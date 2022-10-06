ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

For $739k, a Beacon Hill condo with a roof deck

By Grayson Rice
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

The one-bedroom, one-bath unit also has exposed brick and hardwood floors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I94NO_0iP9Zl3A00
The brick fireplace has a white wooden mantel. Boston Virtual Imaging

A one-bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of Beacon Hill is on the market for $739,000 and looks as if it were snatched right out of a Netflix Original capturing life in the city. Unit 41 at 32 Myrtle St. is cozy at 653 square feet with exposed brick, white walls ready for your design touch, and warm-hued hardwood flooring underfoot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwCNI_0iP9Zl3A00
. – Boston Virtual Imaging

The kitchen features white cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, a subway tile backsplash, and room for a table for two. There’s no need to head to the laundromat: The unit has its own washer and dryer. There is also air-conditioning. The bedroom has a bay window, while the bathroom comes with a tub/shower combination with built-in shelving and a single floating vanity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neWyw_0iP9Zl3A00
. – Boston Virtual Imaging
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWnY0_0iP9Zl3A00
. – Boston Virtual Imaging

If this were the setting of a show on streaming TV, the heart of the action would take place on the shared roof deck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dn4ER_0iP9Zl3A00
. – Boston Virtual Imaging
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqT4s_0iP9Zl3A00
. – Boston Virtual Imaging

The listing agent, Kevin Caulfield of Compass, will hold an open house Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ec2sW_0iP9Zl3A00
. – Boston Virtual Imaging

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Charming East Falmouth Ranch

Old Cape Cod charm meets contemporary coastal style in this updated single-family home on the Vineyard Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,300,000. Size: 1,784 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Owning an older home can...
FALMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M

This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Boston, MA
Business
Boston, MA
Real Estate
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Beacon Hill#Condo#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Netflix Original
nbcboston.com

Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating

With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On Now!

Residents have noticed a number of Tree House delivery trucks outside the new pickup location, along with one of the owners scouting progress. A long weekend would be ideal to spring a soft opening … and in fact, the company has! CLICK HERE. Meanwhile, Starbucks has patio furniture out...
TEWKSBURY, MA
firefighternation.com

24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters

Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Netflix
Tinybeans Boston

Boston’s Best Pizza Spots to Try Right Now

If tacos are for Tuesdays, then pizza is for Fridays. Head into the weekend with a slice of the best pizza in Boston. The month of October really helps to get our holiday spirit going. With Halloween just a few weeks away and Thanksgiving not too far behind (better pull out those activity pages now), we can look forward to more family gatherings and dinners. October also happens to be National Pizza Month, and what family doesn’t enjoy a cozy restaurant with a good old pizza dinner? Load the family in the car and get ready to try Boston’s best pizza places.
BOSTON, MA
beaconhilltimes.com

West End House demolished as part of MGH expansion project

Demolition of the West End House on Blossom Street – one of now less than a dozen structures in the old West End to survive urban renewal – got underway at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, as part of Mass General Hospital’s planned $1 billion expansion of its Cambridge Street campus.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

5 homes you can buy in Medford for under $600,000

In August, the city saw an increase of nearly 13% in single-family home prices and a decrease in condo costs of 7.2%. Welcome to Medford, where the median sales price for a single-family home was $850,000 in August and the same cost for a condo was $603,500, according to a recent report by The Warren Group.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Join Erika Tarantal for BID Milton's 2022 Gala!

Erika Tarantal will host the BID Milton's 2022 Gala on October 14!. Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton invites you to Everyday Exceptional: The Gala to Celebrate BID Milton. Their annual gala will take place at 6:30 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the spectacular John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Two people targeted by robbers after leaving Boston cannabis shop

BOSTON -- One person was robbed and another was almost robbed after leaving a Boston cannabis shop on Monday, according to police.  Police said a call for an attempted robbery came in around 11:40 a.m. The victim was near 235 Washington Street after leaving the Cannabist Boston Dispensary on Milk Street. About 20 minutes later, police received another call for a robbery on Milk Street. The victim reported that $190 worth of marijuana products were stolen from them. Neither of the victims were hurt. No arrests have been reported at this time.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Celebrate a beloved New England classic for National Fluffernutter Day

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady. Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston

5 rentals in Andover and North Andover for under $2,500 a month

This was the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts in August. Boston is a renting city, as we see every year on Sept. 1. But just like the housing market in the capital, the rental market is a pricey one. In August, the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500. In Boston, it was $2,980, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com.
ANDOVER, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy