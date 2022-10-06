ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Stonington war service veterans receive medals

By Dana Jensen
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spYLV_0iP9aeL400

Veterans in Stonington received the Connecticut Veterans’ Wartime Service Medal Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, during a ceremony at Stonington High School.

Approximately 140 people from Stonington applied and received the medal in person or by mail.

The medal was established by former Gov. M. Jodi Rell and the Connecticut General Assembly in 2005. Tom Saadi, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans was the guest speaker on Thursday.

The ceremony was hosted by State Senator Heather Somers, R-Groton.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services

Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
HARTFORD, CT
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stonington, CT
Government
City
Stonington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
sheltonherald.com

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
zip06.com

North Haven High School Sports Hall of Fame Inducting Seven All-Time Greats

The North Haven High School (NHHS) Sports Hall of Fame will be officially inducting the members of its Class of 2020 this week. The induction ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on March 28, 2020, but was canceled one week prior as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will now be held as a brunch at the Wallingford Country Club on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. The inductees are Chris Conte, Marino Crocco, Jennifer Cruver, Thomas Drury, Marilyn Gillo, Marian Rockwell, and Jennie Setaro.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

‘I’m shocked and worried’ | Cromwell community reacts to armed online exchange robbery

CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people from Middletown have been arrested and charged for robbing a man in the River Centre Plaza parking lot in Cromwell Sunday. Cromwell Police said the victim met the suspects in the afternoon to sell a pair of shoes. Carmen Rogers, 21, is accused of taking the shoes while 20-year-old Julio Oquendo pointed a gun at the victim. The two were later tracked down to their Middletown home and arrested.
CROMWELL, CT
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Somers
WTNH

2 arrested in gunpoint robbery over sneakers in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell police arrested two suspects on Sunday following an armed robbery in the parking lot of the River Centre Plaza. Police responded to the incident on reports of an armed robbery taking place. Officers said the victim met the two suspects, a man and a woman, in the parking lot to […]
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Service Medal#Jodi Rell#Stonington High School#State
NBC Connecticut

Armed Robber Wanted in Connection to Several Thefts in Southeastern Conn.

Police are actively searching for an armed robber that's believed to be responsible for at least six robberies in Southeastern Connecticut Friday night. Ledyard Police said they were called to Pumpkin Hill Marketplace on Gallup Hill Road for an armed robbery. Employees told police than a man robbed the store at gunpoint, ran across the street to a getaway car and drove off.
LEDYARD, CT
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Craig Kallberg, 54, 29 Richard Ct., Bristol, third-degree criminal mischief. Zuleica Roman, 31, 158 School St. Apt. 1, Bristol, second-degree failure to appear. Mikel Mark Gradia, 40, 437 E Main St. Apt. 3-1, Waterbury, ill sexual contact – vctm < age 16, second-degree sexual assault. Elbridge Mcbreairty, 56, 630...
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
fox61.com

Witness to Guilford crime escapes injury at hands of crooks

GUILFORD, Conn. — Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the state. Saturday afternoon, in Guilford, a woman who witnessed one of these crimes in progress narrowly escaped serious injury at the hands of the perpetrators. Saturday at approximately 3 p.m., the parking lot of the Central Hospital...
GUILFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Higganum Girl Scout Earns Gold Award

(October 8, 2022) —Higganum resident Ava Tassmer (HKHS Class of 2022) recently earned her Gold Award, the most prestigious award a Girl Scout can earn. Only 5.4% of eligible Girl Scouts earn their Gold Award. A minimum of 80 hours is dedicated to planning and carrying out the project, which must benefit the community, be educational, and have long-lasting impact.
HADDAM, CT
NECN

Person Robbed at Gunpoint During Online Sale Exchange in Conn.

Two people who are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint during an online sale exchange in Cromwell over the weekend have been arrested. Officers were called to River Centre Plaza on Saturday after getting a report of an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot. According to investigators, the...
CROMWELL, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
345
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy