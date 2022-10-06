ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Gordon, GA

Stay Social staff rallies together in hopes of saving business

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staff at a popular spot in Evans rallied together in hopes of saving the business after county leaders stripped away its liquor license. Stay Social Tap and Table’s license to sell alcohol was revoked after county leaders say they found more than 50 percent of the revenue was coming from alcoholic menu items.
Some Aiken students are M’Aiken Magic with robots

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The M’Aiken Magic robotics team is coming up on its 20th year of competing in worldwide competitions. We stopped by the team’s workshop to see what they’re working on and how it prepares them for the future. These robots are all made by...
Community members, mayor-elect join together to confront crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, the “Men of Change” held their first gathering in south Augusta. The group is aimed at holding Augusta’s men accountable and responsible for the city’s recent violence. One notable figure in attendance, Augusta Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson, said, “We’re going to...
Habitat for Humanity starts building home for Augusta mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single mother in Richmond County is soon going to have a roof over her head after Habitat for Humanity started building her new home. Amy Jones says she and her son lived in an apartment for several years, and she wanted to find a home she could afford.
Local businesses see success from 10th Street Bazaar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Augusta was bustling over weekend when many people attended the 10th Street Bazaar. Businesses were able to be out to promote their products and services. It included bouncy houses, live entertainment and art. One artist says it was OK if business was slow because it’s...
McDuffie County animal shelter to reopen despite investigation

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County hasn’t had an animal shelter since it was shut down in late July. The Department of Agriculture and now the GBI are looking into allegations of extreme animal cruelty and paperwork issues. Despite that, the county tells us they hope to have the...
#Cyber Protection Brigade
Georgians react to Fort Gordon's new name "Fort Eisenhower"

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Fort Gordon will now be officially known as Fort Eisenhower. The name change was announced earlier today and caused quite a stir. FOX54 took to the streets to speak with different individuals about how they felt in regards to the new name. Some people are taking the name change in stride.
Fort Gordon’s name change approved by secretary of defense

AUGUSTA, Ga.AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The secretary of defense announced he agrees with all of the Naming Commission’s recommendations, which includes the name change for Fort Gordon. Full Letter:. Earlier Coverage:. Congress is closer getting the final recommendation of the commission that wants to rename Fort Gordon and other...
Pastor takes time to bless people’s pets in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few puppies and a cat received blessings from a pastor in Aiken County over the weekend. The minister of St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church invited Hands to Paws Rescue to help show off its pets. Some local owners came to walk their dogs or cats...
Jobs
Thousands of jobs headed to CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and the Augusta Building and Construction Trades Council will sign an agreement which will pave the way for a major construction project. This will bring thousands of jobs to skilled craft and trade workers. The organizations will be signing a project labor agreement to start construction on […]
Columbia County official arrested over family altercation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deputy director of engineering services for Columbia County was arrested on suspicion of choking a family member around 10 p.m. Friday. Stephen Exley was arrested and charged with simple battery and family violence in response to a dispatch call for a domestic assault at the block of 700 Spotswood Drive in Evans, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Richmond County School System celebrates teacher of the year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System held its teacher of the year banquet Thursday evening. This year’s winner is Shikara Willis from C.T. Walker Magnet School. She’s been teaching for 19 years and the last six years with the Richmond County School System. “I am...
Crews battle blaze at business building off North Leg Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire broke out early Monday at a business off North Leg Road. The fire was reported at 4:26 a.m. at North leg Road and North Leg Court, according to dispatchers. Initially reported as a business structure fire, it also involved some nearby vegetation, according to...
