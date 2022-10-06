ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 will begin their journey home following a weeks-long deployment to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Officials said the crew was demobilized at 6 a.m. Sunday. They were activated back on Sept. 24. Missions by Ohio Task Force 1 included...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Rain, storms likely to return to Northeast Ohio on Wednesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another winner today and milder. Sunshine in the forecast. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. Clouds on the increase tonight. Temperatures slip into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. The team is tracking the next strong cold front that is forecast to roll...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy