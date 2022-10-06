List names most popular Halloween candy by state | See full map

Here's your guide to becoming the winning trick-or-treat house this Halloween.

Candystore.com is listing off this year's most popular Halloween candy by state.

The nationwide winner is Reese's Cups. Skittles and M&M's were runner-ups.

In Illinois, it's all about the Sour Patch Kids, followed by Kit Kat and Starburst. Indiana's favorite is Starburst, then Hot Tamales and Jolly Ranchers. Wisconsin likes Butterfinger, Starbursts and Hot Tamales.

The site used sales data to compile the list.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3.1 billion this year, which is an all-time high, according to the site.