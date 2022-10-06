M&M Food Mart homicide suspect pleads not guilty, judge sets bond

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The mother of a man murdered in Mobile, cried in court Thursday as her son’s accused killer faced a judge.

Anthony Alston, 19, is charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. On Thursday, Oct. 6, he pleaded not guilty. The judge set his bond at $360,000, as the victim’s mother watched from the front row.

“This is just sudden right now, and he was granted bond and I’m just hurting behind what was said in the courtroom,” said Jessica Wright, Jamarcus Lewis’ mother.

Jamarcus Lewis, 27, was shot and killed inside his vehicle outside the M&M Food Mart in Theodore on Saturday, Sept. 24. One other person was inside the vehicle, she was not injured.

Alston surrendered to Mobile police Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Prosecutors said four shell casings were found at the scene, and the shooting was caught on surveillance video, which has not been made public. Lauren Walsh with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said the two may have known each other.

Maxine Walters, who represents Alston, made a statement following the bond hearing.

“Mr. Alston maintains his innocence. He comes from a good family, he has lots of support from them,” said Maxine Walters, Alston’s lawyer.

Throughout the court hearing, Lewis’ mother sat in the front row wearing a button with her son’s picture. “I wear Jamarcus every day now,” said Wright.

Wright hopes no other parent has to feel the same pain she is feeling right now.

“Parents allowing their kids having guns and stuff, let’s get the guns off the streets and let the law enforcement handle everything,” said Wright.

Alston is expected to be back in court on Nov. 14.

