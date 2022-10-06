MT AIRY, N.C. — On Monday at approximately 4:25 a.m., Surry County Sheriffs were called to assist Patrick County (VA) Sheriffs with a vehicle pursuit entering into North Carolina traveling on Riverside Drive. The chase began near Pedigo Ridge Road when they observed a Lincoln Town Car towing a four-wheeler. An unidentified white male was on the four-wheeler while it was being towed. Both vehicles did not slow down for the Virginia Sheriffs. Speeds in excess of 70 mph was noted in the pursuit.

