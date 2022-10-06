Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Can Big Eyes Coin Become The Most Anticipated Coin After Polygon And Cosmos?
The cryptocurrency market has grown significantly in the past years, and we’ve seen several new projects launch with the prospect of being the next big thing. However, a tiny percentage of these coins end up being advantageous. The bear market in 2022 is still in full swing, making it more challenging to make worthwhile decisions.
zycrypto.com
How NFT-based Big Eyes Coin Compares To Decentraland and Tezos
Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) presale entered its third stage late last week and raised almost $3.5 million. The platform seeks to launch its official NFT platform during this third phase, where crypto users will be able to monetize digital content and trade NFTs on the network. But why NFTs? The most straightforward reason is so the token can sustain itself after launch. For now, we will review the top coins supporting NFTs, namely Decentraland MANA) and Tezos (XTZ), and how Big Eyes Coin (BIG) compares to them.
zycrypto.com
Ethereum-Based Tiamonds Announces Launch on P2PB2B Exchange
Ethereum-based project Tiamonds is set to launch on the popular digital assets trading platform P2PB2B exchange, the platform announced via a recent press release. Tiamonds is an asset-backed token based on the Ethereum blockchain representing a real-world individual diamond. The project seeks to combine asset tokenization, education and gamification with a deflationary cryptocurrency.
zycrypto.com
Amid Sharp Fall in Trading Volume, Indian Crypto Exchange ZebPay Sets Eyes on Singapore, UAE Markets
India-focused crypto exchange ZebPay has applied for a license in Singapore and is planning a similar move in the UAE. The trading platform’s decision, founded in 2014, to seek a license to operate in another country comes on the heels of a drastic fall in trading volume, which some reports suggest is as much as 90%, media reports said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes Coin, Filecoin and Stepn – Three Underrated Altcoins With Potentials
Bear markets are reputable within any industry that involves buying and selling, as an extended period of extreme market volatility and negative prices. The same applies to the cryptocurrency industry. As one of the most exciting and innovative sectors worldwide, news of the cryptocurrency industry’s longstanding battle with the ongoing bear market is a matter of global interest. Since crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in the summer, the industry has grappled with the bear market, which has refused to let up. As such, there has been a massive adaptation within the sector, with crypto regulars seeking various unorthodox strategies to stay afloat.
zycrypto.com
Blurred Regulatory Lines Leave Bitcoin Investors In Limbo With Little Hopes For Clarity Before End Of Year
The United States Congress’s delay in passing essential bills to regulate the digital asset industry is sending frightening signals to investors. In 2022, several bills were presented to Congress to rein in the sector, but the forthcoming mid-term elections have brought deliberations to a grinding halt. The EU has...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Buys By Whales Gathers Pace With Almost $1 Billion Worth Of BTC Accumulated In 9 Days
Bitcoin (BTC) whales have been on their longest “sustained” accumulation streak since May, adding 46,173 BTC (worth around $929 million) to their holdings since September 27. According to crypto market sentiment analysis platform Santiment, who first pointed out the data, such market activity among wallets that hold between...
Global shares fall on tech sector losses, recession fears
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 4.4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plunged 8.3%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 2.6% to 26,401.25. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.8% to 2,192.07. Both markets also were reopening after holidays on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.2% to 16,830.73.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zycrypto.com
Solana Strides Ahead of its Peers in Energy Preservation — Report
According to a report published by Solana, the overall carbon footprint has surged by 26% in the last six months. Unsurprisingly, the analysis shows that a single Bitcoin transaction consumes more power than running the Solana network for an hour. Furthermore, the Solana foundation plans to introduce compressed NFTs where NFT sellers mint up to 10 NFTs in a single transaction.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Surefire Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
A 34% decline for the Nasdaq Composite presents the perfect opportunity for investors to grab game-changing companies at a discount.
Comments / 0