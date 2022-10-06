ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Comic Con returns to Javits Center

By Greg Mocker
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — There’s no shortage of colorful characters in New York City. This weekend, get ready to see a lot more.

New York Comic Con is back at Javits Center in Manhattan to celebrate the best of anime, comic characters and fantasy storytelling.

After being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, attendance was reduced at last year’s event. New York Comic Con goes until Sunday.

PIX11’s Greg Mocker has more on what to expect in the video player above.

