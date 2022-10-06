Read full article on original website
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 will begin their journey home following a weeks-long deployment to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Officials said the crew was demobilized at 6 a.m. Sunday. They were activated back on Sept. 24. Missions by Ohio Task Force 1 included...
Cuyahoga County short 145 case workers in Department of Child and Family Services office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like so many businesses and offices in Northeast Ohio, workers at Cuyahoga County’s child and family services put “We’re Hiring” signs outside the Jane Edna Hunter building. What’s different about the ask within that department is that children’s lives are literally dependent...
US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
Rain, storms likely to return to Northeast Ohio on Wednesday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another winner today and milder. Sunshine in the forecast. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. Clouds on the increase tonight. Temperatures slip into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. The team is tracking the next strong cold front that is forecast to roll...
Northeast Ohio weather: Frosty start for some Sunday, warmer end to the weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine returned to Northeast Ohio today and will stick around into the second half of the weekend. Clearing skies tonight means temperatures will bottom out in the 30s and low 40s. Frost Advisories have been posted for counties away from Lake Erie until 9 AM Sunday.
Northeast Ohio weather: Big cold front arrives Wednesday; warmer-than-normal in the meantime
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is once again in control of our weather. Think of high pressure as your “fair-weather friend.”. While we’re under its influence, we’ll enjoy warmer, dry weather, and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will soar into the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our...
