Kentucky teacher ambassador named in Daviess County
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – GoTeachKY announced the 18 teacher ambassadors for 2023 on October 10, and one of those ambassadors is in Daviess County. Margaret Janiak, also known as Nikki, is the ambassador chosen from Estes Elementary in Owensboro Independent School District. According to a news release, ambassadors must hold or have held a teaching position […]
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
Owensboro Health loosens masking policy
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has updated its masking policy. Officials there say it’s to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the amended policy, masking requirements can be loosened in counties with lower COVID-19 transmission rates. Locations with high transmission rates will...
10 Uniquely Stunning Wedding Venues in the Southern IN & Western KY Area
While spring is a busy wedding season, so is autumn. The weather is often a bit milder in the equinox months and makes for great outdoor ceremonies. While some couples may prefer winter or summer, there are plenty of options for both indoor and outdoor weddings, year-round on my list.
Princeton Fire Department works to put out brush fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton fire crews fought a brush fire on County Road 325 late Saturday night. According to a social media post, at least 60 hay bails caught on fire. It took several crews to get the fire put out, including some from nearby Owensville and Mount Carmel.
Holiday World announces Halloween drone show
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials announced their drone show will take to the skies over ‘Happy Halloween Weekends’. That’s set to happen on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Officials say there are about 300 drones in the show, all Halloween themed. They also say ‘Halloween...
An Open Letter To The #JackWagon Harassing Legendary Southern Indiana Meteorologist Jeff Lyons
Anything can happen when tv cameras are rolling live in public. Our local news and weather reporters are live at different parts of the Tri-State during newscasts everyday. Most of the time, the public is well-behaved and the news segment goes on without a hitch. Fall Festival Live. Every year,...
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire under is investigation this morning in Evansville. Crews put out flames at the South Green River Road Apartment. A person was hurt in a shooting overnight. Police say a man was found on Hatfield Drive with a gunshot wound to the leg. Evansville police...
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway event at Bosse Field
Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold another mobile food distribution event for residents in Evansville. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the upcoming distribution event will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon (while supplies last) on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at historic Bosse Field. Organizers say that nothing...
Are you ready for leaf collection?
The city of Owensboro reminds its residents that brush and limb collection is ending and leaf collection is starting.
Traffic Alert: Walnut and Boeke intersection closed for new water main
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The intersection of Walnut and Boeke will be closed down Monday. Officials say water crews will be putting in a new water main. They say no traffic will be allowed. Drivers will want to take a detour by using Sycamore, Vann, Lincoln and Weinbach.
Breezy, Warmer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s behind southerly winds. Tonight, clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday, becoming partly sunny with isolated showers...mainly during the morning. High temps will remain above normal in the upper...
Petting Zoos Within Driving Distance of Evansville, IN
Fall is officially here and aside from pumpkin picking, spooky shenanigans, and overdosing on pumpkin spice lattes, one of my favorite activities this time of year is visiting petting zoos. And it turns out we have plenty to choose from around the tri-state!. Lover of ALL Animals. Anyone who knows...
Evansville City Council discusses redistricting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council met Monday night and discussed redistricting in the city limits. The meeting saw some competing philosophies. This was the first hearing for a pair of ordinances. Both of them propose different maps for how voting districts would be redrawn for 2023. The...
Over 12,000 dollars raised for It Takes A Village fundraiser
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes A Village hosted their first ever Facebook Live fundrasier. This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the shelter, which will provide funding to take care of the many animals they take in. It Takes A Village has set a goal for 20,000 dollars...
Ohio County boil advisory issued after emergency repairs
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Ohio County officials report about 150 people are impacted after a boil advisory was issued within the county. Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, crews say they found a main line break along Highway 69 North that required emergency repair. According to a water official, the leak began just an hour or […]
City to shut down Walnut and Boeke intersection
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the intersection of Walnut Street and Boeke Road will be fully closed very soon. The EWSU made the announcement on social media this weekend, saying the closure will happen on Monday, October 10. Officials confirm crews will be installing a new water main as […]
KSP investigating accident with injuries in Slaughters
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
Mo’s House closed after murder
Mo's House announced on Facebook they will be closed. Officials say the closure is to allow their team some time to digest recent events.
