WLUC
People get active for melanoma awareness at Up North Lodge
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents came out Sunday afternoon to walk, bike or run for a cause. The “Just Believe run” was hosted at the Up North Lodge and went around Shag Lake. The run is all about raising awareness of melanoma and giving back to the community. Participants who showed up early got a free skin check from Forefront Dermatology.
WLUC
UPDATE: Baraga County restaurant, motel fire under investigation
KEWEENAW BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire caused extensive damage to a business north of Baraga early Friday morning. According to the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, the fire started around 1:30 a.m. at Carla’s Inn and Restaurant at 14258 US-41 in Keweenaw Bay. Both lanes of US-41 were...
WLUC
‘It’s not just happening in big cities,’: Women’s reproductive rights march in Houghton
Houghton, Mich. (WLUC) - Women of all ages gathered with signs to march for their reproductive rights on Saturday. During the march, women walked across the Portage Canal Lift Bridge. While walking, cars honked as a way of showing support. March organizer Susan Burak said this is something she plans...
WLUC
Hulkkonen Farm offers fun for all ages
NISULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and even the walking dead are a part of the attractions at the Hulkkonen Farm in Nisula. Owner Judy Hulkkonen says the farm has been in the family for years and one day she decided to open it up for all to enjoy.
WLUC
Michigan Tech rallies several times to edge Wayne State for Homecoming
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Trailing by six points deep in the fourth quarter on homecoming, senior Will Ark constructed a 10-play, 65-yard drive and pushed his way past the goal line as Michigan Tech collected a 35-34 victory over Wayne State on a blustery Saturday afternoon at Kearly Stadium. “It...
