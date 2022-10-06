Read full article on original website
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
You're Invited to Spooky Adult Fun at a Haunted Brewery!Dianna CarneyEverett, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
You're Invited to Cocktails For Critters! (Marshfield, MA)Camilo DíazMarshfield, MA
Wichita Eagle
Trey Murphy III leads Pelicans Past Spurs
Despite being short-handed, the Pelicans had a strong 3rd-quarter surge to defeat the Spurs 111-97. New Orleans went into San Antonio a wounded team, and left even more wounded as winners. The Pelicans announced Brandon Ingram (foot) and CJ McCollum (ankle) would sit the preseason game in Texas. Jaxson Hayes tore his UCL on his left elbow against Detroit and would be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Not Concerned About Preseason Shooting Woes Following Loss to Bulls
Not much is going to worry Fred VanVleet at this point in the year. View the original article to see embedded media. Yes, his shooting hasn't looked good this preseason. He managed just 1-for-6 from behind the arc last Wednesday against the Boston Celtics and Sunday's 115-98 loss to the Chicago Bulls wasn't much prettier. After opening the night with an above-the-break three-pointer off a nifty kick-out pass from Gary Trent Jr., VanVleet's shot went ice cold. But it's early, VanVleet says, and seven years into his NBA career he's not concerned about how the preseason looks. It's the regular season and, more importantly, the post-season he's concerned about.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Will Darvin Ham Start Anthony Davis At Center In The Regular Season?
There's been a lot of talk about L.A. big man Anthony Davis' position on the court since the Lakers traded for him in the summer of 2019. View the original article to see embedded media. Davis, who up until the 2021-22 season mostly played power forward, seems like a perfect...
Wichita Eagle
Spencer Dinwiddie Will Lead Mavs’ Bench Unit, Says Coach Jason Kidd
As much as the Dallas Mavericks' front office played off the team's need for a secondary playmaker and ball-hander off the bench before training camp began, coach Jason Kidd is already realizing that leaning on Josh Green or Frank Ntilikina in that particular role might not cut it. This isn't to say Green or Ntilikina can't be good players for Dallas this season, but rather that they're just cut out for different roles.
Wichita Eagle
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike
On the heels of his son Bronny’s NIL deal with Nike, LeBron James shared a touching message on Instagram Monday night in celebration of the news. The flagship company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old Bronny to an endorsement deal ahead of the start of his senior season, much to the delight of his legendary father.
NBA・
Wichita Eagle
Tre Mann Provides Thunder With Insurance
In the 2021 NBA Draft, Sam Presti seemed to have struck with Tre Mann at pick no. 18. Early on, the signs of an incredible scorer were there. His shot creation in his first Summer League was incredible, but he couldn’t get his shots to go down. In the...
NBA・
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Wizards
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for today's preseason game against the Washington Wizards. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Wichita Eagle
Rivers Discusses Isaiah Joe’s ‘Unfair’ Preseason With Sixers
The 2022 NBA Preseason is a time for roster locks to get into game shape ahead of a long 82-game season. However, every team has a few players who use this time to state their case to crack the rotation or make the roster. Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Joe could...
Wichita Eagle
A Few Takeaways From Philadelphia 76ers’ Blue x White Scrimmage
The Philadelphia 76ers have four preseason games scheduled this offseason. On Monday, they paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets and picked up a convincing win while shorthanded. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for their first home matchup since last year’s playoff run against the Miami Heat. With all of the starters in the mix for the first time, Philly engaged in a tight battle with the Cavs before pulling off a one-point victory.
