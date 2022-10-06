Read full article on original website
Stay Social staff rallies together in hopes of saving business
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staff at a popular spot in Evans rallied together in hopes of saving the business after county leaders stripped away its liquor license. Stay Social Tap and Table’s license to sell alcohol was revoked after county leaders say they found more than 50 percent of the revenue was coming from alcoholic menu items.
Jack and Jill of America organization aims to make a difference in children
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Forty-six people have been shot and killed in the CSRA in the last six months. Twenty in Richmond County, and five in Aiken County. Community leaders say this is not just a gang problem but a community issue. We’ve heard a lot of groups calling for...
Volunteers pitch in during effort to clean up Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers worked hard this weekend through City Serve to help clean up Richmond County. For at least five years, groups have come together for a volunteer day to help the homeless or other projects to help the city achieve its goals. We checked in with a...
Some Aiken students are M’Aiken Magic with robots
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The M’Aiken Magic robotics team is coming up on its 20th year of competing in worldwide competitions. We stopped by the team’s workshop to see what they’re working on and how it prepares them for the future. These robots are all made by...
Community members, mayor-elect join together to confront crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, the “Men of Change” held their first gathering in south Augusta. The group is aimed at holding Augusta’s men accountable and responsible for the city’s recent violence. One notable figure in attendance, Augusta Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson, said, “We’re going to...
Habitat for Humanity starts building home for Augusta mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single mother in Richmond County is soon going to have a roof over her head after Habitat for Humanity started building her new home. Amy Jones says she and her son lived in an apartment for several years, and she wanted to find a home she could afford.
Local businesses see success from 10th Street Bazaar
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Augusta was bustling over weekend when many people attended the 10th Street Bazaar. Businesses were able to be out to promote their products and services. It included bouncy houses, live entertainment and art. One artist says it was OK if business was slow because it’s...
McDuffie County animal shelter to reopen despite investigation
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County hasn’t had an animal shelter since it was shut down in late July. The Department of Agriculture and now the GBI are looking into allegations of extreme animal cruelty and paperwork issues. Despite that, the county tells us they hope to have the...
wfxg.com
Georgians react to Fort Gordon's new name "Fort Eisenhower"
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Fort Gordon will now be officially known as Fort Eisenhower. The name change was announced earlier today and caused quite a stir. FOX54 took to the streets to speak with different individuals about how they felt in regards to the new name. Some people are taking the name change in stride.
I-TEAM: Project to bring sewer lines to Thomson families dealing with sewage issues
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A project is within grasp to bring sewer lines to dozens of families in Thomson, dealing with raw sewage backups in their homes and yards for decades. McDuffie County applied for grants and secured a good chunk of the funding for the $1.6 million project. The...
Fort Gordon’s name change approved by secretary of defense
AUGUSTA, Ga.AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The secretary of defense announced he agrees with all of the Naming Commission’s recommendations, which includes the name change for Fort Gordon. Full Letter:. Earlier Coverage:. Congress is closer getting the final recommendation of the commission that wants to rename Fort Gordon and other...
Pastor takes time to bless people’s pets in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few puppies and a cat received blessings from a pastor in Aiken County over the weekend. The minister of St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church invited Hands to Paws Rescue to help show off its pets. Some local owners came to walk their dogs or cats...
Thousands of jobs headed to CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and the Augusta Building and Construction Trades Council will sign an agreement which will pave the way for a major construction project. This will bring thousands of jobs to skilled craft and trade workers. The organizations will be signing a project labor agreement to start construction on […]
New grass cutting contract raises questions about cost of current one
Augusta's new grass mowing contract will provide extra cuts on city right of ways for about the same price, that has city leaders admitting the city overpaid on the current deal.
Kimberly Williams is New Ellenton's first female mayor
Kimberly Williams is the first woman to serve as mayor of New Ellenton. Williams defeated longtime New Ellenton Mayor Vernon Dunbar to become the city's first female mayor last November. "I realized fairly quickly that I was [the first female mayor] of New Ellenton," Williams said. "I remember through all...
Richmond County school board candidates attend forum ahead of election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Candidates for the Richmond County School Board and tax commissioner got to express their goals and plans if they’re elected for another term in Augusta. A Partnership for the People, who organized the event, wanted to give the community a look at these candidates ahead...
Columbia County official arrested over family altercation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deputy director of engineering services for Columbia County was arrested on suspicion of choking a family member around 10 p.m. Friday. Stephen Exley was arrested and charged with simple battery and family violence in response to a dispatch call for a domestic assault at the block of 700 Spotswood Drive in Evans, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
New grass-cutting contract is approved with more mowing and cost
There will be more stormwater money spent for roadside maintenance next year, but fee payers will see more mowing.
Richmond County School System celebrates teacher of the year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System held its teacher of the year banquet Thursday evening. This year’s winner is Shikara Willis from C.T. Walker Magnet School. She’s been teaching for 19 years and the last six years with the Richmond County School System. “I am...
Crews battle blaze at business building off North Leg Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire broke out early Monday at a business off North Leg Road. The fire was reported at 4:26 a.m. at North leg Road and North Leg Court, according to dispatchers. Initially reported as a business structure fire, it also involved some nearby vegetation, according to...
