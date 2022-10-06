Register now for sixth annual Paddle for Polio Plus

Athens Sunrise Rotary will host the sixth annual Paddle for Polio Plus that will take place from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Lake Snowden.

The fundraiser supports Polio Plus, Rotary International’s fund dedicated to eradicating polio worldwide. It challenges participants to take to the water, whether it be on a canoe, kayak or stand-up paddle board. It’s played like a “poker run” but in the water. Your registration fee will be worth three times its value with a triple match from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Polio is a debilitating and deadly disease that became a worldwide threat in the 20th century with deaths and paralysis exceeding 500,000 per year in the 1940s and 1950s. With the development of vaccines and a concerted and coordinated effort, the number of cases in 2021 was 649 across the globe.

“Our event last year, in the middle of the pandemic, was virtual, so we’re excited to return to our in-person paddle. Rotary International is seeking to get the number of deaths down to zero in the near future,” said Lindsay Place, president of Athens Sunrise Rotary.

"So, please, come join us for a day on the water with great people supporting a worthy cause,” she added.

To register for the event, visit athenssunriserotary.ticketleap.com. The cost is $25 for adults or $15 for youths under 18. All proceeds support Polio Plus.