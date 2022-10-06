SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After several dry days with low humidity, we have changes this week. The humidity is higher with dew points pushing back into the low 70s most of the week. With the higher moisture in the air, a few isolated thunderstorms will pop up Monday afternoon. Rain chances drop Tuesday, then a small storm moves in off the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday and Thursday bringing more widespread rain. Rain amounts of a quarter inch to half inch look to be the average right now by late Thursday. A cold front will drop south across Florida by Friday. After the front moves through the Suncoast temperatures and dew point will drop again, so the cooler Fall weather returns.

