his sentencing be moved to a date sometime after Holmes receives her sentence.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Driver dies in fiery Santa Cruz mountains crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A driver was killed after crashing into multiple trees along Empire Grade in the Santa Cruz mountains and the vehicle burst into flames. The collision happened at 3 a.m. Sunday west of Felton, according to the California Highway Patrol. “For an unknown reason, the Toyota veered off the roadway, collided […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
KRON4 News

Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’: Sheriff

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Trial#Sentencing#Berkeley
KRON4 News

Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Hwy 280 traffic fatality involving pedestrian, CHP says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose. The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP. The CHP is reporting a […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot at Fisherman’s Wharf as Fleet Week wrapped up

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday in the Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood as Fleet Week festivities wrapped up in the city. The shooting happened at 11:15 p.m. at Jefferson and Powell streets, two blocks west from Pier 39, according to Deputy SFPD Chief Raj Vaswani, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Oakland police make arrest in 2022’s hundredth homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has made an arrest in its hundredth homicide of the year, according to a press release. As KRON4 previously reported, a shooting reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, according to a tweet from OPD. Patrol officers were dispatched to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One dies in early-morning Berkeley shooting

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a shooting that happened in downtown Berkeley in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Police first reported the incident around 1:35 a.m. and members of the public were asked […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy