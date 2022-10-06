Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whopam.com
One hurt in collision on Hopkinsville Road in Logan County
An Olmstead man was hurt in a vehicle versus a tractor hauling a bushhog collision in Logan County Friday afternoon. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred in the area of Hopkinsville Road and Miles Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Investigation reportedly revealed that a pickup truck operated by 25-year-old Zane Hadden of Olmstead collided with a tractor hauling a bushhog machine that was operated by 62-year-old Michael Bradshaw of Russellville.
whopam.com
Goldie Green
(89 years old) Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Gamble Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until the service time at Gamble Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.
WBKO
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, if you were driving through Bowling Green around noon, you may have noticed a lot of smoke coming from somewhere off of Campbell Lane. Well, so did we, along with many others. Captain of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Phillip Tarrance, says they received a...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whvoradio.com
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Recycle Trailer Update
Trigg County has been forced to suspend most of its county-wide recycling due to issues at the Lyon County regional facility. Trigg County Solid Waste Coordinator Jesse Thomas says all of the county’s mobile recycling units have been moved to the county highway garage. Thomas says there are several...
whopam.com
Jayleigh Campbell Makes 30 yard FG for CCMS
The following message was sent it by Brandy Smith! Wanted to share young Jayleigh’s accomplishment, captured on video by Brandy!. “Jayleigh Campbell, an 8th grader at Christian County Middle school, is the kicker for the football team. She also happens to be a girl! The past Thursday at the rival game against Hopkinsville Middle school she made a 30 yard field goal, the first in CCMS history. Go Colonels! Go #12!”
whopam.com
Kentucky Ag. Commissioner urges safety during harvest season
Harvest season is underway across the state of Kentucky, and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is reminding folks to stay safe and alert while farmers are at work. Everyone has found themselves behind slow moving farm equipment this time of year, and Quarles say he knows that can be frustrating but patience really is a virtue to make sure both you and those farmers make it home safely.
RELATED PEOPLE
whvoradio.com
Man And Woman Charged With Kidnapping In Hopkinsville
A Bowling Green man and woman were charged with kidnapping after an incident on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 24-year-old Cody Snider and 24-year-old Brianna Bozman went to a home on East 7th Street and took a child they did not have custody of while assaulting two of the family members.
whopam.com
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house
Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
whopam.com
Pedestrian flown to hospital following collision in Clarksville
Clarksville police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision from Sunday night that sent the victim to a Nashville hospital. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, the single-vehicle accident occurred at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Terminal Road around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling south on Wilma Rudolph struck a pedestrian as he was attempting to cross the street.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Human Rights Commission to host Big Read book discussion
The Big Read is underway in Hopkinsville and Christian County and many local agencies and organizations are participating in the community-wide event. One of those is the Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission, which will be hosting a Social Reading Room on Thursday—at 12 p.m. and at 5 p.m.—and Executive Director Idalia Luna says one will be virtual and the other will be in-person, as they discuss this year’s book “There, There” by Tommy Orange and other works.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
whopam.com
Fire destroys building at Penchem Pallets in Todd County
Fire has destroyed a large building at a well-known Todd County business. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith said firefighters from Guthrie, Elkton, Allensville and Trenton were battling the large blaze that was reported about 3 a.m. at Penchem Pallets on Guthrie Road. Trenton Fire Chief Jonathan Stahl says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
Russellville Independent Schools implement Early Release Days
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Independent School District will begin Early Release Days on October 28th. Students will be dismissed from school early on specified days to provide teachers extra time to work with individual students or attend professional development workshops. “Having better prepared teachers... better equipped teachers with a...
whopam.com
Bicyclist injured in Madisonville accident
A van versus bicycle accident Thursday afternoon in Madisonville sent the bicyclist to a local hospital. Madisonville police investigated and determined 49-year old Chris Wheeler of Madisonville was turning right from Car Mart onto South Main Street and said he didn’t see a southbound bicycle operated by 26-year old Chloe Coyer of Madisonville, who was traveling on the sidewalk.
wkdzradio.com
Halt In I-24 Westbound Traffic Coming At State Line Monday Evening
Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have issued a warning for drivers in Christian County who, typically, use I-24 as part of their evening commute: one may want to seek an alternate route this afternoon. Beginning at 6 PM, westbound traffic at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will be completely halted...
whopam.com
College Sports Weekend Recap
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 19 Kentucky Volleyball team used 19 kills from Reagan Rutherford, 18 kills and nine blocks from Azhani Tealer and a career-high tying 63 assists from sophomore Emma Grome to outlast the Arkansas Razorbacks in five sets, 3-2 (29-31, 25-22, 25, 21, 21-25, 15-12) to complete a perfect road sweep.
Comments / 0