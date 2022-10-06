Read full article on original website
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
You're Invited to Spooky Adult Fun at a Haunted Brewery!Dianna CarneyEverett, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
You're Invited to Cocktails For Critters! (Marshfield, MA)Camilo DíazMarshfield, MA
14-Year-Old Dead in Roxbury Shooting; 2nd Juvenile Injured Nearby
A 14-year-old was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, and a second juvenile was also found wounded nearby. Police responded just after 12:15 p.m. to the area of 2900 Washington Street, finding the first victim injured by a gunshot. He was taken to a hospital, where police announced Monday night he had died from his injuries.
Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
Stabbing Investigation Underway in Abington
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Monday afternoon in Abington, Massachusetts. The stabbing occurred in the area of Plymouth Street on the side of the road. Abington police said the scene remains active, and that they are searching for a female in the area of the train tracks.
Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar
A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Ofice said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
2 Killed in Crash Involving Tow Truck and Ride Share Vehicle on I-93 in Boston
Two people are dead after an SUV collided with a tow truck on Interstate 93 north in Boston overnight. Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday reporting a crash. A Kenworth tow truck was driving north on I-93 when a 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride share vehicle driving in front of the tow truck slowed and was rear-ended by the truck.
‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company
A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
‘I Feel Kind of Numb': Quinnipiac Grad Killed in Fatal Crash Remembered by Best Friend
Two people are dead after an SUV collided with a tow truck on Interstate 93 north in Boston on Saturday night. Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday reporting a crash. A Kenworth tow truck was driving north on I-93 when a 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride share vehicle driving in front of the tow truck slowed and was rear-ended by the truck.
Overturned Truck Blocks Boston on-Ramp, Spills Sand on Road
A dump truck overturned Monday morning, blocking a major on-ramp in Boston amid the morning rush hour. The truck overturned around 6:30 a.m. along the ramp from I-93 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike west, according to Massachusetts State Police. The truck spilled its contents, which were sand or gravel, all over the ramp.
Worker Injured in Construction Accident Released From Hospital
Wilson Ortega thought this day would never come. But with five months of intensive rehabilitation, a contagious smile, and perseverance, he walked out of the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown on Saturday morning with two new prosthetic legs. The 34-year-old has been learning to walk again since he lost both...
Man, Woman Found Dead at Kingston Home
Massachusetts State Police and Kingston police are at the scene of a death investigation on Sunday afternoon. The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said a man and woman, both 45 years old, were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home on Elm Street in Kingston. They were found by a family member who came to check up on them and then called 911 around 11:15 a.m.
Several Teens Arrested Following Brawl After High School Football Game in Boston
Police arrested six teenagers following a large fight that broke out after a high school football game in Boston's South End neighborhood on Friday. Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park shortly before 6:30p.m. for a brawl that spilled into the streets of the South End.
Halifax Man Fatally Hit by SUV After Walking on I-495
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on I-495 near Plainville, Massachusetts after getting out of his own car early on Saturday morning, according to police. Police say the currently unnamed 41-year-old man from Halifax, Massachusetts was hit by a Volvo SUV on the northbound side of I-495 near Exit 36B around 5 a.m., close to where his empty vehicle was parked in the breakdown lane of the highway.
Missing Cohasset Hunter Found Dead
Police say a hunter who had gone missing late Saturday evening in Cohasset, Massachusetts, has been found dead. Massachusetts state and local police had been searching for a man who went hunting in the woods near Lily Pond in Cohasset on Saturday but had not returned. Police said the body...
House Fire in Stow Put Out With Help of Neighboring Fire Departments
A house in Stow, Massachusetts caught fire Sunday afternoon and required the assistance of several fire departments in the area to put out the flames, according to authorities. u003cemu003eSign up for our u003c/emu003eu003ca rel=u0022noreferrer noopeneru0022 href=u0022https://www.nbcboston.com/newslettersu0022 target=u0022_blanku0022u003eBreaking newsletteru003cemu003e u003c/emu003eu003c/au003eu003cemu003eto get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.u003c/emu003e. Fire officials...
Climber Dies After Falling From Cliff in NH
A climber died after falling from a cliff near the Everett Dam in Clough State Park in the town of Weare, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says. Rescue crews were called about 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an individual who had been climbing the cliff that was off the trail and was not a designated climbing area.
Double Shooting Reported in Worcester
Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
Parm Now Open at Copley Place in Boston's Back Bay
[A version of this story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A New York-based group of fast-casual Italian restaurants that previously opened a location in the northern suburbs of Boston recently opened an outlet in one of the busiest sections of the city. Parm opened its newest location last week...
Boston Officials Report Elevated Virus Levels in Wastewater
Boston health officials said Friday they’re concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater. The concentration of the virus increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission. New COVID-19 cases...
NH Student Accused of Making Racist Homecoming Proposal No Longer Enrolled at School
A New Hampshire student accused of making a racist homecoming proposal is no longer a student at Trinity High School in Manchester, school officials announced over the weekend. Trinity High School President Nathan Stanton said this type of behavior or any similar behavior is not tolerated or accepted. "Trinity faculty,...
Sunny, Clear and Cool Start to the Week
We had frost reported all across New England this morning. May of the suburbs fell into the low to mid 30s. The low in Boston remained just a touch too mild for frost. The low was 44, with this temp more typical for early November. Last time the airport recorded that low of a temp was on May 10th with a temp of 45. The sun and gusty west wind have warmed us up to the 50s north and 60s south. Southern New England remains sunny and clear through evening.
