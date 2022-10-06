ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 5

Related
qchron.com

Three wanted in connection to Southeast Queens larceny pattern

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of alleged vehicle-rummaging property thieves. The NYPD is seeking three individuals in connection to a grand larceny pattern, taking place entirely within the confines of the 105th Precinct. One individual is a man with a dark complexion and...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Adams declares New York City state of emergency on migrant influx

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over New York City’s struggle to keep up with the influx of thousands of migrants while imploring both federal and state lawmakers to provide urgent aid. “This is an ‘all hands on deck’ moment,” said Adams during a 15-minute address streamed from […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

East Harlem violence disrupters earn federal grant funding

NEW YORK - The U.S. Department of Justice recently awarded $2 million to the crime-fighting efforts of one East Harlem nonprofit.Stand Against Violence East Harlem, part of the Getting Out and Staying Out program, is stopping violence before it starts.In the SAVE Harlem office on East 117th Street and Park Avenue, each day of peace counts as a win. A white board keeps track of days since the last shooting, and a map of East Harlem marks incidents with colored pins.The group, directed by Omar Jackson, has patrolled the Johnson and Jefferson Houses since 2016. Jackson grew up in Johnson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Education
City
Jamaica, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Queens, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
Daily News

Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
MANHATTAN, NY
shelterforce.org

The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op

Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Dinkins
Daily News

Triggerman wanted for February East Harlem revenge slay nabbed, murder linked to earlier Bronx club shooting

The triggerman wanted for a February revenge slaying in East Harlem has been nabbed, police said Monday. Bloods gang member Mario Jones, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of a loaded gun, cops said. Jones allegedly opened fire the morning of Feb. 27, killing Charles Buckner, 38, who was sitting in a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Shocking NYC attacks caught on video

NEW YORK - The shocking crimes in New York City just don't seem to stop. A homeless man chased down and viciously beat a woman in a subway station in Queens. Another man fatally slashed a rider on a subway in Brooklyn. A man who is believed to be mentally ill stabbed to death FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling on a street. And women dressed in green costumes launched a wild brawl on a Times Square subway train, robbing and beating two young women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Elementary School#Black History#Racism#Ps 48
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 6, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jill Ada Caruso, 74 of West Brighton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side after a short illness. Jill had a very large extended family filled with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that she loved to talk to them on the phone and spend time with. Jill was a native Staten Islander, born and raised in Mariners Harbor and was graduated from Port Richmond High School. She retired from Chase Manhattan Bank as Foreign Loan Representative, for 40 years. She loved all holidays especially Christmas when most of her family would get together and have a feast of foods. Read the full obit on SILIve.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mott Haven: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 322 Grand Concourse

NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 322 Grand Concourse, a 14-story, mixed-use building in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Designed by Fishcher + Makooi Architect, and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 153 residential units, as...
BRONX, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City 1st responders investigating ‘several hate letters’ at City Hall, 2 school buildings

Jersey City first responders are investigating “several hate letters” found at City Hall and two school buildings, which were briefly evacuated, this morning. Police radio transmissions indicated that “several hate letters” were received at City Hall, 280 Grove St., the Frank G. Conwell School, 111 Bright St., and the First Pentecostal Church of God academy, 441 Jersey Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Edgar Coombs, 42, Arrested

On Friday, October 07, 2022, at 0317 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 88th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Edgar Coombs. NYCHA employee. Charges:. strangulation. Attempted Assault Attempted Harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy