Much of New England’s fall foliage will be at its peak Friday, especially around Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, according to Yankee Magazine. However, most of Massachusetts is still in its “mid” phase, according to the map. This means that the foliage is just about to hit its peak, but still needs some more time to “ripen up.” The exceptions are in northwestern Massachusetts – namely near the border of Vermont – where the foliage is at its peak.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO