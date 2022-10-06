Read full article on original website
Retired West Virginia volunteer fire department chief passes away
A volunteer fire department in West Virginia is mourning one of its former chiefs.
Woman confirmed dead in Shinnston motorcycle accident
Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny has confirmed to 12 News that one person was killed in an accident involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon near Shinnston.
WDTV
Fairmont cemetery looking to raise money
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont cemetery is looking to raise money so they can upgrade the grounds. The Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairmont has been around since 1808. It covers 20 acres of land and has about 4,000 marked graves. Fairmont resident Marcella Yaremchuk has family members buried in...
How long until we change the clocks? Sunset info for Clarksburg, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
WDTV
Alzheimer’s Walk held in Clarksburg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A walk for a great cause was held in Clarksburg Sunday afternoon. The walk to end Alzheimer’s is an annual walk in more than 600 communities nationwide including Jackson square in Clarksburg. It’s one of its kind as is the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s.
WDTV
UHC President, CEO discusses challenges of running childhood hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lumberport native Dr. David Hess returned to his hometown to run United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Ian Roth spoke with Dr. Hess about the challenges of running not one, but two hospitals at the same time. Dr. Hess says he was driven to return by his...
2 new businesses celebrated in Harrison County Monday
Columbus Day was a day of ribbon cuttings in Harrison County, including a headquarters for a local political party and a business for all your car detailing needs.
West Virginia mullet needs your vote in national competition
The USA Men's Mullet Championship is about to close its final round of voting, and one West Virginia man is trying to make it big on the national mullet stage.
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
Nutter Fort FD holds Ultimate Giveaway Bash fundraiser
The Nutter Fort Fire Department held their 11th Annual Ultimate Giveaway Bash at the Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg on Saturday.
WDTV
Mary Anne “Maryanne” Postlethwait
Mary Anne “Maryanne” Postlethwait, 69, of Jane Lew, went Home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2022, while under the compassionate care of WVU Hospice Home Care. Maryanne was born in Weston on April 22, 1953, a daughter of the late Howard Edward Wickland and Mary Mildred Goff. On August 30, 1974, Maryanne married the love of her life, Raymond Gail Postlethwait, and together they shared 48 wonderful years. He will miss her dearly. In addition to her husband, forever cherishing their memories of Maryanne are her two children: Kelly Sholl and husband, Michael, of Martinsburg, and Ryan Postlethwait and wife, Rebecca, of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren: Cameron Sholl and Christian Sholl; and two siblings: John Wickland and wife, Diane, and Steve Wickland and wife, Joyce, both of Bridgeport. Maryanne was a 1971 graduate of Lewis County High School. Following graduation, she attended West Virginia Wesleyan and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Economics. Maryanne was the former owner of Jane Lew Allstar Foods and Laundromat. She also spent nearly thirty years working in tax preparation for H&R Block. Maryanne’s faith was very important to her and she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Weston. She served as a Deacon and was also a member of the church finance committee. She was a part of the church prayer group and served in the backpack “Snackpack Ministry”. Maryanne was known for her monologues at church. In the 1980′s-1990′s, Maryanne traveled the world photographing Princess Diana. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching tennis, movies, and concerts. Maryanne had a great passion for her feline companions that she cared for on a daily basis. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling and sighting seeing. Maryanne’s selfless and gracious nature will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for her. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Following services, Maryanne’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Anne “Maryanne” Postlethwait. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
wajr.com
Marion County fire under investigation
MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Six fire departments in Marion County battled a blaze in Marion County Monday afternoon. Around noon firefighters from Worthington, Farmington, Mannington, Monongah, Fairview and Barrackville discovered a working fire in a home on Hawk’s Nest Road in Mannington. Marion County Rescue also assisted. No injuries...
WDTV
2 people transported after multi-vehicle crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on East Main St. in Bridgeport. The crash happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon and involved three vehicles, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said two people were transported to United Hospital Center. Their...
2 transported after 3-vehicle collision on Route 50 near Maple Lake
Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a 3 vehicle crash on Route 50 and Maple Lake Road, according to the Harrison County 911 center.
WDTV
Richard Wayne Howell
Richard Wayne Howell, 62, of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at CAMC General Hospital following an automobile accident. Born August 7, 1960 in Webster Springs, he was the son of the late Woodrow Coakley and the late Wanetta Howell Preisler, whom he was reunited with in Heaven. In addition to his parents, he was reunited with his grandmother “Mom” that raised him: Edra Howell; aunt and uncle: Gerald “Jug” and Gwendolyn Gum; parents-in-law: Irene and Wendell McCourt; and his doggies: Dixie and Mighty Mutt. Rick was a truck driver, mechanic, and sawyer who enjoyed riding motorcycles, and watching drag cars. He enjoyed shows that involved fixing up old cars. He was always helping his best friend, George Perrine, whom he is survived by. They would build a little bit of everything from birdhouses to dog beds. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren, and enjoyed every minute he was able to spend with them. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Rosetta (McCourt) Howell; children: Erica Howell (companion, Amos) and her sons: Xavier, Ivan, and Zayden Hamrick, Megan Estep (husband, Jimmie), and Mark Short and his daughters; sisters: Sandra Preisler, Amie Novotnik, Darlene Coakley, and Connie Martin; dogs that he claimed as his: Bubbles and Bear; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A service to celebrate Rick’s life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family from 12:00pm-2:00pm for visitation. Burial will follow at Isaac McCourt Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Howell family.
WDTV
Westover police attempting to locate man last seen in December
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking for help in locating a man who was last seen last December. 41-year-old Jeremiah Erb, of Westover, is described as a white male, 6′1″ tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. Authorities say he was last seen in the...
WDTV
Facility for struggling addicts opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Hill Sobering Center is a short-term care facility for people struggling with drug use and alcohol addictions. The center includes 15 beds for people to stay overnight and get the help they need. Women and men will be separated on different sides. It is located...
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
WTRF
No Injuries in Wheeling House Fire
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. . Firefighters were dispatched to 243 Kruger Street around 3:50 a.m. First responding units arriving on scene were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from...
WDTV
Tractor show held at Pumpkin Farm in Saltwell
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pumpkin Farm of Saltwell held its tractor show Saturday. The tractor show is in remembrance of the owner and operator of the Pumpkin Farm Patrick Ash’s father who began the farm in the 1970s. You can buy and paint pumpkins. Food trucks and vendors...
Comments / 2