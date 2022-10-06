Read full article on original website
Tom Brady roughing-the-passer controversy: NFL officials explain call against Falcons in Week 5
The Falcons' efforts to come back against the Buccaneers on Sunday were thwarted in part by a controversial third-down roughing-the-passer penalty against Tom Brady. Fans and analysts across the NFL had no trouble calling the flag unnecessary, seeing as Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett delivered a textbook takedown of the star quarterback, whose head made no contact with either Jarrett or the field in the process. But referee Jerome Boger told the media after Sunday's game that the only thing unnecessary about the situation was Jarrett's way of taking Brady to the ground.
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will undergo surgery Tuesday
Penny will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday and faces a four-month recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Penny suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. However, per Rapoport, an MRI on Monday revealed that his ankle was relatively clean, so he should make a full recovery. Penny, who signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle this offseason, will be a free agent in March and, barring his return to health, could be one of the more sought-after players during the 2023 offseason. In the meantime, Kenneth Walker, a rookie second-round pick, is expected to take over as Seattle's primary running back while DeeJay Dallas handles his usual third-down role.
Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch, time, TV channel, live stream, key matchup, pick for 'Monday Night Football'
The AFC West was supposed to be different this year. It was supposed to be more competitive, more balanced. Instead, it's so far shaping up pretty much the same as it has over the last few seasons: the Chiefs look like the best team, and everyone else is jockeying for second, third, and fourth.
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster
The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: Exits Sunday
Chaisson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. Chaisson missed last week's loss to the Eagles with an ankle issue and was listed as questionable for this Week 5 contest, though he appears to have picked up a separate knee injury during the first half. The third-year linebacker played only 27 defensive snaps over the first three games of the season, but his absence will leave Jacksonville short-handed with fellow outside linebackers Jordan Smith (knee) and De'Shaan Dixon (coach's decision) both out Sunday.
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster
The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Sidelined Monday
Danna (calf) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders. Danna will miss his third game in a row due to a lingering calf injury despite returning to practice in full last Thursday. With the 24-year-old out, expect Malik Herring and Carlos Dunlap to rotate in behind starting defensive ends George Karlaftis and Frank Clark.
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Exits with injury
(abdomen) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Lattimore did not record a tackle before exiting with an apparent abdomen injury at some point during Sunday's game, leaving his return for the fourth quarter up in the air. With the Pro Bowler sidelined for the time being, expect Bradley Roby and Chris Harris to take on more prominent roles within the Saints' secondary.
NFL Week 5 overreactions and reality checks: Tom Brady penalty cost Falcons; Justin Tucker the GOAT kicker?
Week 5 of the NFL certainly had its share of shocking results. The New York Giants upset the Green Bay Packers in London to remain right in the thick of the NFC East race and the Houston Texans recorded their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars becoming the last team to win a game in the league this year.
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Serves as safety valve underneath
Ricci hauled in all three of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound fullback played 20 of the Panthers' 69 snaps in the win and set a new single-game career high in receptions, but Ricci is unlikely to see an expanded role in the Carolina passing attack as a result. The 25-year-old will continue to serve as a little more than a dump-off target underneath when the quarterback is facing pressure, or if the team's key pass catchers are well covered.
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Suffers broken hand
Ward sustained a broken hand during Sunday's win over the Panthers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited Sunday's game in the first quarter and was unable to return. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Tashaun Gipson should see increased playing time if Ward is sidelined.
Raiders fall short of finally beating AFC West nemesis
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders were oh-so-close to finally getting the best of the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Then the replay showed close wasn't good enough. Frantically trying to rally his team in the final minute, Derek Carr threw a pretty...
Robert Foster: Signs with Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Foster (hamstring) to their practice squad Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Foster was set to miss the entire 2022 season after being placed on the injured reserve list in August, but he eventually agreed to an injury settlement with the Giants and has now made his way back onto the practice squad. If Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) continue to miss time, it would not be surprising to see Foster elevated soon.
Seahawks' Al Woods: Won't return Sunday
Woods has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Saints due to a knee injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Woods recorded five tackles before leaving the game in the second half due to a knee injury. In his absence, Bryan Mone will be a strong candidate to see increased snaps the rest of the way.
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Won't play at Jaguars
Greenard (ankle) won't travel with the team to Jacksonville ahead of Sunday's game. It was previously reported by Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com that Greenard was trending toward playing Week 5, but he'll now be missing Houston's last game before its Week 6 bye. He should be back to full strength after the bye week, but in the meantime Jerry Hughes and Rasheem Green should be in line for increased reps.
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Converts two FGs from deep
Fairbairn was successful on both field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. Points were at a premium, and Fairbairn came through for the Texans. He nailed kicks from 50 and 51 yards in the second quarter -- his first two attempts of the season from the 50 and beyond. The fifth-year placekicker has a history of making long-distance kicks, connecting on 67 percent (20 of 30) of his attempts from 50 and beyond during his NFL career.
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Seeking second opinion
Mayfield (ankle) is seeking a second opinion on his injury in the hopes of playing Week 6 versus the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and he's set for an MRI on Monday. If a high-ankle sprain is confirmed it seems all but unavoidable that Mayfield misses some time, but the quarterback is reportedly seeking a way to remain in the starting lineup Week 6. Given that Sam Darnold (ankle) is not on track to return from IR this week, it would fall to P.J. Walker to start versus Los Angeles if Mayfield is ultimately unable to go.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss
Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game. Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker...
