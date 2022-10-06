Read full article on original website
Tom Brady roughing-the-passer controversy: NFL officials explain call against Falcons in Week 5
The Falcons' efforts to come back against the Buccaneers on Sunday were thwarted in part by a controversial third-down roughing-the-passer penalty against Tom Brady. Fans and analysts across the NFL had no trouble calling the flag unnecessary, seeing as Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett delivered a textbook takedown of the star quarterback, whose head made no contact with either Jarrett or the field in the process. But referee Jerome Boger told the media after Sunday's game that the only thing unnecessary about the situation was Jarrett's way of taking Brady to the ground.
Rams' Tutu Atwell: First career catch Sunday
Atwell caught one of two targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys. A week after being a healthy scratch, Atwell made the most of his nine snaps on offense, getting in front of cornerback Trevon Diggs and snagging an over-the-shoulder dime from Matthew Stafford for 54 yards to help set up a Matt Gay field goal. Atwell wouldn't see another target after the big play, but the speedster proved that he has the field-stretching speed that Los Angeles needs with Van Jefferson (knee) on IR. In Week 6, the Rams take on a Carolina squad that just axed head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, which could provide Atwell with more big play opportunities before the Rams go on bye in Week 7.
Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: Exits Sunday
Chaisson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. Chaisson missed last week's loss to the Eagles with an ankle issue and was listed as questionable for this Week 5 contest, though he appears to have picked up a separate knee injury during the first half. The third-year linebacker played only 27 defensive snaps over the first three games of the season, but his absence will leave Jacksonville short-handed with fellow outside linebackers Jordan Smith (knee) and De'Shaan Dixon (coach's decision) both out Sunday.
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Out for the year
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Penny (lower leg) is done for the season due to a broken fibula and a high-ankle sprain, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Penny will require season-ending surgery, an outcome which Carroll correctly diagnosed as "a heartbreaking loss for him." The 2018 first-round pick had averaged an outstanding 6.1 yards per carry through the first five weeks of the season, to build off his 6.3 YPC mark from 2021. That had Penny well on track to enter free agency in 2023 with plenty of leverage. Instead, he will now have to do so while rehabbing from a serious injury. In the immediate future, rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker is primed to take over Seattle's lead back duties, with DeeJay Dallas stepping into the No. 2 role.
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will undergo surgery Tuesday
Penny will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday and faces a four-month recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Penny suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. However, per Rapoport, an MRI on Monday revealed that his ankle was relatively clean, so he should make a full recovery. Penny, who signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle this offseason, will be a free agent in March and, barring his return to health, could be one of the more sought-after players during the 2023 offseason. In the meantime, Kenneth Walker, a rookie second-round pick, is expected to take over as Seattle's primary running back while DeeJay Dallas handles his usual third-down role.
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Sidelined Monday
Danna (calf) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders. Danna will miss his third game in a row due to a lingering calf injury despite returning to practice in full last Thursday. With the 24-year-old out, expect Malik Herring and Carlos Dunlap to rotate in behind starting defensive ends George Karlaftis and Frank Clark.
Injuries continue to plague Dolphins, but McDaniel remains cautiously optimistic
MIAMI GARDENS — Mike McDaniel just can’t seem to shake the injury bug. Miami’s first year head coach continued to see key players go down during his team’s 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. It’s been one of the unfortunate constants of his short tenure. “It’s a real crapshoot right now when...
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Suffers broken hand
Ward sustained a broken hand during Sunday's win over the Panthers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited Sunday's game in the first quarter and was unable to return. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Tashaun Gipson should see increased playing time if Ward is sidelined.
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Converts two FGs from deep
Fairbairn was successful on both field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. Points were at a premium, and Fairbairn came through for the Texans. He nailed kicks from 50 and 51 yards in the second quarter -- his first two attempts of the season from the 50 and beyond. The fifth-year placekicker has a history of making long-distance kicks, connecting on 67 percent (20 of 30) of his attempts from 50 and beyond during his NFL career.
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground following loss against Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football'
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a man at Arrowhead Stadium, sending the person to the ground with the force of his push, on his way to the locker room following the Raiders' 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The status of the person pushed is not yet known, but he appeared to be OK after the push and appeared to be stable after the incident.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
Giants' Richie James: Role shrinkis
James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss
Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game. Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker...
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Expected to play Sunday
Hurst (groin), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Despite not practicing Friday due to a lingering groin issue, Hurst appears in line to suit up for Week 5. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm the tight end's status ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Forced out Sunday
Phillips (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers. Phillips was listed as questionable heading into Week 5 after missing the Bills' last two games with a hamstring injury, which he appears to have aggravated during the first half Sunday. The veteran defensive tackle recorded six tackles and 1.5 sacks over the first two weeks of the season, and his potential absence could leave Tim Settle to step into a bigger role behind Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones.
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Won't play at Jaguars
Greenard (ankle) won't travel with the team to Jacksonville ahead of Sunday's game. It was previously reported by Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com that Greenard was trending toward playing Week 5, but he'll now be missing Houston's last game before its Week 6 bye. He should be back to full strength after the bye week, but in the meantime Jerry Hughes and Rasheem Green should be in line for increased reps.
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: In line for potential Game 3
Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game...
Jaguars' Tim Jones: Sees playing time trend down
Jones took the field for just one of the Jaguars' 73 offensive snaps in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans. Jones a second-year player out of Southern Miss, played a season-high 26 snaps on offense in last week's loss to the Eagles, but he saw his field time drop off considerably Week 5 with Zay Jones (ankle) returning from a one-game absence. Though his role on the Jaguars' coverage units was able to help him avoid the inactive list, Tim Jones will continue to see few opportunities on offense while all of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marin Jones and Jamal Agnew are available to Jacksonville.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will sit out another preseason game
Gordon (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon didn't play in Friday's preseason game due to rest, but he's being listed as out for Monday's game with leg stiffness. He'll have two more opportunities to play in the preseason before the Rockets open the regular season against the Hawks on Oct. 19.
