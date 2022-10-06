ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky teacher ambassador named in Daviess County

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – GoTeachKY announced the 18 teacher ambassadors for 2023 on October 10, and one of those ambassadors is in Daviess County. Margaret Janiak, also known as Nikki, is the ambassador chosen from Estes Elementary in Owensboro Independent School District. According to a news release, ambassadors must hold or have held a teaching position […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall

Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Owensboro Health loosens masking policy

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has updated its masking policy. Officials there say it’s to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the amended policy, masking requirements can be loosened in counties with lower COVID-19 transmission rates. Locations with high transmission rates will...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Princeton Fire Department works to put out brush fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton fire crews fought a brush fire on County Road 325 late Saturday night. According to a social media post, at least 60 hay bails caught on fire. It took several crews to get the fire put out, including some from nearby Owensville and Mount Carmel.
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

Holiday World announces Halloween drone show

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials announced their drone show will take to the skies over ‘Happy Halloween Weekends’. That’s set to happen on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Officials say there are about 300 drones in the show, all Halloween themed. They also say ‘Halloween...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire under is investigation this morning in Evansville. Crews put out flames at the South Green River Road Apartment. A person was hurt in a shooting overnight. Police say a man was found on Hatfield Drive with a gunshot wound to the leg. Evansville police...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway event at Bosse Field

Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold another mobile food distribution event for residents in Evansville. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the upcoming distribution event will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon (while supplies last) on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at historic Bosse Field. Organizers say that nothing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Breezy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s behind southerly winds. Tonight, clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday, becoming partly sunny with isolated showers...mainly during the morning. High temps will remain above normal in the upper...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Petting Zoos Within Driving Distance of Evansville, IN

Fall is officially here and aside from pumpkin picking, spooky shenanigans, and overdosing on pumpkin spice lattes, one of my favorite activities this time of year is visiting petting zoos. And it turns out we have plenty to choose from around the tri-state!. Lover of ALL Animals. Anyone who knows...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville City Council discusses redistricting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council met Monday night and discussed redistricting in the city limits. The meeting saw some competing philosophies. This was the first hearing for a pair of ordinances. Both of them propose different maps for how voting districts would be redrawn for 2023. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Over 12,000 dollars raised for It Takes A Village fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes A Village hosted their first ever Facebook Live fundrasier. This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the shelter, which will provide funding to take care of the many animals they take in. It Takes A Village has set a goal for 20,000 dollars...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ohio County boil advisory issued after emergency repairs

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Ohio County officials report about 150 people are impacted after a boil advisory was issued within the county. Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, crews say they found a main line break along Highway 69 North that required emergency repair. According to a water official, the leak began just an hour or […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

City to shut down Walnut and Boeke intersection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the intersection of Walnut Street and Boeke Road will be fully closed very soon. The EWSU made the announcement on social media this weekend, saying the closure will happen on Monday, October 10. Officials confirm crews will be installing a new water main as […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KSP investigating accident with injuries in Slaughters

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

