ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Deadly Cancer Rate in Delaware on the Decline

DOVER, Del. - The Division of Public Health is reporting fewer Delawareans are dying from cancer. Researchers say between 2005 and 2019, the mortality rate for all-site cancer fell an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and across the nation. Still, they say Delaware has the 15th highest death rate in the U.S.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Del. lawmakers will reconvene to address Medicare Advantage concerns

The Delaware State Senate and House of Representatives plan to reconvene Wednesday, October 26th to address concerns about the state's transition to a new healthcare plan for its Medicare-eligible retirees and their dependents. Proposed legislation would add several layers of additional oversight to the process. A group known as RISE...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
Local
Delaware Government
delawarepublic.org

Gov. Carney signs wage theft and other labor protection bills into law

Gov. John Carney signed a bill into law on Friday defining wage theft as a crime and setting financial penalties for violators. The new wage theft law is one of the most detailed in the country, targeting an array of strategies used by employers to avoid paying taxes or underpay workers. Its sponsor, State Sen. Jack Walsh (D-Christiana/Newark), says wage theft, including misclassifying workers as part-time or contractors, is widespread and often leaves workers without access to key benefits.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday

DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst to co-chair national mental health caucus of state lawmakers

Delaware House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst is co-chair of a new national caucus of state lawmakers focused on mental health policy. Longhurst says a meeting between lawmakers from more than a dozen state legislatures organized by the White House last week made clear the need for greater coordination between states to address shortages of mental health professionals and long-term care facilities, along with fine-tuning early interventions for children.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

New Castle County hosts emergency preparedness event for Delaware's visually impaired

The Delaware Division for the Visually Impaired teamed up with BlindSight Delaware on the effort to help the visually impaired community prepare for emergencies. The event, held at the Route 9 Library in New Castle County, provided information and resources for the visually impaired community. And County Executive Matt Meyer notes the location was significant.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Opioid Use Disorder#Cdc#Naloxone#Pharmacists#State#Division Of Public Health#Dph
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware, Maryland gas price increase highest in nation

Delaware’s average gas prices have risen by nearly a quarter a gallon thanks to higher crude oil prices and increased demand, AAA reported. Delaware and Maryland were tied for first place when it came to the highest weekly increase. The 24-cent increase was double that national figure of 12 cents. The average price in both states is still well below the $4 a gallon or more averages in western states.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons

SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
mocoshow.com

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Open Today for $95 Million to Further Expand Broadband Access

Internet Service Providers, Local Jurisdictions Can Apply for Grants to Connect Unserved and Underserved Areas. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 9, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Supreme Court strikes down vote-by-mail, same-day registration Transparency advocates: Update FOIA for 21st century Sportsmen object to Jennings’ backing of gun purchase code Culture Hagley’s ‘Nation of Inventors’ to open Saturday, finally It’s raining bonsai at Longwood Gardens Business Forward Journey: Helping young severely ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware bill gives tax breaks to organ donors in first state

DELAWARE- A new bill signed into law by Governor Carney seeks to help organ donors face fewer financial barriers when making the choice to save a life. HB301 would give a 10,000 tax break to living organ donors, as well as give tax breaks to businesses that allow donors to take additional paid time off, removing the anxiety about being able to pay for the travel, housing, and recovery associated with organ donations.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Biden signs Indigenous People's Day proclamation, Delaware not a state observer

For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden signs a presidential proclamation declaring Monday Indigenous People’s Day. Biden is the only president to officially proclaim the observance, and some states including Delaware, have not yet adopted recognizing Indigenous People’s Day rather than Columbus Day - though Delaware does not recognize either.
DELAWARE STATE
nomadlawyer.org

DELAWARE : EXPLORE 7 BEST HIKING PLACES IN DELAWARE

Delaware, located between Maryland & New Jersey, covers the majority of Delaware’s eastern half of the Delmarva Peninsula. As you might guess, this 180-mile-long, 71.5-mile-wide area of land is named after the states that it is occupied: Delaware and Maryland. For web story click here. Rhode Island is about...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

What to know ahead of Delaware’s 2022 general election

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Below are deadlines specific to voting in the general election. Deadline to register to vote: Eligible residents may register to vote at any time, including when they go to vote at an early voting site or at their polling place on Election Day.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

A good corn crop is crucial to Sussex farmers

It's not corny; Sussex farmers depend on kernels. In Sussex, corn is the No. 1 crop. At the end of September and into early October each year, massive combines can be seen harvesting expansive cornfields all over the county. Corn is by far the top cash crop in Sussex, and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy