Food Bank, New Center for Children with Autism: Weekend Wrap-Up
WESTFORD — Welcome to the Oct. 9 edition of Weekend Wrap-Up. Here, we highlight the most important news you may have missed this week in Westford. For seniors on a fixed income, a food bank can prove vital in keeping the budget balanced for the month. The food bank,...
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out
The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall
Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
NH high school cancels weekend sporting events amid backlash over a racist homecoming poster
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school has canceled all weekend sporting events as the school deals with threats of violence over a racist homecoming poster that has been circulating on social media. The poster in question is highlighted in a picture that shows a now former Trinity High School student asking a girl to the school’s Homecoming Dance.
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?
Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
New Hampshire high school raises ire over 'racist' homecoming sign
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, are under scrutiny in response to a homecoming proposal shared on social media Thursday. The proposal sign posted by the Trinity High School students has received local and national attention pointing out that the sign is racist. Shared...
Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On Now!
Residents have noticed a number of Tree House delivery trucks outside the new pickup location, along with one of the owners scouting progress. A long weekend would be ideal to spring a soft opening … and in fact, the company has! CLICK HERE. Meanwhile, Starbucks has patio furniture out...
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Power prices ready to soar
TEWKSBURY — On Nov. 1, Massachusetts residents who are customers of National Grid will see an increase in their energy bills. However, as the winter heating season begins, Tewksbury residents, already feeling the pinch of rising consumer prices do have an option available to them to try to mitigate the impact.
5 rentals in Andover and North Andover for under $2,500 a month
This was the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts in August. Boston is a renting city, as we see every year on Sept. 1. But just like the housing market in the capital, the rental market is a pricey one. In August, the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500. In Boston, it was $2,980, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com.
Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?
There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
Some parts of New England to see peak fall foliage this weekend
Much of New England’s fall foliage will be at its peak Friday, especially around Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, according to Yankee Magazine. However, most of Massachusetts is still in its “mid” phase, according to the map. This means that the foliage is just about to hit its peak, but still needs some more time to “ripen up.” The exceptions are in northwestern Massachusetts – namely near the border of Vermont – where the foliage is at its peak.
Peabody’s new rat control methods sound effective, and horrifying
55 SMART boxes, that use electricity to kill rodents, have been placed in high rodent areas of Peabody. The city of Peabody is getting rid of its rat problem in a scary but effective way — with electricity. The city is placing 55 SMART boxes in areas of high...
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
Jim Braude departing GBH’s ‘Greater Boston’
The host will step away from the public affairs program at the end of the year. Jim Braude, host of GBH’s “Greater Boston,” is departing the show at the end of the year, station officials said Friday. Braude will continue to serve as co-host of the station’s...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
