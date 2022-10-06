ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Rescued By First Responders After Getting Trapped Under Metro Train In Friendship Heights

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
The woman was reportedly trapped under a train at the Friendship Heights station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Officials say a woman was hospitalized after getting rescued when she found herself in a precarious position during rush hour.

An incident involving a person under a metro train was announced at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 when a pedestrian required a rescue after becoming stuck under a train at the Friendship Heights station, according to a DC Fire and EMS spokesperson.

Multiple first responders from several agencies responded to the scene following the reported strike.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, officials announced that the woman was successfully rescued and has been transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

It is unclear what caused the woman to get stuck under the train. There were slight train delays as first responders made the rescue. No additional details were released by officials.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

