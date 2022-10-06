Read full article on original website
Related
13-year-old bicyclist dies after failing to yield in Clinton Twp crash
Clinton Township police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in which a local 13-year-old on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle. Clinton Twp Police believe the teen failed to yield to oncoming traffic and the driver of the Kia was not at fault.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe County men critically injured in crash; were not wearing seat belts
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious injury traffic crash that took place in Bedford Township on Saturday at 10:12 p.m., men involved in the crash were reportedly not wearing seat belts. According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, James T. Martin,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
Detroit News
Clinton Township teen dies after being struck by car while riding bike
A 13-year-old died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday. Police are investigating the crash involving a black 2019 Kia Sportage. It occurred around 5:32 p.m. Tuesday on westbound Clinton River Road near Ammerst Drive. The 13-year-old from Clinton Township was crossing northbound across Clinton River Road...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Former Westland police officer who retired after severe Covid infection helps grow Michigan's newest corn maze
NEW BOSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - If April Bobby had it her way, the family would build an animal rescue in the backyard. But her husband Matthew thinks it would be better suited as a motor cross track. Instead, the couple settled on something everyone could enjoy and celebrate: one...
Spinal Column
Sheriff warns of ‘stranger danger’ in Highland Township
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an. incident Thursday near a bus stop in Highland Township involving two boys and an unknown man, according to a press release issued by that office Friday, October 7.
Caught on video: Michigan bus drivers rescue carjacked 2-year-old baby
It began Tuesday morning, when the baby's parents stepped out of their running car to drop off another child at a bus stop.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Brooms are so last year, Northern Michigan witches use paddle boards to get around
ELK RAPIDS, Mich. – Ladies -- I mean, witches of Elk Rapids -- gathered on Sunday for the group’s first Witches Full Moon Paddle. Melissa Martin West spelled it out for us. (Get it? SPELLed it out.) She has been organizing weekly summer paddle events for women nearly 10 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan
Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at the Michigan Department of Corrections’ most wanted escapees -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. These 23 people escaped from Michigan prisons or parole and are still missing. The Michigan Department of Corrections has a list of its most wanted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lake Michigan paddler ‘died fighting’ after battling high waves, strong winds amid canoeing competition
FRANKFORT, Mich. – A canoeing competition held on Lake Michigan turned deadly this weekend when a racer died after falling off his boat multiple times. According to the Michigan Canoe Racing Association, one of its members, Nick Walton, fell off his canoe several times during an unaffiliated race from Point Betsie to Peterson Beach. The Coast Guard was called when organizers could no longer see him mounting his boat. Walton was picked up by a helicopter and transported to a hospital immediately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims
The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
2 in critical condition after suspected drunk driver speeds through four-way stop, slams into 81-year-old man's truck in Monroe County
Authorities believe alcohol and speeding were factors in a Monroe County crash Saturday night that left two people, including an 81-year-old man, in critical condition.
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
First off, the only thing North Dakota follows from Minnesota are their sports teams. North Dakota and Minnesota are like the uncles that argue at Thanksgiving. They grew up together but have wildly different opinions. As a lifelong North Dakotan, I think I can say the majority of the state would be very firm in their rejection of this current model of the all-inclusive bathroom.
Domestic violence charge casts shadow over judge's race
An attorney running for Muskegon County's 14th Circuit Court judicial seat, contends he was striking a chair with a belt, not his girlfriend as suggested by the video shot by an office worker
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These 23 people escaped from Michigan prisons or parole and are still missing
The Michigan Department of Corrections has a list of its most wanted escapees. These are the 23 people on that list, the crimes they were convicted of and how old they’d be now. The Michigan Department of Corrections defines escapees as the following:. Michigan Department of Corrections. Unlike federal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 24-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off he bought on lunch break
A stop during lunch break led a Cass County man to winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 10 instant game. The lucky 24-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 100-102 East Sherwood Street in Decatur. Decatur is about 30 miles southwest of Kalamazoo.
Comments / 10