abc45.com
Behavioral Response Team responds to over 3,000 calls in Greensboro
Greensboro — The Behavioral Response Team which is a part of the Greensboro Police Department has responded to over 3,000 mentally Ill crises within the past year. According to Jaren Doby, an outpatient mental health therapist for Novant Health said one out of 4 people adults experience mental health issues.
abc45.com
Man Shot at Recreation Center
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that happened at William C. Sims Senior Recreation Center this afternoon. When police arrived at the scene, they were told the victim Jatavious McMillian went to a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound in a personal vehicle. McMillian told...
abc45.com
Virginia Traffic Chase Ends in Mount Airy
MT AIRY, N.C. — On Monday at approximately 4:25 a.m., Surry County Sheriffs were called to assist Patrick County (VA) Sheriffs with a vehicle pursuit entering into North Carolina traveling on Riverside Drive. The chase began near Pedigo Ridge Road when they observed a Lincoln Town Car towing a four-wheeler. An unidentified white male was on the four-wheeler while it was being towed. Both vehicles did not slow down for the Virginia Sheriffs. Speeds in excess of 70 mph was noted in the pursuit.
abc45.com
Tara Court Shooting Injures One
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Sunday, Winston-Salem Police Patrol Division and Gun Crime Reduction Unit responded to 800 Tara Court on a Discharging Firearms into an Occupied Dwelling call. Upon arrival a victim, Mario Bustos-DeJesus, was found in the parking lot with a grazing gunshot wound. The victim's injuries were minor and he was treated at the scene by Forsyth County EMS.
abc45.com
Fatal fire happens morning of fire prevention week
Early in the morning, the Greensboro Fire Department arrived at the 3237 East Apartment homes off of Yanceyville Street at 1:40 a.m. to put out a fire with one body inside. No additional information has been released about how the fire started or who the victim was but Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church would like to prevent future fires that could end in tragedy.
abc45.com
Two men rob 7 Eleven at gunpoint in Greensboro
Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Sunday morning. Greensboro Police responded to 7 Eleven on 4646 W. Market St., around 1: 44 am. According to police two men entered the gas station and took an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint before leaving by unknown means.
abc45.com
Reidsville Man Arrested on Drug Charges
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — On Friday, a Reidsville Police Special Investigations Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at 913 Lawsonville Avenue. After conclusion of the search warrant, Lee Junior Joyce, 41, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. Joyce was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $50,000.00 secured bond.
abc45.com
Major highway closures remain hardship for businesses near Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (KOMO) — The Bolt Creek Fire in Washington state has been burning for almost a month and continues to cause problems for communities nearby who rely on people traveling along U.S. 2. “This is pretty uncommon. I’ve been here about twenty years,” said Henry Sladek, who is...
abc45.com
Youth league football game results in physical fight, teams say it's an isolated event
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a fight broke out at a youth league football game in Kernersville. It was as simple as children playing football game on a Saturday morning. That was until officials with the Warrior Youth Sports Academy say a coach from their team went...
abc45.com
One man is dead after early morning shooting in Greensboro
Greensboro — One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Greensboro. Around 4:20 a.m. Greensboro Police responded to E Florida St., at US 29. When officers arrived on scene they found 42-year-old John Paul Christopher Walker suffering from a gunshot wound. Walker later died from his injuries.
abc45.com
One man is hurt after being hit in the head with a hammer at youth football game
Several people are hurt after a fight broke out at a youth football game in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Police arrived at Glenn High School after receiving calls about multiple people fighting at a youth football game. Officers were told multiple people had guns and one person was attacking people with a sledgehammer on the field.
abc45.com
Fatal car accident leaves one person dead
One person is dead after an early morning car accident in Greensboro. 24-Year-old Hugo Hernandez was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla on Randleman Rd, and 35-year-old Rudy Thompson III was also driving a Volkswagen Passat on Randleman Rd. The two cars crashed into each other and Hernadez died from his injuries.
