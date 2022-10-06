Oath Keepers Defense Lawyers Take Aim at Government Witness, a Former Group Member in West Virginia Convicted of Child Sexual Abuse

Read full article on original website
Biden Announces Presidential Pardons for More Than 6,500 People Convicted of Federal Marijuana Possession
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law will be pardoned. The official statement also urged all state governors to do the same for state-level marijuana offenders, and it also said that the Biden administration will review the classification of marijuana as a Class 1 drug.
americanmilitarynews.com
SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military
Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
Ex-federal prosecutor on Trump's claims about Bush stashing away secret government files: 'People say stuff like this when they're guilty and scared'
Trump claimed without evidence that former President George H.W. Bush kept "millions" of documents at a "bowling alley slash Chinese restaurant."
‘Trump Lawyers Turning Against Each Other’: Legal Experts React to Report That Christina Bobb Said She Was Told to Sign Alleged False Statement About Mar-a-Lago Docs
Legal Twitter was abuzz over recent reports that one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys recently spoke with federal prosecutors about various details regarding allegedly classified documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago during an August FBI raid. According to an NBC News report citing “three sources familiar with the matter,” that...
Black people are being falsely convicted of serious crimes at alarming rates, report finds
Black people in the U.S. are seven times more likely to be falsely convicted of a serious crime like murder than white people, according to a new report published Tuesday by the National Registry of Exonerations. The finding is based on an analysis of exonerations for serious crimes in the U.S. over the last four decades, which found that Black people make up less than 14% of the U.S. population but account for 53% of exonerations in the country.
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said of the charges against Mary And Charles Vinson. A married Delaware couple is accused of beating, starving and force feeding two children in their custody for nearly two years, prosecutors said. Mary Vinson, 45,...
Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail
THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
Prosecutors allege that Roger Golubski, who retired in 2010, brandished a gun during some of his alleged crimes Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform. A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those...
Family says fatal shooting case shows ‘stand your ground’ defense doesn’t work for Black men
William “Marc” Wilson was recently convicted of involuntary manslaughter for a shooting that he says was in self-defense against a racist attack on a Georgia highway, and his family and lawyers say the case reveals a racial double standard for “stand your ground” laws. “If you...
Derek Chauvin Complains of ‘Poisoned’ Jury, Says Riots After ‘The Events in Question’ Led to ‘Legally-Impossible Conviction’ for George Floyd’s Death
The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd Jr. is underscoring a request for an appeals court to overturn his multiple state-level convictions. A Minnesota jury agreed with prosecutors last year that Derek Chauvin was guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin struck a plea deal on federal charges in separate proceedings.
4 Georgia prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed inmate, trying to cover it up
Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year...
Mississippi man convicted of murder and previously sentenced to death will now be paroled
Those convicted of murder are not eligible for parole in Mississippi, but court rulings paved the way for a man previously sentenced to death to receive parole and be scheduled for release. Frederick Bell had been serving a sentence at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for the May 1991...
Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people. “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of the committee, Illinois […] The post Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
‘Slavery by any name is wrong’: the push to end forced labor in prisons
A nationwide movement hopes to close the ‘slavery loophole’ that enables the exploitation of 800,000 prisoners in the US
Police investigating whether white-supremacist prison gang behind bodies found in Oklahoma
Oklahoma police are investigating whether a group of human remains found earlier this year in a heavily secured, rural compound is linked to a murderous white supremacist prison gang.Officials have largely kept quiet about the search, which is probing the potential involvement of the violent Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB) group, for fear that members could attack those connected to the investigation.“We’re just trying to keep some people alive at this point,” an anonymous Oklahoma official told the Washington Post this week.The gang, which was founded in 1993 in Oklahoma prisons and modeled after California’s Nazi prison gangs, has been...
After Killings, Violence, Bureau Of Prisons Will Move D.C. Men From Louisiana Prison
After two men from D.C. were killed within the span of three weeks at a federal prison in Louisiana, the Bureau of Prisons is moving some people from D.C. out of the facility. The deaths and resulting transfers highlight long-standing concerns about the safety of men from D.C. in the federal prison system.
North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'
Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
Jury Convicts Ex-FBI Agent of Bribery, Conspiracy in Armenian Organized Crime Scheme — But Lets Him Keep House near Lake Tahoe
A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a former FBI agent of conspiracy and bribery charges for passing law enforcement information to a corrupt lawyer with admitted ties to an international organized crime syndicate. Babak Broumand, 56, was jailed after the verdict was read in downtown Los Angeles, though jurors gave...
South Georgia man could testify in Oath Keepers trial
South Georgia man Brian Ulrich could testify in Oath Keepers trial; Ulrich was part of the Georgia chapter of the Oath Keepers and he pleaded guilty in April to involvement in the Jan. 6 riot.
18 months in prison for man who threatened Colorado official
A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado’s top elections official, in one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. Travis Ford was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, where he lives, after pleading guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media. It was the first guilty plea obtained by the U.S. Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force, which was launched last year after the 2020 presidential election,...
