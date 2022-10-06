Read full article on original website
usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood water deemed safe to drink
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Englewood no longer have to boil water after recent testing shows the water is now safe to drink, the city announced Monday. “The precautionary boil water notice for all Englewood Water District and Bocilla Utilities customers is hereby rescinded,” the city said in an email.
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
4M gallons of wastewater released into stream after backup generator failed during Hurricane Ian
Four million gallons of wastewater was released into a Manatee stream, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.
Schools in north Sarasota County reopen Monday following Hurricane Ian's damage
Schools in north Sarasota County are reopening Monday following Hurricane Ian damage. Schools in south Sarasota County are scheduled to open on October 17.
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
Florida activates transitional sheltering assistance for those impacted by Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The State of Florida activated the transitional sheltering assistance program on Saturday to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. In the Tampa Bay region, people in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties are eligible to receive assistance from the program, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a news release.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.
usf.edu
Sarasota spring training stadium is now housing emergency response providers
The spring training home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles is now housing emergency response providers following Hurricane Ian's landfall in Southwest Florida. Ed Smith Stadium in northern Sarasota is the Orioles' blocks-long complex featuring a 8,000-seat baseball field for spring training games, several other practice fields, and grass-covered parking lots.
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Put Triangle Ranch Underwater
When Elizabeth Moore bought Triangle Ranch back in 2016, she built it with a 100-year flood plan in mind. She had Josh Wynne Construction put the Cracker cottages on pillars in preparation for those once-a-century storms when the Myakka River overflows. But Hurricane Ian was extraordinary. The water got so high that it lapped up against the front door of the raised homes.
wbaa.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
Mysuncoast.com
The first Suncoast rains of October this week!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After several dry days with low humidity, we have changes this week. The humidity is higher with dew points pushing back into the low 70s most of the week. With the higher moisture in the air, a few isolated thunderstorms will pop up Monday afternoon. Rain chances drop Tuesday, then a small storm moves in off the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday and Thursday bringing more widespread rain. Rain amounts of a quarter inch to half inch look to be the average right now by late Thursday. A cold front will drop south across Florida by Friday. After the front moves through the Suncoast temperatures and dew point will drop again, so the cooler Fall weather returns.
Hillsborough County Extends State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise has signed today an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24 as what
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
D-SNAP food benefits enrollment begins Monday for Ian-affected residents
D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program.
Mysuncoast.com
Local church fulfilling the needs of their community after Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Eastern Manatee County are still working to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. Now, the Myakka Family Worship Center is working around the clock to make sure their community is taken care of. Pastor Lynn Howell and his congregation have become the area hub for various...
Gasoline causes Riverview garage to ignite with man inside it
Gasoline fueled a fire that scorched a garage and multiple vehicles in Riverview on Saturday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA offers aid in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.
