How NFT-based Big Eyes Coin Compares To Decentraland and Tezos

Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) presale entered its third stage late last week and raised almost $3.5 million. The platform seeks to launch its official NFT platform during this third phase, where crypto users will be able to monetize digital content and trade NFTs on the network. But why NFTs? The most straightforward reason is so the token can sustain itself after launch. For now, we will review the top coins supporting NFTs, namely Decentraland MANA) and Tezos (XTZ), and how Big Eyes Coin (BIG) compares to them.
Ethereum-Based Tiamonds Announces Launch on P2PB2B Exchange

Ethereum-based project Tiamonds is set to launch on the popular digital assets trading platform P2PB2B exchange, the platform announced via a recent press release. Tiamonds is an asset-backed token based on the Ethereum blockchain representing a real-world individual diamond. The project seeks to combine asset tokenization, education and gamification with a deflationary cryptocurrency.
Big Eyes Coin, Filecoin and Stepn – Three Underrated Altcoins With Potentials

Bear markets are reputable within any industry that involves buying and selling, as an extended period of extreme market volatility and negative prices. The same applies to the cryptocurrency industry. As one of the most exciting and innovative sectors worldwide, news of the cryptocurrency industry’s longstanding battle with the ongoing bear market is a matter of global interest. Since crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in the summer, the industry has grappled with the bear market, which has refused to let up. As such, there has been a massive adaptation within the sector, with crypto regulars seeking various unorthodox strategies to stay afloat.
The Associated Press

Global shares fall on tech sector losses, recession fears

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 4.4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plunged 8.3%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 2.6% to 26,401.25. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.8% to 2,192.07. Both markets also were reopening after holidays on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.2% to 16,830.73.
STOCKS
Solana Strides Ahead of its Peers in Energy Preservation — Report

According to a report published by Solana, the overall carbon footprint has surged by 26% in the last six months. Unsurprisingly, the analysis shows that a single Bitcoin transaction consumes more power than running the Solana network for an hour. Furthermore, the Solana foundation plans to introduce compressed NFTs where NFT sellers mint up to 10 NFTs in a single transaction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

