ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Local businesses raise awareness for United Way

By Jonathan Mack
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3kU7_0iP9bP9g00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the ninth straight year, businesses of the United Center came together to bring awareness to the United Way of Siouxland’s mission of improving lives by uniting community.

This year, the group held a cornhole challenge competition involving one team from each company to battle for the building’s traveling trophy. KCAU spoke with a member of CMBA Architects about how events like this help United Way and bring everyone in the building together.

Siouxland community reacts to Tyson Foods announcement

“Yeah we see each other on a daily basis, but we don’t compete like this. So to compete against one another just brings out something different inside of you,” said Brian Crichton, President & CEO of CMBA Architects. “Anytime that we can see each other and just have fun together, then you’re really here to support to each other, so that’s what kind of fun about it.”

The team from CMBA Architects had a 21-20 victory to claim this year’s trophy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Business
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Society
Sioux City, IA
Sports
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 10/10/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today we’re featuring Rex, a 2-3 year old, male, Mastiff-Labrador mix. This is his second time at the shelter; he doesn’t realize just how big he is and can play a little rough sometimes. He weighs more than 100 pounds, so he’ll need a […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Center#Tyson Foods#Charity#Cmba Architects#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy