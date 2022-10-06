Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Meeting set to get public input on Woodfin greenway plan
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is moving forward with plans to build a greenway in Woodfin. The project runs along Riverside Drive, from Broadway Street to Elk Mountain Road. It would add about 3 miles of greenway. The county is in the early design phase. Construction could begin...
WLOS.com
Flying out of AVL? Better include time to find a parking spot in your plans
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — People looking to park their cars when they fly out of Asheville Regional Airport are struggling to find spaces and sometimes even missing flights because of how long the search took. “Oh, it’s very frustrating,” said Jim Allday, a flight nurse paramedic. “I try to...
WLOS.com
Compromise needed to bring American Foundation Document display to Waynesville
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope remains for establishing a display of America’s foundation documents at the Haywood County Courthouse in Waynesville. But plans are at a standstill and may need amending to bring them to fruition. The display would include the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and...
WLOS.com
Traffic Alert: Portion of Sweeten Creek Road closed off after gas line ruptured
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A portion of Sweeten Creek Road in south Asheville has been closed off after a gas line was ruptured and officials anticipate the road won't reopen until around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Asheville Fire Department said it responded to the 2600 block of Sweeten...
WLOS.com
Apple farms crucial to Henderson County could be impacted by sewer proposal, growers fear
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal before the Henderson County Commission has some farmers in the area taking notice. The proposal is part of the Henderson County Comprehensive Plan 2045. It’s a plan to bring infrastructure to the county it anticipates will be needed by the 2045 target date. Part of that plan has to do with tying Edneyville Elementary School into the sewer system. To do so, however, means running a sewer line along Clear Creek, near numerous apple orchards.
WLOS.com
'Those...on the side streets are going to pay the price': Merrimon Ave. conversion begins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Earlier this year, the city of Asheville approved a $2.5 million project known as the Merrimon Avenue Conversion. It's a "road diet" with the intention of improving mobility and increasing safety for all. On Monday, Oct. 10, the conversion that has been four years in...
WLOS.com
Asheville school board members favor naming playground after murder victim Candace Pickens
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education on Monday night put its support behind naming a planned park after a woman who was killed at the site in 2016. Jones Park Playground off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School was demolished in September 2021 because of safety concerns.
WLOS.com
Celebratory groundbreaking held for Jackson Park Inclusive Playground Project
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Ground was broken Saturday, Oct. 8 for a brand new play park in Henderson County -- and this park is special. The Jackson Park Inclusive Playground Project will ensure children of all ability levels can play together. One county official shared with News 13...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police are investigating shots fired in west Asheville early Saturday morning. Police say they received reports of multiple gunshots on Patton Avenue around 1:30 am. When they arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle had been hit with about six rounds. Police say they were told two or three men began shooting at a then-occupied vehicle and the driver of that vehicle returned fire. No injuries have been reported.
WLOS.com
'Overreach:' NC retail group questions Asheville's authority to ban plastic bags
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association is pushing back on the city of Asheville’s plans to explore an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags at the point of sale. The Asheville City Council will discuss a phased approach during a meeting Tuesday night. The first...
nowhabersham.com
Runaway Habersham teens missing for 3 weeks located in Asheville
Two Habersham County 16-year-olds who were missing for three weeks are back home, safe with their families. Joseph Attard of Cornelia and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei of Clarkesville were picked up by police in Asheville, North Carolina, Attard’s mom says. “They were in a group of homeless and street...
WLOS.com
Swannanoa man given $1 million bond after drug arrest in Haywood County
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swannanoa man faces drug trafficking charges after he was pulled over in Haywood County last month. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found 1.12 pounds of methamphetamine, 47 grams of Fentanyl and an illegal firearm during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 on Sept. 28.
WLOS.com
Council on Aging 'day of older persons' event highlights need for resources for seniors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After postponing the event for a week due to weather-related concerns, the Council on Aging for Henderson County hosted its first annual International day of Older Persons event Saturday, Oct. 8. For five hours, senior citizens and other community members gathered at Guidon Brewery for...
WLOS.com
Henderson County schools to host multiple drive-thru flu shot clinics in October
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Department of Public Health is partnering with Henderson County Public Schools over the next week to provide several opportunities for students, their families -- and the general public -- to easily receive the flu shot at drive-through clinics. The after-school flu...
FOX Carolina
Over 1lb of methamphetamine discovered during traffic stop in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after over one pound of drugs was found during a traffic stop. Deputies said they were patrolling along I-40 on September 28 when they pulled over the suspect’s car....
WLOS.com
Asheville bus tour puts a "totally different twist" on historical sightings and more
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are city bus tours, and then there is a truly unique bus tour around Asheville. Whether you are visiting or have lived in the Asheville area for years, LaZoom Bus Tours offers a little Asheville flavor for all ages. They are telling real, historical city stories on the tour, but LaZoom mixes in comedy and mischief.
WLOS.com
Permanent marker honors Brevard High Class of '63 integration, integrated football team
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A new permanent road marker honors Brevard High School's 1963 integration and integrated football team. The Transylvania Citizens Improvement Organization took a case in March of that year to fully integrate the county's secondary schools. Brevard High was the only school in the division that...
WLOS.com
Sheriff's office corrects previous report, says man did not fire shots at deputies
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has released a correction about a previous news release that incorrectly reported a man had shot at deputies. On Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service where "the caller indicated gunshots...
WLOS.com
First-ever Lovely Asheville Fall Festival celebrates preservation of nature, humanity
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A first-of-its-kind fall festival took place Sunday, Oct. 9 in downtown Asheville. The inaugural Lovely Asheville Fall Festival, or LAFF, aims to celebrate the preservation of nature, humanity and art. The event featured live music, art and poetry readings, among other activities. "We just wanted...
WLOS.com
Suspect in two-county, high-speed chase enters guilty plea, authorities say
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man accused of stealing a vehicle from in front of a service station and leading police on a high-speed chase has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea. According to a press release by District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch office, on the afternoon...
