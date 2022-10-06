Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Retire & Respect Event
CONROE, TX — The Spring Creek Chapter NSDAR, Captain Edward Weyman CAR, Freedom Chapter SAR were pleased to help the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park kick of their Retire and Respect program to educate the community on the proper way to handle The United States Flag and dispose of flags when they are no longer serviceable.
mocomotive.com
UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING
430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/update-on-willis-shooting/
fox26houston.com
Purse from 1959 found at Clear Creek ISD school, search underway for owner
LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Officials in League City are hoping residents can help find the owners of a purse from 1959 that was found at a Clear Creek ISD school. According to a press release, one of the district's oldest school buildings was undergoing renovations when the unintended time capsule was found in the floorboards.
Conroe woman airlifted after crash involving 18-wheeler on HWY 105
Around 7:30 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to state Highway 105 near County Road 415 on reports of a major crash, according to Texas DPS.
5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Oct. 8-9
Check out these five events in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 8-9. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Grand Central Park is hosting a Sip and Shop vendor market. The event will include over 100 vendors that offer items such as jewelry, food and furniture. Food trucks will be available. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (admission). 1039 Lake House Drive, Conroe. https://bigtop.show/conroegrandcentral.
KSAT 12
Machine operator accidentally kills grandson at Houston area construction site, police say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a grandfather accidentally killed his grandson at a construction site in Spring on Wednesday morning. According to the Spring Fire Department, the 22-year-old construction worker died at a site located near I-45 North and Grand Parkway, north of Houston in Spring.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fort Bend County, neighbors report
BOOTH, Texas – Residents of a recently constructed subdivision south of Rosenberg expressed concern Friday following multiple cases of a man caught on surveillance cameras peeking into homes, climbing into yards, and leaving many neighbors worried for their safety. “At this point, we’re frustrated because we don’t know what...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured below. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and p…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-attempting-to-identify-diesel-fuel-theft-suspect/
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
thevindicator.com
UPDATE ON FATLITY WRECK IN DAYTON
On Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 3:31 pm, officers with Dayton Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck. Upon arrival, Investigating Officers determined that an 18- wheeler driven by 41-year-old Samuel...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County preview: Tax abatement policy under discussion
Montgomery County will hold a Commissioners Court session Sept. 27. Agenda items include a fiscal year 2022-23 salary schedule and a Montgomery County Appraisal District director nominee. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners will return for an Oct. 11 session of commissioners court. During the court’s last session, commissioners pushed…
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
Click2Houston.com
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
bluebonnetnews.com
Humble man killed in Dayton accident
An Humble man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Dayton. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
cw39.com
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
mocomotive.com
Meet the candidates for Montgomery County Precinct 3, Justice of the Peace
Election Day is Nov. 8 for races, including Montgomery County Precinct 3, Justice of the Peace. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Relevant experience: presiding judge of the Justice Court, bachelor’s in criminal justice administration; certified public manager for the state of Texas, certified medicolegal death investigator, 10-plus years of law enforcement experience; employed with Montgomery County since 2004; resident of the area since 1996.
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
Houston Police Hunting For Three Men Suspected Of Stealing Gas-Powered Generators From Hardware Store
Houston police are reportedly still searching for a small group of men suspected of stealing generators from a local hardware store, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The three suspects, who have not yet been identified, were caught on security camera footage entering a hardware store in the Willow Bend neighborhood of Houston, Texas, on September 16. According to a video from REELZ’s On Patrol: Live, which has since been obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the three men pose as customers and enter the hardware store as a pickup truck – later revealed to be driven by an accomplice to the men – backs...
