Fairfield, IL

city-countyobserver.com

ZACKARY PARKSEY CHARGED WITH MURDER

On October 8th, around 5:00 p.m., EPD Officers were dispatched to 1114 Parrett Street for an assault in progress. The caller told dispatch that a victim was covered with blood and appeared to have been stabbed. Officers arrived and located an adult male victim inside of the establishment. The victim had a stab wound to his neck and appeared to be in critical condition. Officers attempted life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital but, unfortunately, passed away.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville apartment identified by coroner

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being stabbed on Friday. According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Jermon Weathers of Evansville died at the hospital on Friday after being taken there for a stab wound. Police said that 26-year-old Zachary Page was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Funeral services held for toddler killed in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral was held for a toddler who police say was killed by a man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary for 18-month-old Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he was laid to rest Monday. His funeral was at Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church and he...
EVANSVILLE, IN
City
Evansville, IL
City
Fairfield, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fairfield, IL
Crime & Safety
14news.com

EPD investigating shooting after man shot in leg

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department are investigating after they say a man was shot in the leg Sunday night. Dispatch confirms that call came in just before 11 p.m. for a person shot in the leg. They say the incident happened on Hatfield Drive. Police...
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, October 10th, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 28-year-old Salem man on Sunday for violation of bail bond. Ethan Futhey of East McMackin allegedly went to a home where he is not allowed by court order. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Sides of West...
SALEM, IL
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to shots fired on Sunday Evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hatfield drive on Sunday at 11 p.m. in response to shots fired. According to dispatch, the caller reported that they heard a noise that sounded like a fire cracker and exited her home to see what was going on. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Suspects Wanted In Sunday Night Shooting

Evansville Police detectives are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night. The call — for a man shot in the leg — came in a few minutes before 11pm. The victim reportedly told officers three men jumped him as he was walking home from work. He said...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Car flipped during crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Evansville. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday at Weinbach and Pollack. Police say one vehicle flipped during the crash, and one person has minor injuries. They say one person was arrested, but couldn’t say why. Officers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, October 9th, 2022

A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Wamac Police on Saturday on an outstanding traffic warrant. Jeremy Watson of Copple Road was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a blue...
CENTRALIA, IL
wevv.com

Evansville man charged with murder following stabbing at apartment

An Evansville man was charged with Murder after a stabbing late Friday night. According to Evansville Police, Zachary Page is accused of killing the victim inside an apartment along Park Street after 8:30PM. In the affidavit, a witness told police that Page and another person were in the apartment when...
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Three face new charges in Marion County Court

A 23-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with felony theft for allegedly having possession of bicycles belonging to One Hope United valued at more than $500. Michael Foutch of East 11th has also been charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property for allegedly cutting a chain from a lock holding the bicycles. Bond for Foutch was set at $7,500. If released he was ordered to have no contact with One Hope United. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
CENTRALIA, IL
Public Safety
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Authorities give details on weekend Twin Bridge crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on an accident Eyewitness News covered on Saturday. We first learned that a vehicle had flipped on one of the Twin Bridges — now we know how it happened. According to deputies, a man was pulling a trailer when it blew a […]
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Motorcycle Club President Sentenced

The President of Evansville’s Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club was sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison on Thursday. Gary Forston pleaded guilty to four counts, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two gun possession charges. When the club was raided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

More details released on fatal pickup-grain truck crash Saturday evening near Vernon

A 50-year-old Shobonier man has died in a fatal pickup-grain truck crash east of Vernon early Saturday night. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Lonnie Whipple, who was driving the pickup, failed to yield at a stop intersection while traveling northbound on Farthing Road at the Vermundy Road intersection. The driver’s side of the pickup was broadsided by a grain truck driven by 75-year-old Michael Johnson of Patoka. The sheriff’s department is still trying to positively identify a female passenger in the Whipple pickup.
VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
MARION COUNTY, IL

