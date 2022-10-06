Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Deadly Cancer Rate in Delaware on the Decline
DOVER, Del. - The Division of Public Health is reporting fewer Delawareans are dying from cancer. Researchers say between 2005 and 2019, the mortality rate for all-site cancer fell an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and across the nation. Still, they say Delaware has the 15th highest death rate in the U.S.
William Penn among 22 schools with elevated levels of lead in water
The bad news: Colonial School District expects to pay at least $350,000 to repair a water main suspected of bringing lead into its buildings. The good news: None of the water is reaching students or workers. As soon as Colonial was notified, school fountains were turned off, while sinks and toilets are allowed to run, because lead is not absorbed ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Del. lawmakers will reconvene to address Medicare Advantage concerns
The Delaware State Senate and House of Representatives plan to reconvene Wednesday, October 26th to address concerns about the state's transition to a new healthcare plan for its Medicare-eligible retirees and their dependents. Proposed legislation would add several layers of additional oversight to the process. A group known as RISE...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware General Assembly to convene this month to consider Medicare Advantage oversight bill
Delaware’s General Assembly will hold a special session later this month to vote on a bill addressing concerns about the state’s transition to a Medicare Advantage Plans for retired state employees. The legislation — sponsored by leadership from both parties in the Senate and House — would task...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarepublic.org
Gov. Carney signs wage theft and other labor protection bills into law
Gov. John Carney signed a bill into law on Friday defining wage theft as a crime and setting financial penalties for violators. The new wage theft law is one of the most detailed in the country, targeting an array of strategies used by employers to avoid paying taxes or underpay workers. Its sponsor, State Sen. Jack Walsh (D-Christiana/Newark), says wage theft, including misclassifying workers as part-time or contractors, is widespread and often leaves workers without access to key benefits.
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday
DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
delawarepublic.org
House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst to co-chair national mental health caucus of state lawmakers
Delaware House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst is co-chair of a new national caucus of state lawmakers focused on mental health policy. Longhurst says a meeting between lawmakers from more than a dozen state legislatures organized by the White House last week made clear the need for greater coordination between states to address shortages of mental health professionals and long-term care facilities, along with fine-tuning early interventions for children.
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County hosts emergency preparedness event for Delaware's visually impaired
The Delaware Division for the Visually Impaired teamed up with BlindSight Delaware on the effort to help the visually impaired community prepare for emergencies. The event, held at the Route 9 Library in New Castle County, provided information and resources for the visually impaired community. And County Executive Matt Meyer notes the location was significant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware, Maryland gas price increase highest in nation
Delaware’s average gas prices have risen by nearly a quarter a gallon thanks to higher crude oil prices and increased demand, AAA reported. Delaware and Maryland were tied for first place when it came to the highest weekly increase. The 24-cent increase was double that national figure of 12 cents. The average price in both states is still well below the $4 a gallon or more averages in western states.
WBOC
Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
delawarepublic.org
Carney says Delaware is already in line with Biden's call to pardon marijuana possession charges
Gov. John Carney responds to President Biden’s call for governors to pardon anyone convicted of simple marijuana possession under state law. He says Delaware is ahead of the curve, pointing to a 2018 Delaware law making those convicted of small quantities of marijuana eligible to have their convictions expunged.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawarepublic.org
Blood Bank of Delmarva issues urgent call for blood to boost its own supply & send units to hurricane ravaged Florida
The Blood Bank of Delmarva has issued an urgent call for blood donations to help hurricane ravaged Florida. Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island, Florida took a direct hit from Hurricane Ian - a Cat 4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds when it made landfall several weeks ago. And Blood Bank...
mocoshow.com
Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Open Today for $95 Million to Further Expand Broadband Access
Internet Service Providers, Local Jurisdictions Can Apply for Grants to Connect Unserved and Underserved Areas. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 9, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Supreme Court strikes down vote-by-mail, same-day registration Transparency advocates: Update FOIA for 21st century Sportsmen object to Jennings’ backing of gun purchase code Culture Hagley’s ‘Nation of Inventors’ to open Saturday, finally It’s raining bonsai at Longwood Gardens Business Forward Journey: Helping young severely ... Read More
WMDT.com
Delaware bill gives tax breaks to organ donors in first state
DELAWARE- A new bill signed into law by Governor Carney seeks to help organ donors face fewer financial barriers when making the choice to save a life. HB301 would give a 10,000 tax break to living organ donors, as well as give tax breaks to businesses that allow donors to take additional paid time off, removing the anxiety about being able to pay for the travel, housing, and recovery associated with organ donations.
delawarepublic.org
Biden signs Indigenous People's Day proclamation, Delaware not a state observer
For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden signs a presidential proclamation declaring Monday Indigenous People’s Day. Biden is the only president to officially proclaim the observance, and some states including Delaware, have not yet adopted recognizing Indigenous People’s Day rather than Columbus Day - though Delaware does not recognize either.
nomadlawyer.org
DELAWARE : EXPLORE 7 BEST HIKING PLACES IN DELAWARE
Delaware, located between Maryland & New Jersey, covers the majority of Delaware’s eastern half of the Delmarva Peninsula. As you might guess, this 180-mile-long, 71.5-mile-wide area of land is named after the states that it is occupied: Delaware and Maryland. For web story click here. Rhode Island is about...
What to know ahead of Delaware’s 2022 general election
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Below are deadlines specific to voting in the general election. Deadline to register to vote: Eligible residents may register to vote at any time, including when they go to vote at an early voting site or at their polling place on Election Day.
Cape Gazette
A good corn crop is crucial to Sussex farmers
It's not corny; Sussex farmers depend on kernels. In Sussex, corn is the No. 1 crop. At the end of September and into early October each year, massive combines can be seen harvesting expansive cornfields all over the county. Corn is by far the top cash crop in Sussex, and...
Comments / 0