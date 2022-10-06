ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Englewood water deemed safe to drink

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Englewood no longer have to boil water after recent testing shows the water is now safe to drink, the city announced Monday. “The precautionary boil water notice for all Englewood Water District and Bocilla Utilities customers is hereby rescinded,” the city said in an email.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Florida activates transitional sheltering assistance for those impacted by Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The State of Florida activated the transitional sheltering assistance program on Saturday to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. In the Tampa Bay region, people in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties are eligible to receive assistance from the program, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.
NORTH PORT, FL
usf.edu

Sarasota spring training stadium is now housing emergency response providers

The spring training home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles is now housing emergency response providers following Hurricane Ian's landfall in Southwest Florida. Ed Smith Stadium in northern Sarasota is the Orioles' blocks-long complex featuring a 8,000-seat baseball field for spring training games, several other practice fields, and grass-covered parking lots.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Hurricane Ian Put Triangle Ranch Underwater

When Elizabeth Moore bought Triangle Ranch back in 2016, she built it with a 100-year flood plan in mind. She had Josh Wynne Construction put the Cracker cottages on pillars in preparation for those once-a-century storms when the Myakka River overflows. But Hurricane Ian was extraordinary. The water got so high that it lapped up against the front door of the raised homes.
SARASOTA, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
Mysuncoast.com

The first Suncoast rains of October this week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After several dry days with low humidity, we have changes this week. The humidity is higher with dew points pushing back into the low 70s most of the week. With the higher moisture in the air, a few isolated thunderstorms will pop up Monday afternoon. Rain chances drop Tuesday, then a small storm moves in off the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday and Thursday bringing more widespread rain. Rain amounts of a quarter inch to half inch look to be the average right now by late Thursday. A cold front will drop south across Florida by Friday. After the front moves through the Suncoast temperatures and dew point will drop again, so the cooler Fall weather returns.
FLORIDA STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Local church fulfilling the needs of their community after Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Eastern Manatee County are still working to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. Now, the Myakka Family Worship Center is working around the clock to make sure their community is taken care of. Pastor Lynn Howell and his congregation have become the area hub for various...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA offers aid in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.

