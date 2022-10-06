ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oath Keepers Defense Lawyers Take Aim at Government Witness, a Former Group Member in West Virginia Convicted of Child Sexual Abuse

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Biden Announces Presidential Pardons for More Than 6,500 People Convicted of Federal Marijuana Possession

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law will be pardoned. The official statement also urged all state governors to do the same for state-level marijuana offenders, and it also said that the Biden administration will review the classification of marijuana as a Class 1 drug.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military

Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘Trump Lawyers Turning Against Each Other’: Legal Experts React to Report That Christina Bobb Said She Was Told to Sign Alleged False Statement About Mar-a-Lago Docs

Legal Twitter was abuzz over recent reports that one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys recently spoke with federal prosecutors about various details regarding allegedly classified documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago during an August FBI raid. According to an NBC News report citing “three sources familiar with the matter,” that...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
AOL Corp

Black people are being falsely convicted of serious crimes at alarming rates, report finds

Black people in the U.S. are seven times more likely to be falsely convicted of a serious crime like murder than white people, according to a new report published Tuesday by the National Registry of Exonerations. The finding is based on an analysis of exonerations for serious crimes in the U.S. over the last four decades, which found that Black people make up less than 14% of the U.S. population but account for 53% of exonerations in the country.
SOCIETY
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
People

Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'

Prosecutors allege that Roger Golubski, who retired in 2010, brandished a gun during some of his alleged crimes Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform. A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jessica Watkins
Person
Donald Trump
Law & Crime

Derek Chauvin Complains of ‘Poisoned’ Jury, Says Riots After ‘The Events in Question’ Led to ‘Legally-Impossible Conviction’ for George Floyd’s Death

The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd Jr. is underscoring a request for an appeals court to overturn his multiple state-level convictions. A Minnesota jury agreed with prosecutors last year that Derek Chauvin was guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin struck a plea deal on federal charges in separate proceedings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Lawyers#Fbi#Violent Crime#Former Group#The Oath Keepers
Tennessee Lookout

Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people.  “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of the committee, Illinois […] The post Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Police investigating whether white-supremacist prison gang behind bodies found in Oklahoma

Oklahoma police are investigating whether a group of human remains found earlier this year in a heavily secured, rural compound is linked to a murderous white supremacist prison gang.Officials have largely kept quiet about the search, which is probing the potential involvement of the violent Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB) group, for fear that members could attack those connected to the investigation.“We’re just trying to keep some people alive at this point,” an anonymous Oklahoma official told the Washington Post this week.The gang, which was founded in 1993 in Oklahoma prisons and modeled after California’s Nazi prison gangs, has been...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Distractify

North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'

Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

18 months in prison for man who threatened Colorado official

A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado’s top elections official, in one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. Travis Ford was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, where he lives, after pleading guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media. It was the first guilty plea obtained by the U.S. Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force, which was launched last year after the 2020 presidential election,...
COLORADO STATE
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy