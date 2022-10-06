ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
NORMAN, OK
Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz

As tough as it may be to admit, the Washington Commanders are not a good football team. Their defense has allowed at least 21 points in all five games of the 2022 NFL season so far, surrendering an average of 25.6 per game, and their offense hasn’t been able to pay off that tab on […] The post Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels

Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Brian Kelly lambasted by LSU football fans after insane decision to go for it on 4th and 16 vs. Tennessee

With LSU football trailing 20-7 against Tennessee and 28 seconds remaining in the first-half, head coach Brian Kelly made a puzzling decision. He decided to fade the punt and go for it on 4th and 16 at mid-field. Kelly’s 4th and long strategy did not work out and Tennessee found themselves with good field position […] The post Brian Kelly lambasted by LSU football fans after insane decision to go for it on 4th and 16 vs. Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender

Though the San Francisco 49ers secured such a commanding win over the Panthers that Carolina fired their head coach shortly thereafter, the win did not come without a cost, as Kyle Shanahan’s squad lost four players, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, and Robbie Gould to a torn ACL, broken hand, groin, and knee contusion […] The post ‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Darren Waller missing from Raiders sideline after concerning injury

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury before halftime of their Week 5 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was eventually ruled out of the game after initially being listed as questionable. However, the decision shouldn’t have come as a surprise, especially after James Palmer of NFL Network reported that […] The post Darren Waller missing from Raiders sideline after concerning injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants

The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over the New York Giants in London on Sunday, but then the offense fell asleep in the second half as Aaron Rodgers and co. wound up with a disappointing 27-22 defeat. The offense didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters, with an […] The post ‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Kyle Shanahan drops worrying injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Carolina Panthers, 37-15, on Sunday. The win pushes the Niners to 3-2 but the victory came at a price. According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Emmanuel Moseley along with defensive end Nick Bosa suffered potentially major injuries. Per Kyle Shanahan: Jimmie Ward has […] The post Kyle Shanahan drops worrying injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VIDEO: Davante Adams shoves cameraman after frustrating Raiders loss to Chiefs

Davante Adams took out his frustration on a passing cameraman after the Las Vegas Raiders blew a 10-point halftime lead and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The Raiders appeared to be on their way to a solid win after dominating the first half, 20-10. However, as usual, Patrick Mahomes rallied the Chiefs to an intense comeback to pull off a narrow 30-29 victory.
KANSAS CITY, MO
