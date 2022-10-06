ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wichita Eagle

Trey Murphy III leads Pelicans Past Spurs

Despite being short-handed, the Pelicans had a strong 3rd-quarter surge to defeat the Spurs 111-97. New Orleans went into San Antonio a wounded team, and left even more wounded as winners. The Pelicans announced Brandon Ingram (foot) and CJ McCollum (ankle) would sit the preseason game in Texas. Jaxson Hayes tore his UCL on his left elbow against Detroit and would be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Raptors Not Concerned About Preseason Shooting Woes Following Loss to Bulls

Not much is going to worry Fred VanVleet at this point in the year. View the original article to see embedded media. Yes, his shooting hasn't looked good this preseason. He managed just 1-for-6 from behind the arc last Wednesday against the Boston Celtics and Sunday's 115-98 loss to the Chicago Bulls wasn't much prettier. After opening the night with an above-the-break three-pointer off a nifty kick-out pass from Gary Trent Jr., VanVleet's shot went ice cold. But it's early, VanVleet says, and seven years into his NBA career he's not concerned about how the preseason looks. It's the regular season and, more importantly, the post-season he's concerned about.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Spencer Dinwiddie Will Lead Mavs’ Bench Unit, Says Coach Jason Kidd

As much as the Dallas Mavericks' front office played off the team's need for a secondary playmaker and ball-hander off the bench before training camp began, coach Jason Kidd is already realizing that leaning on Josh Green or Frank Ntilikina in that particular role might not cut it. This isn't to say Green or Ntilikina can't be good players for Dallas this season, but rather that they're just cut out for different roles.
DALLAS, TX
Boston, MA
Wichita Eagle

LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike

On the heels of his son Bronny’s NIL deal with Nike, LeBron James shared a touching message on Instagram Monday night in celebration of the news. The flagship company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old Bronny to an endorsement deal ahead of the start of his senior season, much to the delight of his legendary father.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Tre Mann Provides Thunder With Insurance

In the 2021 NBA Draft, Sam Presti seemed to have struck with Tre Mann at pick no. 18. Early on, the signs of an incredible scorer were there. His shot creation in his first Summer League was incredible, but he couldn’t get his shots to go down. In the...
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Wizards

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for today's preseason game against the Washington Wizards. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

A Few Takeaways From Philadelphia 76ers’ Blue x White Scrimmage

The Philadelphia 76ers have four preseason games scheduled this offseason. On Monday, they paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets and picked up a convincing win while shorthanded. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for their first home matchup since last year’s playoff run against the Miami Heat. With all of the starters in the mix for the first time, Philly engaged in a tight battle with the Cavs before pulling off a one-point victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

