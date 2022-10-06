ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Triggerman wanted for February East Harlem revenge slay nabbed, murder linked to earlier Bronx club shooting

The triggerman wanted for a February revenge slaying in East Harlem has been nabbed, police said Monday. Bloods gang member Mario Jones, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of a loaded gun, cops said. Jones allegedly opened fire the morning of Feb. 27, killing Charles Buckner, 38, who was sitting in a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC drugstores experiencing shoplifting crisis

NEW YORK - A higher number of New York City shoplifters are picking pharmacies, according to the NYPD, who say many of your neighborhood drug stores are choosing to close their doors. Police also point to the city's bail reform policies as only making the situation worse. Pasteur Pharmacy on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Ems
Daily News

NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting

The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs

A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wild941.com

Criminals Living Nice In NYC Because Of This Lady

Crime has been crazy in New York City but it end up catching up with few people and this one women too. She has been helping out a few gang members in New York City by faking a lot of documents. She was so deep into the helping that she was housing gang members in luxury apartments in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Brooklyn tragedy: Fatal stabbing suspect lived with victim’s family, dated his sister

A suspected killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn deli shared a roof with his victim, cops say — living in the same cozy, two-story house with three generations of the slain man’s family. Murder suspect Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32, had been dating his alleged victim’s sister when a fight between the two men turned fatal on Sept. 27. The killing has left victim Frederick ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man fatally stabbed in attack outside Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Brooklyn. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. According to police, 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times and collapsed in front of a bar. Cox was taken to the hospital, where he died. A witness told police they saw Cox getting attacked and the suspect taking off. 
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Police identify Long Island woman stabbed to death in home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police have released the identity of a woman killed in her North Bellmore home last week. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived they found...
BELLMORE, NY
Daily News

Man fatally stabbed during Brooklyn fight

A Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed early Saturday following fight in Crown Heights, police said. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress at 1:30 a.m. in found the victim Kerwin Cox, 35, sprawled out on the ground outside a Soul Food restaurant on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place. Cox had been stabbed in the chest, police said. Neighbors heard people arguing on the street before the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC sanitation worker charged in Brooklyn crash

A city garbage hauler who hit and seriously injured an 81-year-old woman with his truck as she crossed a Brooklyn street has been arrested, police said Friday. Kyle Brown, 34, was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise good care for the Thursday morning crash in Bensonhurst. Brown was making his rounds with his white garbage truck at 8:30 a.m. when he made a left turn from 85th ...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy