IGN
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable Will Be Released on 'Modern Consoles' in January 2023
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will officially be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on January 19, 2023. Atlus announced the news on Twitter, saying, "Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023." The image features logos for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Windows Store on PC, but it was previously revealed that these games will also arrive on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Persona 3 Portable will also be released on Steam and will join Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5.
IGN
What's Running Doom Today? Notepad - IGN The Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Developers are continuing in their quest to make the original Doom playable on every object to ever exist, and it can now be played on Windows' Notepad app. A huge Gotham Knights spoiler may have leaked in the game's official art book and WB is not happy about it. Finally, photos of early versions of boxes for The Legend of Zelda and Punch-Out!! were revealed.
IGN
Smite - Maui Cinematic Teaser Trailer
Meet the latest Guardian, Maui, in this new cinematic trailer for Smite. The Hero of Hawaiʻi joins the free-to-play action MOBA as a playable God on October 18, 2022.
IGN
Valorant Reveals the Name of Its First Indian Agent; This 21st Agent Teased to Be a Water Controller
We have been talking about the upcoming 21st Agent in Valorant for the past week and have been discussing and speculating through the teasers provided by Riot Games. Valorant has finally come out and revealed the name for the 21st addition and he has been dubbed as 'Harbor'. Valorant announced it officially through their Twitter account and through the artwork shared by the game, it seems that the design for this character has been inspired by the Bollywood Actor, Ranveer Singh.
IGN
Starfield: Bethesda Has Assembled a Team of 500 Developers for Its Upcoming AAA Game; Nvidia RTX Support Spotted
Bethesda is looking to change its fortunes following the release of the disastrous Fallout 76 by upping the studio's focus on its upcoming AAA space title, Starfield. Even though the long-awaited title has suffered some setbacks and multiple delays, players are quite intrigued by Bethesda's attempts to explore the unknown by fulfilling various' players dreams of being an astronaut.
IGN
Battlefield 2042's Limited-Time Event Turned Off After 30 Minutes Due to Bugs
DICE was forced to turn off Battlefield 2042's The Liquidators limited-time event less than one hour after it went live due to serious bugs. The event went live on time at 9am UK time but, as of 9:32am, had been taken offline after DICE discovered that its progression system wasn't working.
IGN
10 Obscure Games We Love
Every gamer has at least one game they love, but it feels they're the only one who's ever played it. In this video IGN personalities share some of their favorite games that aren't very well known, and they'll let you know how to check them out today -- if you even can. The picks here span a 1994 Japan-only Sega Saturn game all the way to a little-known gem released just this year.
IGN
Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)
Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
IGN
Major League of Legends Record Claimed by 3-Time Champ - IGN Compete Fix
On today's Compete Fix, a League of Legends legend just claimed a new record, Riot disqualifies a whole team, and a Smash Bros. Melee player wins a major tournament using...Yoshi?
IGN
Google Stadia Canceled, Overwatch 2's Rocky Launch, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From Google canceling the Stadia, to Overwatch 2 launching to a rocky start, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!. 00:49 - Google is Shutting Down...
IGN
Modern Warfare 2 Will Include Overwatch 2's Controversial Feature
The controversial Overwatch 2 feature that required players to connect a phone number to their account before playing is also coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As reported by PC Gamer, the requirement will seemingly be applicable to all Modern Warfare 2 players instead of just the minority of those playing Overwatch. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number," a Blizzard support page reads.
IGN
Street Fighter 6 - Closed Beta Impressions
Street Fighter 6's beta is far and away the best fighting game beta we've ever played, and sets the standard for future betas to follow. Our full impressions:
IGN
Doom Running In Notepad at 60FPS Is Now a Real Thing
Developers are continuing in their quest to make the original Doom playable on every object to ever exist, and it can now be played on Windows' Notepad app. As reported by The Escapist, developer Sam Chiet has created a fully operable version of Doom in a completely unmodified version of text editor Notepad.
IGN
The Mysterious Machine - Grounded for Repairs
Brave the unknown and investigate the Mysterious Machine in Grounded. Venturing forward toward the tri-laser device is your first major challenge, and this Grounded guide walks you through how to activate the two broken lasers, along with how to face the challenges encountered along the way. Locate the Mysterious Machine.
IGN
DC Universe Infinite Adds 'Ultra' Subscription Tier With 5000 More Comics | NYCC 2022
The DC Universe Infinite digital comics service is getting a big upgrade in the form of a new subscription tier, one which unlocks 5,000 more comics and the ability to read new releases one month after their publication date. DCUI is adding a premium "Ultra" tier on top of the...
IGN
Meta Connect 2022: How to Watch Live and What to Expect
Meta Connect 2022 is happening tomorrow, and we are expecting the highly anticipated Quest Pro headset to be unveiled at the show. According to a press release from Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be opening the event with a keynote where he will share updates about the VR developer ecosystem, a new VR headset, and the metaverse.
IGN
9 Lessons Cyberpunk 'Orion' Can Learn From 2077
With the success of the Netflix Edgerunners series and the recent milestone of having sold 20 million copies, there’s no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally living up to much of its original promise. What we didn’t necessarily expect, however, was that CDPR would be so quick to announce their plans for another installment of the Cyberpunk series. But given that I’ve already dumped 200+ hours into 2077 and god knows how many more into the original tabletop RPG, it’s never too early to start thinking about how the next chapter of the Cyberpunk saga could benefit from a few lessons learned by the first on its journey so far.
IGN
Nuru Lodge
Welcome to the Nuru Lodge section of the IGN Temtem walkthrough and guide. Here, we’ll break down everything you need to know about the Nuru Lodge. We are still climbing the big wall where the Nuru Lodge area already starts. By going all the way to the left we...
IGN
Square Enix Montréal Rebrands as Onoma Under Embracer
Lara Craft Go developer Square Enix Montréal has been rebranded as Onoma following its acquisition by Embracer Group earlier this year. As reported by GI.biz, a post on the developer's new website explained that "Onoma is Greek for name and names offer endless possibilities", symbolising that players "can be anyone, achieve anything, and go anywhere".
