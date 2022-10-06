ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton County, MI

WLUC

People get active for melanoma awareness at Up North Lodge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents came out Sunday afternoon to walk, bike or run for a cause. The “Just Believe run” was hosted at the Up North Lodge and went around Shag Lake. The run is all about raising awareness of melanoma and giving back to the community. Participants who showed up early got a free skin check from Forefront Dermatology.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Hulkkonen Farm offers fun for all ages

NISULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and even the walking dead are a part of the attractions at the Hulkkonen Farm in Nisula. Owner Judy Hulkkonen says the farm has been in the family for years and one day she decided to open it up for all to enjoy.
NISULA, MI
WLUC

Michigan Tech rallies several times to edge Wayne State for Homecoming

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Trailing by six points deep in the fourth quarter on homecoming, senior Will Ark constructed a 10-play, 65-yard drive and pushed his way past the goal line as Michigan Tech collected a 35-34 victory over Wayne State on a blustery Saturday afternoon at Kearly Stadium. “It...
DETROIT, MI

