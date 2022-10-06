Local businesses raise awareness for United Way

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the ninth straight year, businesses of the United Center came together to bring awareness to the United Way of Siouxland’s mission of improving lives by uniting community.

This year, the group held a cornhole challenge competition involving one team from each company to battle for the building’s traveling trophy. KCAU spoke with a member of CMBA Architects about how events like this help United Way and bring everyone in the building together.

“Yeah we see each other on a daily basis, but we don’t compete like this. So to compete against one another just brings out something different inside of you,” said Brian Crichton, President & CEO of CMBA Architects. “Anytime that we can see each other and just have fun together, then you’re really here to support to each other, so that’s what kind of fun about it.”

The team from CMBA Architects had a 21-20 victory to claim this year’s trophy.

