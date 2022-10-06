Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
One of Texas' approved medical cannabis suppliers negotiating lease for San Antonio dispensary
'We've identified three or four locations in San Antonio that we like, and we're in different stages of negotiations with each of those locations,' Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation's CEO said.
KSAT 12
Law enforcement officers better trained to handle mental health calls with resources
SAN ANTONIO – Law enforcement officers are trained to go, go, go, but when it comes to answering mental health calls, they’re trained to slow down and engage. Danny Herrera is part of the San Antonio Police Department’s mental health unit. He said every officer is trained to figure out what’s in front of them as they arrive.
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?
Last month the San Antonio City Council approved the 2023 fiscal year budget. Within this budget was the news that all CPS Energy customers would receive a rebate on either their November or December energy bill.
KSAT 12
San Antonio gas prices rise 14 cents in a week
Gas prices in the US are making a particularly big leap, reversing a month-long streak of subtle declines. The rise in prices comes after large oil-producing countries, like Saudi Arabia and Russia, announced they are cutting oil production by 2 million barrels per day, according to Pbs.org. Gasoline prices in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors say coffee shop needs deep cleaning, convenience store has rodent problem
SAN ANTONIO – According to recent health inspection reports, a popular coffee spot was in need of a deep cleaning, a convenience store had a rodent problem, and a Mexican restaurant still had work to do after its second inspection in less than six months. Fajita Taco Place #3.
KSAT 12
Teens transform Haven for Hope’s Hair Care Center with dignity in mind
SAN ANTONIO - – A haircut seems so simple, but for those experiencing homelessness, a physical makeover can make big goals become reality. Two teenagers realized that and helped turn Haven for Hope’s Hair Care Center into a beautiful space, with dignity in mind. On a Wednesday afternoon,...
Safety concerns raised following recent events at Migrant Resource Center
SAN ANTONIO — Questions remain surrounding the safety of asylum seekers at San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center following recent events, including alleged mistreatment of female migrants carried out by a former firefighter. KENS 5 learned last week about the resignation of San Antonio firefighter Eric Aunskt after receiving...
paisano-online.com
‘Empty Place at the Table’
To honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month, UTSA displays an exhibition titled, “Empty Place at the Table.”. The solemn exhibition is a disheartening and eye-opening demonstration located in various dining halls around UTSA. This exhibit gives a visual representation of a dinner table that has no participants due to domestic violence. Each table is set up with beautiful plates and inhabiting each plate is a note card that reads the story of a San Antonio victim that lost their life because of domestic violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
26-year-old changing entire landscape of resources for unsheltered youth in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - – Kameron Rhys may only be 26 years old, but he is changing the entire landscape of resources for San Antonio youth experiencing homelessness. “Back in 2018, I became homeless through somebody else’s drug use, that made it unsafe for me to stay in the place that I was at. And I really didn’t have anywhere else to go,” Rhys said.
tpr.org
‘Women's Wave’ washes over San Antonio
A large crowd gathered in downtown San Antonio Sunday for a ‘Women’s Wave’ rally and march. The march was part of a national movement uniting in protest against attacks on reproductive rights ahead of the November midterm elections. Sofia Sepulveda, one of the local organizers of the...
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom 'bungalow' near San Antonio College
The porch swing is charming.
KSAT 12
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Stage 4 restrictions now in place for Edwards Aquifer permit holders, but not SAWS customers
SAN ANTONIO – Our exceptional drought is taking its toll on the Edwards Aquifer. As of Saturday, Oct. 8, the 10-day average streamflow at Comal Springs has dipped below 100 cfs, which has triggered Stage 4 restrictions from the Edwards Aquifer Authority. What Does This Mean For You?. This...
TDFPS' investigator explains the common theme in victims
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has three new investigative units covering financial exploitation. Investigators warn, the common victims of this crime are the elderly.
KSAT 12
‘You feel violated’: Market Square shop owners upset over recent break-ins, want more security
SAN ANTONIO – Shop owners at Market Square are upset and feel violated after a string of break-ins late last week. At least four shops were broken into and thousands of dollars of merchandise was stolen. “I feel very disrespected. This is this is how we feed our family,...
KSAT 12
Catrina Ball helps San Antonio Public Library Foundation raise money for literacy, community programs
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library Foundation has a mission to strengthen the library in its service to the community. Amy Hone, the executive director of the SAPL foundation, said they raise money for programs that aren’t typically funded in the city budget. The foundation also...
KSAT 12
San Antonio car wash opens haunted tunnel for scary clean service during Halloween season
SAN ANTONIO – You can get a scary clean car at Super Sudz Car Wash this Halloween season. Super Sudz, located at 6780 Bandera Road, transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. “I wasn’t expecting for the car wash...
San Antonio food activist and 'Puta de la Fruta' sole Texas candidate for national $50,000 grant
Jamie Gonzalez is one of a dozen candidates vying for American Heart Association EmPOWERED to Serve Business Accelerator prizes.
We took adorable fall pictures at the San Antonio-area alpaca barn
It's the joy you need in your life right now.
KSAT 12
Search continues for ‘Perla’ in connection with migrants lured onto plane from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO – The criminal investigation into who falsely promised free incentives to migrants in San Antonio who ended up at Martha’s Vineyard continues. In September, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said nearly 50 migrants were “lured” on Sept. 14 at the city’s Migrant Resource Center on a plane to the Northeast vacation destination.
Comments / 0