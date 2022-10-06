ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Nimitz 6th grader charged after making threat

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A sixth grade student from Nimitz Middle School was arrested Thursday after making a threat, Ector County ISD said in a news release. The student reportedly said he was going to “shoot up the school”.

ECISD said the boy has been charged with the class A misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.

“School and school district leaders will continue to treat any mention of school violence seriously and will continue to charge students criminally as well as apply school discipline if threats like this are made,” ECISD said in a statement.

