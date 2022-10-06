Stonington war service veterans receive medals

Veterans in Stonington received the Connecticut Veterans’ Wartime Service Medal Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, during a ceremony at Stonington High School.

Approximately 140 people from Stonington applied and received the medal in person or by mail.

The medal was established by former Gov. M. Jodi Rell and the Connecticut General Assembly in 2005. Tom Saadi, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans was the guest speaker on Thursday.

The ceremony was hosted by State Senator Heather Somers, R-Groton.