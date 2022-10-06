ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio gas prices rise 14 cents in a week

Gas prices in the US are making a particularly big leap, reversing a month-long streak of subtle declines. The rise in prices comes after large oil-producing countries, like Saudi Arabia and Russia, announced they are cutting oil production by 2 million barrels per day, according to Pbs.org. Gasoline prices in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
paisano-online.com

‘Empty Place at the Table’

To honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month, UTSA displays an exhibition titled, “Empty Place at the Table.”. The solemn exhibition is a disheartening and eye-opening demonstration located in various dining halls around UTSA. This exhibit gives a visual representation of a dinner table that has no participants due to domestic violence. Each table is set up with beautiful plates and inhabiting each plate is a note card that reads the story of a San Antonio victim that lost their life because of domestic violence.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

‘Women's Wave’ washes over San Antonio

A large crowd gathered in downtown San Antonio Sunday for a ‘Women’s Wave’ rally and march. The march was part of a national movement uniting in protest against attacks on reproductive rights ahead of the November midterm elections. Sofia Sepulveda, one of the local organizers of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Search continues for ‘Perla’ in connection with migrants lured onto plane from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard

SAN ANTONIO – The criminal investigation into who falsely promised free incentives to migrants in San Antonio who ended up at Martha’s Vineyard continues. In September, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said nearly 50 migrants were “lured” on Sept. 14 at the city’s Migrant Resource Center on a plane to the Northeast vacation destination.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

