Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
Stop-Work Orders, Subpoenas Issued to Two Contractors for Violations at Dunellen School Job SiteMorristown MinuteDunellen, NJ
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack
A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
Triggerman wanted for February East Harlem revenge slay nabbed, murder linked to earlier Bronx club shooting
The triggerman wanted for a February revenge slaying in East Harlem has been nabbed, police said Monday. Bloods gang member Mario Jones, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of a loaded gun, cops said. Jones allegedly opened fire the morning of Feb. 27, killing Charles Buckner, 38, who was sitting in a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth ...
fox5ny.com
Deadly stabbing on MTA bus in the Bronx, 3rd mass transit killing in 10 days
NEW YORK - In the third killing in the New York City mass transit system in 10 days, a man was stabbed to death inside an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday evening. Police have one suspect in custody. Lamont Barkley, 55, of the Bronx, was on the BX19...
fox5ny.com
NYC drugstores experiencing shoplifting crisis
NEW YORK - A higher number of New York City shoplifters are picking pharmacies, according to the NYPD, who say many of your neighborhood drug stores are choosing to close their doors. Police also point to the city's bail reform policies as only making the situation worse. Pasteur Pharmacy on...
NYPD: Four Women From Queensbridge Houses Wanted for Bizarre Robbery on N Train
Four women who live in Queensbridge Houses are wanted for a bizarre subway robbery where they allegedly attacked two young women on an Astoria-bound N train earlier this month while dressed in neon green bodysuits. The NYPD is looking to locate Emily Soto, 34, Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26, Ciante Alston,...
Police make arrest in deadly, unprovoked stabbing of a man in the subway in the Bronx
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
Former Democratic New York Govenor says he’s never felt more unsafe in NYC amid crime crisis
Former New Yorkr Governor David Paterson admitted Sunday that he has never felt more unsafe in New York City and called crime a "blind spot" for Democrats.
Woman, 49, bashed over head in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station
A woman was struck in the head as she boarded a subway train in Harlem on Monday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
NBC New York
Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs
A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
wild941.com
Criminals Living Nice In NYC Because Of This Lady
Crime has been crazy in New York City but it end up catching up with few people and this one women too. She has been helping out a few gang members in New York City by faking a lot of documents. She was so deep into the helping that she was housing gang members in luxury apartments in NYC.
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Man, 82, woman, 44, pushed in Central Park pond while trying to stop robbery
Two people were thrown into a Central Park lake Monday morning while trying to stop a thief from stealing a 76-year-old woman’s backpack, authorities said.
Brooklyn tragedy: Fatal stabbing suspect lived with victim’s family, dated his sister
A suspected killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn deli shared a roof with his victim, cops say — living in the same cozy, two-story house with three generations of the slain man’s family. Murder suspect Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32, had been dating his alleged victim’s sister when a fight between the two men turned fatal on Sept. 27. The killing has left victim Frederick ...
NYPD: Man wanted for groping woman in the Bronx
Police say a man is wanted for a forcible touching incident last month in the Bronx.
NYPD: Man fatally stabbed in attack outside Brooklyn bar
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Brooklyn. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. According to police, 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times and collapsed in front of a bar. Cox was taken to the hospital, where he died. A witness told police they saw Cox getting attacked and the suspect taking off.
fox5ny.com
Police identify Long Island woman stabbed to death in home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police have released the identity of a woman killed in her North Bellmore home last week. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived they found...
Man fatally stabbed during Brooklyn fight
A Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed early Saturday following fight in Crown Heights, police said. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress at 1:30 a.m. in found the victim Kerwin Cox, 35, sprawled out on the ground outside a Soul Food restaurant on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place. Cox had been stabbed in the chest, police said. Neighbors heard people arguing on the street before the ...
NYC sanitation worker charged in Brooklyn crash
A city garbage hauler who hit and seriously injured an 81-year-old woman with his truck as she crossed a Brooklyn street has been arrested, police said Friday. Kyle Brown, 34, was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise good care for the Thursday morning crash in Bensonhurst. Brown was making his rounds with his white garbage truck at 8:30 a.m. when he made a left turn from 85th ...
